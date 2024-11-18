In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, progression is a critical element of building your preferred character. Skills are integral to each class offering players active and passive abilities and bonuses. As you navigate the various skill trees, there you'll find that there are four different skill types among the options.

Traits: These upgrade or alter your skills with bonuses.

Passives: This skill type grants ongoing bonuses to your stats.

Abilities: Additional combat actions become available with this skill type.

Ultimates: These are significant actions that result in devastating finishers.

Skill trees are vast, containing several branching elements. It's up to you to decide the route to take with each branch along the way. Of course, Skill Points are required to unlock each skill.

How To Obtain Skill Points

As is tradition with action-RPGs, skill points are simply obtained through leveling up through quest completion and other critical path-driven actions such as defeating enemies. You can also increase your leveling through finding codex entries. Once skill points are obtained, you can spend them on skills that follow the specific paths/branches you choose in the skill tree.

Warrior Skills

The Warrior class focuses on melee combat. Once you reach level 20 with the warrior class, there are 3 specializations that you can choose from. Each specialization has its own skill tree branches. Below are the three specializations for the Warrior class:

Champion

Reaper

Slayer

We've compiled a comprehensive list of all skills related to the Warrior class. Below are the traditional skills. You can click here to jump to the skill related to the 3 warrior class specializations.

Skill Skill Type Category Description Bloody Advance Ability Mourn Watch Throw a fan of blades that seek out and impale nearby enemies. Applies Bleeding . While enemies are still impaled, a charged Shield Toss will cause a burst of damage to nearby enemies. Applies Sundered. Cleaving Strike Ability Weapon A large, sweeping strike pushes a damaging wave over the battlefield. Damage dealt increases with distance from the target while applying Bleeding on hit. Deadly Ground Ability Ability Create a Necrotic field at your current location. Enemies caught inside the field take constant damage until they escape. Grants Enhanced Damage while you are inside the field. Driving Kick Ability Core Focus all your strength and determination into one mighty kick. Deals a very high amount of Stagger and very likely disrupts the target. Detonates Weakened. Fury of the Forge Ability Weapon Burning steel blades rain down on your enemies. Applies Burning on impact. Grappling Spear Ability Grey Warden Harpoon your targets with a strong throw and drag them in for a closer encounter. Pulls your target toward you. Press Light or Heavy to perform a follow-up attack that deals Physical damage with a high chance to disrupt enemies. Applies Overwhelm. Groundbreaker Ability Survival Shake and shatter the ground with your weapon, spreading cracks that explode after a short delay. Damage is applied on the initial strike and again a short time later. The secondary explosion applies Burning and is likely to disrupt enemies. Detonates Weakened. Spectral Bulwark Ability Ability Hone your guard and protect yourself from enemies foolish enough to attack. Enemies who hit you with a melee attack take damage and very high Stagger. Increases Defense by 50% while active. Titan Stomp Ability Survival Create a shockwave around you by slamming into the ground. Deals very high Stagger to nearby enemies. Applies Overwhelm. Whirlwind Ability Lord of Fortune Unleash a whirlwind of steel that damages everything it hits and ends with a final massive blow. The final hit deals increased damage and Stagger. It is also highly likely to disrupt enemies. Arcane Defiance (Warrior - Grey Warden) Passive Grey Warden Electric Resistance +10% Necrotic Resistance +10% Arm's Reach Passive Ability The effects of Smash Abilities cover a greater distance. The distance depends on the Ability. Battlefield Awareness (Warrior - Grey Warden) Passive Grey Warden When you interrupt an enemy in the middle of an attack with a Control Ability, you deal 15% bonus damage. Battlefield Awareness (Warrior - Survival) Passive Survival Control Abilities now deal Critical hits vs. enemies recovering from Knocked Down. Bloody Vengeance Passive Weapon Charged attacks with Swords or Axes apply Bleeding to enemies. Charged attacks with Mauls or Shields deal 15% bonus damage vs. Bleeding enemies. Blunt Force Passive Lord of Fortune Enemies are Knocked Down when their Armor breaks. Breathing Room (Warrior - Grey Warden) Passive Grey Warden The scope of Area Abilities is greatly increased. Breathing Room (Warrior - Weapon) Passive Weapon The scope of Area Abilities is greatly increased. Bulwark (Penetration) Passive Lord of Fortune Penetration: +15% Bulwark (Warrior - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune Physical Resistance: +10% Bulwark (Warrior - Survival) Passive Survival Physical Resistance: +10% Carom Passive Mourn Watch Enemies take 100% more damage and Stagger from environmental impacts. Collateral Damage (Warrior - Grey Warden) Passive Grey Warden Hitting multiple enemies with a single Area Ability deals 10% more damage for each enemy hit. Concentration (Warrior - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune Charged attack damage: +10% Concentration (Warrior - Weapon) Passive Weapon Charged attack damage: +10% Concussive Smash Passive Lord of Fortune Hitting enemies with a Smash Ability permanently reduces their Defense by 20. Conditional Surrender Passive Survival Primers applied by Control Abilities last 20% longer. Detonations triggered by Control Abilities deal 20% more damage. Critical Leverage Passive Weapon Strike Abilities are guaranteed to do Critical damage vs. enemies more than 10 meters away. Critical Power Passive Ability Gain Enhanced Damage on Critical hit kill. Dazzle Passive Weapon Hitting multiple enemies with a single Area Ability grants Quickened. Death's Blessing (Warrior - Ability) Passive Ability Necrotic damage: +10% Decisive Finish (Warrior - Weapon) Passive Weapon Agile attack damage: +10% Charged attack damage: +10% Final attack damage: +10% Defy the Elements (Warrior - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch Fire Resistance: 10% Cold Resistance: 10% Depth of Fury (Warrior - Ability) Passive Ability Maximum Rage: +50 Depth of Fury (Warrior - Survival) Passive Survival Maximum Rage: +50 Depth of Fury (Warrior - Weapon) Passive Weapon Maximum Rage: +50 Desolate Malady (Warrior - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch Affliction damage: +10% Desolate Malady (Warrior - Weapon) Passive Weapon Affliction damage: +10% Double Shot Passive Mourn Watch Activating any Projectile Ability also launches a projectile, dealing 100 damage to a nearby enemy. Downfall (Warrior - Core) Passive Core Jump attacks guarantee Critical hits if the target is Knocked Down. Eclectic Armorer (Warrior - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch While wearing different classifications of Helm and Armor: Shield Toss bounces +2 Ranged attack damage +15% Weakpoint damage +15% Enduring Rage Passive Ability Your Rage no longer decays below 50, allowing you to sustain it between fights. Enervation (Warrior - Ability) Passive Ability Damage vs. Barrier: +20% Enervation (Warrior - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch Damage vs. Barrier: +20% Enraged (Warrior - Ability) Passive Ability Rage generation: +10% Enraged (Warrior - Grey Warden) Passive Grey Warden Rage generation: +10% Executioner's Gaze Passive Lord of Fortune Final attacks are Critical hits vs. enemies with Low Health. Explosive Anger Passive Grey Warden Spending Rage deals 200% of the cost as Fire damage to enemies within 6 meters. Falter Passive Grey Warden Using Control Ability attacks vs. enemies with High Health deals 100% additional Stagger. Fiery Resolve Passive Grey Warden Gain Flaming Weapons on Perfect Defense. Flaming Weapons lasts 50% longer. Fighting Dirty Passive Weapon Hitting enemies with a Strike Ability applies an Affliction aligned with the Ability's damage type. Flames of Victory Passive Lord of Fortune Gain Flaming Weapons on a successful Takedown. You generate 25% more Stagger from weapon hits while Flaming Weapons is active. Focused Retaliation Passive Core Gain Precision after a successful Perfect Defense. Fortifying Shots Passive Survival Defeating an enemy with a Projectile Ability grants Resistant. The duration of Resistant resets if it is already active. Good Arm Passive Survival When a Projectile Ability hits an enemy, the damage ignores all Resistances. Guardian's Reprieve Passive Lord of Fortune Performing a Takedown heals you for 250 health and grants Deflect. Heavy Armor Mastery Passive Grey Warden While wearing a Heavy Vitaar and Armor: Defense + 20%. You are now less likely to be disrupted when getting hit. Heavy Hitter (Warrior - Grey Warden) Passive Grey Warden Heavy attack damage: +10% Heavy Hitter (Warrior - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune Heavy attack damage: +10% Ignition Passive Mourn Watch Gain Flaming Weapons after defeating an enemy with a Weakpoint hit. Flaming Weapons deals +25% damage. Improved Health (Warrior - Survival) Passive Survival Health: +100 Improved Throw Passive Survival Shield Toss damage: +10% Incite Violence Passive Weapon Generate 15% more Rage from weapon attacks. This value is doubled vs. enemies suffering from an Affliction. Insidious Rot (Warrior - Ability) Passive Ability Maximum Necrosis stacks: +1 Inspiring Strength Passive Ability Defeating an enemy with a Smash Ability grants Rally Party. Killer Instinct (Warrior - Ability) Passive Ability Stagger from Abilities: +20% Lingering Decay Passive Mourn Watch Duration Abilities apply Necrosis on impact. Masochism Passive Survival You generate 4 Rage when taking damage. Medium Armor Mastery (Warrior - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune While wearing a Medium Helm and Armor: Final attack damage: +20% Charged attack damage: +20% Agile attack damage: +20% Takedown damage: +20% Mortal Wounds (Warrior - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch Weakpoint damage: +10% Necessary Steps (Warrior - Mourn Watch) Passive Mourn Watch Primer duration: +20% Necessary Steps (Warrior - Survival) Passive Survival Primer duration: +20% Overhand Smash Passive Lord of Fortune Smash Abilities now deal an additional 50% damage vs. Armor and deal 50% more Stagger. Precision Strikes (Warrior - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune Hitting enemies with a Strike Ability deals increased damage equal to 50% of your base Weakpoint damage. Providence (Warrior - Ability) Passive Ability Advantage duration: +20% Providence (Warrior - Survival) Passive Survival Advantage duration: +20% Pump the Primer (Warrior - Grey Warden) Passive Grey Warden Overwhelmed and Sundered are 20% more effective. Punisher Passive Weapon Damage dealt by Strike Abilities vs. enemies with Low Health increases by 25%. Quick Strikes Passive Lord of Fortune Defeating an enemy with a Strike Ability replenishes 25 Rage. Rancor Passive Core Rage takes 50% longer to begin to decay. Ready Guard Passive Survival Gain Deflect at the start of each encounter. Refract (Warrior - Survival) Passive Survival Maximum Deflect stacks: +1. Reinforced Passive Survival Defeating an enemy with a Control Ability grants Deflect. Reinforcement Passive Grey Warden Each of your active Advantages increases damage dealt by 10%. Ricochet Shot Passive Mourn Watch Shield Toss bounces: +1 Salt in the Wound (Warrior - Ability) Passive Ability Hitting enemies with a Duration Ability adds 1 stack to all active Afflictions on the target. Seething Pitch Passive Mourn Watch Shield Toss now generates 2 additional Rage on impact. Striking Weakpoints doubles the effect. Shellbreaker (Warrior - Ability) Passive Ability Damage vs. Armor: +20% Shellbreaker (Warrior - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune Damage vs. Armor: +20% Shieldbreaker Passive Ability Breaking an enemy's Armor or Barrier with a Smash Ability grants Enhanced Damage. Shot Chaser Passive Mourn Watch Using a Projectile Ability deals an additional 10% damage relative to the number of possible Shield Toss bounces. Slam Passive Mourn Watch Performing a Takedown generates an additional 20% Ultimate and 50 Rage. Sly Strike (Warrior - Grey Warden) Passive Grey Warden Agile, Charged, and Final attacks deal 15% bonus damage to enemies suffering from an Affliction. Spill Blood (Warrior - Weapon) Passive Weapon Maximum Bleeding stacks: +1 Staggering Charge (Warrior - Grey Warden) Passive Grey Warden Stagger from Charged attack: +20% Staggering Charge (Warrior - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune Stagger from Charged attacks: +20% Staggering Finale (Warrior - Weapon) Passive Weapon Stagger from Final attacks: +20% Staggering Toss Passive Mourn Watch Shield Toss converts 25% of your current Rage into Stagger. Staying Power Passive Mourn Watch For each active Duration Ability's effect, you take 5% less damage from all sources. Supercharged (Warrior - Survival) Passive Survival Projectile Abilities deal 75% more damage vs. Barrier. Third Degree Passive Survival Maximum Burning stacks: +1. Time Management (Warrior - Ability) Passive Ability Effects of Duration Abilities are increased by 50%. Traumatize (Warrior - Grey Warden) Passive Grey Warden Takedown damage: +15% Traumatize (Warrior - Survival) Passive Survival Takedown damage: +15% Triple Threat (Warrior - Lord of Fortune) Passive Lord of Fortune Equipping an Ability of each damage type increases Ability damage by 20%. Underestimated (Warrior - Weapon) Passive Weapon Light attack damage vs. health: +10% Unyielding Focus Passive Ability Using a Duration Ability grants Immovable. Velocity (Warrior - Weapon) Passive Weapon Stagger from weapon attacks: +20% Wear and Tear Passive Weapon Damage from Area Abilities gain 30% Penetration. Wildfire (Warrior - Grey Warden) Passive Grey Warden Fire damage: +10% Wrath (Warrior - Ability) Passive Ability Critical damage: +10% Wrath (Warrior - Weapon) Passive Weapon Critical damage: +10% Counterblow Trait Core Deflect your enemy’s attack and perform a powerful counterattack. Determined Death Trait Weapon You can now hold down your Final attacks, strengthening their impacts. Releasing with perfect timing adds a powerful effect based on your weapon type. Explosive Toss Trait Ability Charging your Shield Toss at least one level and then pressing Light attack will toss an explosive version of the shield, causing it to deal damage in an area around the target. This attack has a high chance to disrupt enemies. Master Throw Trait Mourn Watch Shield Toss can now be charged up an additional level. Return to Sender Trait Survival Send incoming projectiles back at your attacker with Perfect Defense. Rolling Thunder Trait Lord of Fortune After Charged attacks, use a Light attack or Heavy attack to follow up with an additional powerful Charged attack. Shield Volley Trait Core Striking a Shield Toss with a Shield attack volleys the shield back at enemies up to 3 times, dealing damage each time. Tumbling Blades Trait Core Use your speed to unleash a powerful attack immediately after performing a Combat Roll. Unbroken Finale Trait Grey Warden Add a powerful Shield Final attack to the end of your Attack Chain. Flashing Fists Ultimate Core Batter your enemies with repeated, powerful blows. Deals damage to a large area 4 times.

Class Specialization Skills