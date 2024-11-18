In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, progression is a critical element of building your preferred character. Skills are integral to each class offering players active and passive abilities and bonuses. As you navigate the various skill trees, there you'll find that there are four different skill types among the options.
- Traits: These upgrade or alter your skills with bonuses.
- Passives: This skill type grants ongoing bonuses to your stats.
- Abilities: Additional combat actions become available with this skill type.
- Ultimates: These are significant actions that result in devastating finishers.
Skill trees are vast, containing several branching elements. It's up to you to decide the route to take with each branch along the way. Of course, Skill Points are required to unlock each skill.
How To Obtain Skill Points
As is tradition with action-RPGs, skill points are simply obtained through leveling up through quest completion and other critical path-driven actions such as defeating enemies. You can also increase your leveling through finding codex entries. Once skill points are obtained, you can spend them on skills that follow the specific paths/branches you choose in the skill tree.
Warrior Skills
The Warrior class focuses on melee combat. Once you reach level 20 with the warrior class, there are 3 specializations that you can choose from. Each specialization has its own skill tree branches. Below are the three specializations for the Warrior class:
- Champion
- Reaper
- Slayer
We've compiled a comprehensive list of all skills related to the Warrior class. Below are the traditional skills. You can click here to jump to the skill related to the 3 warrior class specializations.
|
Skill
|
Skill Type
|
Category
|
Description
|
Bloody Advance
|
Ability
|
Mourn Watch
|
Throw a fan of blades that seek out and impale nearby enemies. Applies Bleeding . While enemies are still impaled, a charged Shield Toss will cause a burst of damage to nearby enemies. Applies Sundered.
|
Cleaving Strike
|
Ability
|
Weapon
|
A large, sweeping strike pushes a damaging wave over the battlefield. Damage dealt increases with distance from the target while applying Bleeding on hit.
|
Deadly Ground
|
Ability
|
Ability
|
Create a Necrotic field at your current location. Enemies caught inside the field take constant damage until they escape. Grants Enhanced Damage while you are inside the field.
|
Driving Kick
|
Ability
|
Core
|
Focus all your strength and determination into one mighty kick. Deals a very high amount of Stagger and very likely disrupts the target. Detonates Weakened.
|
Fury of the Forge
|
Ability
|
Weapon
|
Burning steel blades rain down on your enemies. Applies Burning on impact.
|
Grappling Spear
|
Ability
|
Grey Warden
|
Harpoon your targets with a strong throw and drag them in for a closer encounter. Pulls your target toward you. Press Light or Heavy to perform a follow-up attack that deals Physical damage with a high chance to disrupt enemies. Applies Overwhelm.
|
Groundbreaker
|
Ability
|
Survival
|
Shake and shatter the ground with your weapon, spreading cracks that explode after a short delay. Damage is applied on the initial strike and again a short time later. The secondary explosion applies Burning and is likely to disrupt enemies. Detonates Weakened.
|
Spectral Bulwark
|
Ability
|
Ability
|
Hone your guard and protect yourself from enemies foolish enough to attack. Enemies who hit you with a melee attack take damage and very high Stagger. Increases Defense by 50% while active.
|
Titan Stomp
|
Ability
|
Survival
|
Create a shockwave around you by slamming into the ground. Deals very high Stagger to nearby enemies. Applies Overwhelm.
|
Whirlwind
|
Ability
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Unleash a whirlwind of steel that damages everything it hits and ends with a final massive blow. The final hit deals increased damage and Stagger. It is also highly likely to disrupt enemies.
|
Arcane Defiance (Warrior - Grey Warden)
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
Electric Resistance +10% Necrotic Resistance +10%
|
Arm's Reach
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
The effects of Smash Abilities cover a greater distance. The distance depends on the Ability.
|
Battlefield Awareness (Warrior - Grey Warden)
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
When you interrupt an enemy in the middle of an attack with a Control Ability, you deal 15% bonus damage.
|
Battlefield Awareness (Warrior - Survival)
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Control Abilities now deal Critical hits vs. enemies recovering from Knocked Down.
|
Bloody Vengeance
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Charged attacks with Swords or Axes apply Bleeding to enemies. Charged attacks with Mauls or Shields deal 15% bonus damage vs. Bleeding enemies.
|
Blunt Force
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Enemies are Knocked Down when their Armor breaks.
|
Breathing Room (Warrior - Grey Warden)
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
The scope of Area Abilities is greatly increased.
|
Breathing Room (Warrior - Weapon)
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
The scope of Area Abilities is greatly increased.
|
Bulwark (Penetration)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Penetration: +15%
|
Bulwark (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Physical Resistance: +10%
|
Bulwark (Warrior - Survival)
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Physical Resistance: +10%
|
Carom
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Enemies take 100% more damage and Stagger from environmental impacts.
|
Collateral Damage (Warrior - Grey Warden)
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
Hitting multiple enemies with a single Area Ability deals 10% more damage for each enemy hit.
|
Concentration (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Charged attack damage: +10%
|
Concentration (Warrior - Weapon)
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Charged attack damage: +10%
|
Concussive Smash
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Hitting enemies with a Smash Ability permanently reduces their Defense by 20.
|
Conditional Surrender
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Primers applied by Control Abilities last 20% longer. Detonations triggered by Control Abilities deal 20% more damage.
|
Critical Leverage
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Strike Abilities are guaranteed to do Critical damage vs. enemies more than 10 meters away.
|
Critical Power
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Gain Enhanced Damage on Critical hit kill.
|
Dazzle
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Hitting multiple enemies with a single Area Ability grants Quickened.
|
Death's Blessing (Warrior - Ability)
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Necrotic damage: +10%
|
Decisive Finish (Warrior - Weapon)
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Agile attack damage: +10% Charged attack damage: +10% Final attack damage: +10%
|
Defy the Elements (Warrior - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Fire Resistance: 10% Cold Resistance: 10%
|
Depth of Fury (Warrior - Ability)
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Maximum Rage: +50
|
Depth of Fury (Warrior - Survival)
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Maximum Rage: +50
|
Depth of Fury (Warrior - Weapon)
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Maximum Rage: +50
|
Desolate Malady (Warrior - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Affliction damage: +10%
|
Desolate Malady (Warrior - Weapon)
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Affliction damage: +10%
|
Double Shot
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Activating any Projectile Ability also launches a projectile, dealing 100 damage to a nearby enemy.
|
Downfall (Warrior - Core)
|
Passive
|
Core
|
Jump attacks guarantee Critical hits if the target is Knocked Down.
|
Eclectic Armorer (Warrior - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
While wearing different classifications of Helm and Armor: Shield Toss bounces +2 Ranged attack damage +15% Weakpoint damage +15%
|
Enduring Rage
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Your Rage no longer decays below 50, allowing you to sustain it between fights.
|
Enervation (Warrior - Ability)
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Damage vs. Barrier: +20%
|
Enervation (Warrior - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Damage vs. Barrier: +20%
|
Enraged (Warrior - Ability)
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Rage generation: +10%
|
Enraged (Warrior - Grey Warden)
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
Rage generation: +10%
|
Executioner's Gaze
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Final attacks are Critical hits vs. enemies with Low Health.
|
Explosive Anger
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
Spending Rage deals 200% of the cost as Fire damage to enemies within 6 meters.
|
Falter
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
Using Control Ability attacks vs. enemies with High Health deals 100% additional Stagger.
|
Fiery Resolve
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
Gain Flaming Weapons on Perfect Defense. Flaming Weapons lasts 50% longer.
|
Fighting Dirty
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Hitting enemies with a Strike Ability applies an Affliction aligned with the Ability's damage type.
|
Flames of Victory
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Gain Flaming Weapons on a successful Takedown. You generate 25% more Stagger from weapon hits while Flaming Weapons is active.
|
Focused Retaliation
|
Passive
|
Core
|
Gain Precision after a successful Perfect Defense.
|
Fortifying Shots
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Defeating an enemy with a Projectile Ability grants Resistant. The duration of Resistant resets if it is already active.
|
Good Arm
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
When a Projectile Ability hits an enemy, the damage ignores all Resistances.
|
Guardian's Reprieve
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Performing a Takedown heals you for 250 health and grants Deflect.
|
Heavy Armor Mastery
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
While wearing a Heavy Vitaar and Armor: Defense + 20%. You are now less likely to be disrupted when getting hit.
|
Heavy Hitter (Warrior - Grey Warden)
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
Heavy attack damage: +10%
|
Heavy Hitter (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Heavy attack damage: +10%
|
Ignition
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Gain Flaming Weapons after defeating an enemy with a Weakpoint hit. Flaming Weapons deals +25% damage.
|
Improved Health (Warrior - Survival)
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Health: +100
|
Improved Throw
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Shield Toss damage: +10%
|
Incite Violence
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Generate 15% more Rage from weapon attacks. This value is doubled vs. enemies suffering from an Affliction.
|
Insidious Rot (Warrior - Ability)
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Maximum Necrosis stacks: +1
|
Inspiring Strength
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Defeating an enemy with a Smash Ability grants Rally Party.
|
Killer Instinct (Warrior - Ability)
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Stagger from Abilities: +20%
|
Lingering Decay
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Duration Abilities apply Necrosis on impact.
|
Masochism
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
You generate 4 Rage when taking damage.
|
Medium Armor Mastery (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
While wearing a Medium Helm and Armor: Final attack damage: +20% Charged attack damage: +20% Agile attack damage: +20% Takedown damage: +20%
|
Mortal Wounds (Warrior - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Weakpoint damage: +10%
|
Necessary Steps (Warrior - Mourn Watch)
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Primer duration: +20%
|
Necessary Steps (Warrior - Survival)
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Primer duration: +20%
|
Overhand Smash
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Smash Abilities now deal an additional 50% damage vs. Armor and deal 50% more Stagger.
|
Precision Strikes (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Hitting enemies with a Strike Ability deals increased damage equal to 50% of your base Weakpoint damage.
|
Providence (Warrior - Ability)
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Advantage duration: +20%
|
Providence (Warrior - Survival)
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Advantage duration: +20%
|
Pump the Primer (Warrior - Grey Warden)
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
Overwhelmed and Sundered are 20% more effective.
|
Punisher
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Damage dealt by Strike Abilities vs. enemies with Low Health increases by 25%.
|
Quick Strikes
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Defeating an enemy with a Strike Ability replenishes 25 Rage.
|
Rancor
|
Passive
|
Core
|
Rage takes 50% longer to begin to decay.
|
Ready Guard
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Gain Deflect at the start of each encounter.
|
Refract (Warrior - Survival)
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Maximum Deflect stacks: +1.
|
Reinforced
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Defeating an enemy with a Control Ability grants Deflect.
|
Reinforcement
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
Each of your active Advantages increases damage dealt by 10%.
|
Ricochet Shot
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Shield Toss bounces: +1
|
Salt in the Wound (Warrior - Ability)
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Hitting enemies with a Duration Ability adds 1 stack to all active Afflictions on the target.
|
Seething Pitch
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Shield Toss now generates 2 additional Rage on impact. Striking Weakpoints doubles the effect.
|
Shellbreaker (Warrior - Ability)
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Damage vs. Armor: +20%
|
Shellbreaker (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Damage vs. Armor: +20%
|
Shieldbreaker
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Breaking an enemy's Armor or Barrier with a Smash Ability grants Enhanced Damage.
|
Shot Chaser
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Using a Projectile Ability deals an additional 10% damage relative to the number of possible Shield Toss bounces.
|
Slam
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Performing a Takedown generates an additional 20% Ultimate and 50 Rage.
|
Sly Strike (Warrior - Grey Warden)
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
Agile, Charged, and Final attacks deal 15% bonus damage to enemies suffering from an Affliction.
|
Spill Blood (Warrior - Weapon)
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Maximum Bleeding stacks: +1
|
Staggering Charge (Warrior - Grey Warden)
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
Stagger from Charged attack: +20%
|
Staggering Charge (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Stagger from Charged attacks: +20%
|
Staggering Finale (Warrior - Weapon)
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Stagger from Final attacks: +20%
|
Staggering Toss
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
Shield Toss converts 25% of your current Rage into Stagger.
|
Staying Power
|
Passive
|
Mourn Watch
|
For each active Duration Ability's effect, you take 5% less damage from all sources.
|
Supercharged (Warrior - Survival)
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Projectile Abilities deal 75% more damage vs. Barrier.
|
Third Degree
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Maximum Burning stacks: +1.
|
Time Management (Warrior - Ability)
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Effects of Duration Abilities are increased by 50%.
|
Traumatize (Warrior - Grey Warden)
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
Takedown damage: +15%
|
Traumatize (Warrior - Survival)
|
Passive
|
Survival
|
Takedown damage: +15%
|
Triple Threat (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)
|
Passive
|
Lord of Fortune
|
Equipping an Ability of each damage type increases Ability damage by 20%.
|
Underestimated (Warrior - Weapon)
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Light attack damage vs. health: +10%
|
Unyielding Focus
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Using a Duration Ability grants Immovable.
|
Velocity (Warrior - Weapon)
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Stagger from weapon attacks: +20%
|
Wear and Tear
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Damage from Area Abilities gain 30% Penetration.
|
Wildfire (Warrior - Grey Warden)
|
Passive
|
Grey Warden
|
Fire damage: +10%
|
Wrath (Warrior - Ability)
|
Passive
|
Ability
|
Critical damage: +10%
|
Wrath (Warrior - Weapon)
|
Passive
|
Weapon
|
Critical damage: +10%
|
Counterblow
|
Trait
|
Core
|
Deflect your enemy’s attack and perform a powerful counterattack.
|
Determined Death
|
Trait
|
Weapon
|
You can now hold down your Final attacks, strengthening their impacts. Releasing with perfect timing adds a powerful effect based on your weapon type.
|
Explosive Toss
|
Trait
|
Ability
|
Charging your Shield Toss at least one level and then pressing Light attack will toss an explosive version of the shield, causing it to deal damage in an area around the target. This attack has a high chance to disrupt enemies.
|
Master Throw
|
Trait
|
Mourn Watch
|
Shield Toss can now be charged up an additional level.
|
Return to Sender
|
Trait
|
Survival
|
Send incoming projectiles back at your attacker with Perfect Defense.
|
Rolling Thunder
|
Trait
|
Lord of Fortune
|
After Charged attacks, use a Light attack or Heavy attack to follow up with an additional powerful Charged attack.
|
Shield Volley
|
Trait
|
Core
|
Striking a Shield Toss with a Shield attack volleys the shield back at enemies up to 3 times, dealing damage each time.
|
Tumbling Blades
|
Trait
|
Core
|
Use your speed to unleash a powerful attack immediately after performing a Combat Roll.
|
Unbroken Finale
|
Trait
|
Grey Warden
|
Add a powerful Shield Final attack to the end of your Attack Chain.
|
Flashing Fists
|
Ultimate
|
Core
|
Batter your enemies with repeated, powerful blows. Deals damage to a large area 4 times.
Class Specialization Skills
|
Skill
|
Skill Type
|
Description
|
Blight Bane
|
Ability
|
Throw a Warden siege bomb that bursts into a cluster of explosives after a short delay. Launches multiple explosives with each capable of applying Burning to enemies in a small radius. Detonates Weakened.
|
Heroic Leap
|
Ability
|
Leap forward and deal heavy damage to any nearby enemies. Deals high Stagger and is likely to disrupt enemies. Detonates Weakened.
|
Reaper
|
Ability
|
Call forth an ethereal scythe that slashes and slices your enemies. Applies Siphon. Detonates Weakened.
|
Aftermath
|
Passive
|
Unbroken Finale now also deals its damage in a large cone behind the target.The radius is doubled if you have Rally Party. This damage does not count as a Final attack.
|
Battlecry
|
Passive
|
Health +10% Defense +10%
|
Blindside
|
Passive
|
After a short delay, Charged attacks deal an additional 150 Physical damage.
|
Bulkhead
|
Passive
|
For each equipped Control Ability, you gain 20 Defense.
|
Charged Smash
|
Passive
|
Smash Abilities are now Charged attacks. For Whirlwind, this applies only to the final hit.
|
Death's Blessing (Warrior)
|
Passive
|
Necrotic damage: +10%
|
Death's Touch
|
Passive
|
While any Duration Ability is active, your Charged attacks also apply Necrosis to enemies.
|
Decisive Finish
|
Passive
|
Agile attack damage: +10% Charged attack damage: +10% Final attack damage: +10%
|
Desperation (Warrior)
|
Passive
|
Gain bonus damage relative to the amount of health your target and you have lost.
|
Determination (Warrior)
|
Passive
|
Physical damage: +10%
|
Devastation
|
Passive
|
Affliction damage: +10% Affliction duration: +20%
|
Double-Edged
|
Passive
|
Bonus Ability damage also applies to Weapon damage at 20% of its value. Bonus Weapon damage also applies to Ability damage at 20% of its value.
|
Endless Fire
|
Passive
|
Area Abilities now deal Fire damage. Blight Bane deals additional blasts.
|
Enflamed
|
Passive
|
Burning damage increases by 20% of your current Rage.
|
Flare-Up
|
Passive
|
Maximum Burning stacks: +1
|
Furor
|
Passive
|
Charged attacks generate more Rage relative to Charge level.
|
Harder Hits
|
Passive
|
Weapon damage: +10% Ability damage: +10%
|
Invigoration
|
Passive
|
Leech effectiveness: +20%
|
Let it Linger
|
Passive
|
Shield Toss bounces now apply an Affliction based on your Shield’s damage type.
|
Living Decay
|
Passive
|
Your Necrotic damage now has 50% Penetration and restores 2% of your health.
|
Reckless Shot
|
Passive
|
Projectile Abilities deal 25% more damage but consume 10% health.
|
Ring of Fire
|
Passive
|
Burning is now also applied to enemies around the target.
|
Sharper Edge (Warrior)
|
Passive
|
Penetration: +15%
|
Shattering Throw
|
Passive
|
Shield Toss damage: +10% Shield Toss bonuses: +1
|
Shield Bearer
|
Passive
|
Shield damage: +10%
|
Spirit of Hunger
|
Passive
|
Killing an enemy spawns a Necrotic projectile that follows enemies.
|
Striking Precision
|
Passive
|
Hitting an enemy with a Strike Ability grants Precision. The duration of Precision resets if it is already active.
|
The Best Defense
|
Passive
|
Gain 50% of your Defense as bonus Shield attack damage.
|
Violent Catharsis
|
Passive
|
Expending Rage heals you for 100% of the Rage spent.
|
Wildfire
|
Passive
|
Fire damage: +10%
|
Arc of Destruction
|
Trait
|
After a Sprint Attack, use a Light attack or Heavy attack to follow up with an additional Final attack.
|
Death's Throw
|
Trait
|
Converts Shield Toss to deal Necrotic damage.
|
Inspiring Guard
|
Trait
|
Executing a Perfect Defense now guards against otherwise unblockable attacks. Doing so grants Rally Party.
|
Perfect Throw
|
Trait
|
Release Shield Toss the moment a new Charge level is attained to gain bonus damage and bounces.
|
Reverb
|
Trait
|
Trigger a powerful shockwave when executing a Perfect Defense. The shockwave deals 300 Fire damage and applies Burning to enemies.
|
Two-Handed Wind-Up
|
Trait
|
Charged attacks with your Two-Handed Weapon can be charged even further, unlocking a powerful new attack and greatly increasing its effectiveness.
|
For Gold and Glory
|
Ultimate
|
Glory favors the bold. Leap into the fray. Deals very high Stagger to enemies within range.
|
Spirit Storm
|
Ultimate
|
Call upon the Mourn Watch’s occult knowledge to unleash a Necrotic storm. A whirlwind moves toward your target, inflicting multiple hits and applying Siphon to enemies.
|
Warden's Fire
|
Ultimate
|
Unleash a barrage of strikes with the burning strength that resides within every Grey Warden. Applies Burning to enemies.