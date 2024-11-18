Quick Links

In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, progression is a critical element of building your preferred character. Skills are integral to each class offering players active and passive abilities and bonuses. As you navigate the various skill trees, there you'll find that there are four different skill types among the options.

  • Traits: These upgrade or alter your skills with bonuses.
  • Passives: This skill type grants ongoing bonuses to your stats.
  • Abilities: Additional combat actions become available with this skill type.
  • Ultimates: These are significant actions that result in devastating finishers.

Skill trees are vast, containing several branching elements. It's up to you to decide the route to take with each branch along the way. Of course, Skill Points are required to unlock each skill.

How To Obtain Skill Points

Death Caller spec Ultiamte ability

As is tradition with action-RPGs, skill points are simply obtained through leveling up through quest completion and other critical path-driven actions such as defeating enemies. You can also increase your leveling through finding codex entries. Once skill points are obtained, you can spend them on skills that follow the specific paths/branches you choose in the skill tree.

Warrior Skills

The Warrior class focuses on melee combat. Once you reach level 20 with the warrior class, there are 3 specializations that you can choose from. Each specialization has its own skill tree branches. Below are the three specializations for the Warrior class:

  • Champion
  • Reaper
  • Slayer

We've compiled a comprehensive list of all skills related to the Warrior class. Below are the traditional skills. You can click here to jump to the skill related to the 3 warrior class specializations.

Skill

Skill Type

Category

Description

Bloody Advance

Ability

Mourn Watch

Throw a fan of blades that seek out and impale nearby enemies. Applies Bleeding . While enemies are still impaled, a charged Shield Toss will cause a burst of damage to nearby enemies. Applies Sundered.

Cleaving Strike

Ability

Weapon

A large, sweeping strike pushes a damaging wave over the battlefield. Damage dealt increases with distance from the target while applying Bleeding on hit.

Deadly Ground

Ability

Ability

Create a Necrotic field at your current location. Enemies caught inside the field take constant damage until they escape. Grants Enhanced Damage while you are inside the field.

Driving Kick

Ability

Core

Focus all your strength and determination into one mighty kick. Deals a very high amount of Stagger and very likely disrupts the target. Detonates Weakened.

Fury of the Forge

Ability

Weapon

Burning steel blades rain down on your enemies. Applies Burning on impact.

Grappling Spear

Ability

Grey Warden

Harpoon your targets with a strong throw and drag them in for a closer encounter. Pulls your target toward you. Press Light or Heavy to perform a follow-up attack that deals Physical damage with a high chance to disrupt enemies. Applies Overwhelm.

Groundbreaker

Ability

Survival

Shake and shatter the ground with your weapon, spreading cracks that explode after a short delay. Damage is applied on the initial strike and again a short time later. The secondary explosion applies Burning and is likely to disrupt enemies. Detonates Weakened.

Spectral Bulwark

Ability

Ability

Hone your guard and protect yourself from enemies foolish enough to attack. Enemies who hit you with a melee attack take damage and very high Stagger. Increases Defense by 50% while active.

Titan Stomp

Ability

Survival

Create a shockwave around you by slamming into the ground. Deals very high Stagger to nearby enemies. Applies Overwhelm.

Whirlwind

Ability

Lord of Fortune

Unleash a whirlwind of steel that damages everything it hits and ends with a final massive blow. The final hit deals increased damage and Stagger. It is also highly likely to disrupt enemies.

Arcane Defiance (Warrior - Grey Warden)

Passive

Grey Warden

Electric Resistance +10% Necrotic Resistance +10%

Arm's Reach

Passive

Ability

The effects of Smash Abilities cover a greater distance. The distance depends on the Ability.

Battlefield Awareness (Warrior - Grey Warden)

Passive

Grey Warden

When you interrupt an enemy in the middle of an attack with a Control Ability, you deal 15% bonus damage.

Battlefield Awareness (Warrior - Survival)

Passive

Survival

Control Abilities now deal Critical hits vs. enemies recovering from Knocked Down.

Bloody Vengeance

Passive

Weapon

Charged attacks with Swords or Axes apply Bleeding to enemies. Charged attacks with Mauls or Shields deal 15% bonus damage vs. Bleeding enemies.

Blunt Force

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Enemies are Knocked Down when their Armor breaks.

Breathing Room (Warrior - Grey Warden)

Passive

Grey Warden

The scope of Area Abilities is greatly increased.

Breathing Room (Warrior - Weapon)

Passive

Weapon

The scope of Area Abilities is greatly increased.

Bulwark (Penetration)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Penetration: +15%

Bulwark (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Physical Resistance: +10%

Bulwark (Warrior - Survival)

Passive

Survival

Physical Resistance: +10%

Carom

Passive

Mourn Watch

Enemies take 100% more damage and Stagger from environmental impacts.

Collateral Damage (Warrior - Grey Warden)

Passive

Grey Warden

Hitting multiple enemies with a single Area Ability deals 10% more damage for each enemy hit.

Concentration (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Charged attack damage: +10%

Concentration (Warrior - Weapon)

Passive

Weapon

Charged attack damage: +10%

Concussive Smash

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Hitting enemies with a Smash Ability permanently reduces their Defense by 20.

Conditional Surrender

Passive

Survival

Primers applied by Control Abilities last 20% longer. Detonations triggered by Control Abilities deal 20% more damage.

Critical Leverage

Passive

Weapon

Strike Abilities are guaranteed to do Critical damage vs. enemies more than 10 meters away.

Critical Power

Passive

Ability

Gain Enhanced Damage on Critical hit kill.

Dazzle

Passive

Weapon

Hitting multiple enemies with a single Area Ability grants Quickened.

Death's Blessing (Warrior - Ability)

Passive

Ability

Necrotic damage: +10%

Decisive Finish (Warrior - Weapon)

Passive

Weapon

Agile attack damage: +10% Charged attack damage: +10% Final attack damage: +10%

Defy the Elements (Warrior - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

Fire Resistance: 10% Cold Resistance: 10%

Depth of Fury (Warrior - Ability)

Passive

Ability

Maximum Rage: +50

Depth of Fury (Warrior - Survival)

Passive

Survival

Maximum Rage: +50

Depth of Fury (Warrior - Weapon)

Passive

Weapon

Maximum Rage: +50

Desolate Malady (Warrior - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

Affliction damage: +10%

Desolate Malady (Warrior - Weapon)

Passive

Weapon

Affliction damage: +10%

Double Shot

Passive

Mourn Watch

Activating any Projectile Ability also launches a projectile, dealing 100 damage to a nearby enemy.

Downfall (Warrior - Core)

Passive

Core

Jump attacks guarantee Critical hits if the target is Knocked Down.

Eclectic Armorer (Warrior - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

While wearing different classifications of Helm and Armor: Shield Toss bounces +2 Ranged attack damage +15% Weakpoint damage +15%

Enduring Rage

Passive

Ability

Your Rage no longer decays below 50, allowing you to sustain it between fights.

Enervation (Warrior - Ability)

Passive

Ability

Damage vs. Barrier: +20%

Enervation (Warrior - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

Damage vs. Barrier: +20%

Enraged (Warrior - Ability)

Passive

Ability

Rage generation: +10%

Enraged (Warrior - Grey Warden)

Passive

Grey Warden

Rage generation: +10%

Executioner's Gaze

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Final attacks are Critical hits vs. enemies with Low Health.

Explosive Anger

Passive

Grey Warden

Spending Rage deals 200% of the cost as Fire damage to enemies within 6 meters.

Falter

Passive

Grey Warden

Using Control Ability attacks vs. enemies with High Health deals 100% additional Stagger.

Fiery Resolve

Passive

Grey Warden

Gain Flaming Weapons on Perfect Defense. Flaming Weapons lasts 50% longer.

Fighting Dirty

Passive

Weapon

Hitting enemies with a Strike Ability applies an Affliction aligned with the Ability's damage type.

Flames of Victory

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Gain Flaming Weapons on a successful Takedown. You generate 25% more Stagger from weapon hits while Flaming Weapons is active.

Focused Retaliation

Passive

Core

Gain Precision after a successful Perfect Defense.

Fortifying Shots

Passive

Survival

Defeating an enemy with a Projectile Ability grants Resistant. The duration of Resistant resets if it is already active.

Good Arm

Passive

Survival

When a Projectile Ability hits an enemy, the damage ignores all Resistances.

Guardian's Reprieve

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Performing a Takedown heals you for 250 health and grants Deflect.

Heavy Armor Mastery

Passive

Grey Warden

While wearing a Heavy Vitaar and Armor: Defense + 20%. You are now less likely to be disrupted when getting hit.

Heavy Hitter (Warrior - Grey Warden)

Passive

Grey Warden

Heavy attack damage: +10%

Heavy Hitter (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Heavy attack damage: +10%

Ignition

Passive

Mourn Watch

Gain Flaming Weapons after defeating an enemy with a Weakpoint hit. Flaming Weapons deals +25% damage.

Improved Health (Warrior - Survival)

Passive

Survival

Health: +100

Improved Throw

Passive

Survival

Shield Toss damage: +10%

Incite Violence

Passive

Weapon

Generate 15% more Rage from weapon attacks. This value is doubled vs. enemies suffering from an Affliction.

Insidious Rot (Warrior - Ability)

Passive

Ability

Maximum Necrosis stacks: +1

Inspiring Strength

Passive

Ability

Defeating an enemy with a Smash Ability grants Rally Party.

Killer Instinct (Warrior - Ability)

Passive

Ability

Stagger from Abilities: +20%

Lingering Decay

Passive

Mourn Watch

Duration Abilities apply Necrosis on impact.

Masochism

Passive

Survival

You generate 4 Rage when taking damage.

Medium Armor Mastery (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

While wearing a Medium Helm and Armor: Final attack damage: +20% Charged attack damage: +20% Agile attack damage: +20% Takedown damage: +20%

Mortal Wounds (Warrior - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

Weakpoint damage: +10%

Necessary Steps (Warrior - Mourn Watch)

Passive

Mourn Watch

Primer duration: +20%

Necessary Steps (Warrior - Survival)

Passive

Survival

Primer duration: +20%

Overhand Smash

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Smash Abilities now deal an additional 50% damage vs. Armor and deal 50% more Stagger.

Precision Strikes (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Hitting enemies with a Strike Ability deals increased damage equal to 50% of your base Weakpoint damage.

Providence (Warrior - Ability)

Passive

Ability

Advantage duration: +20%

Providence (Warrior - Survival)

Passive

Survival

Advantage duration: +20%

Pump the Primer (Warrior - Grey Warden)

Passive

Grey Warden

Overwhelmed and Sundered are 20% more effective.

Punisher

Passive

Weapon

Damage dealt by Strike Abilities vs. enemies with Low Health increases by 25%.

Quick Strikes

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Defeating an enemy with a Strike Ability replenishes 25 Rage.

Rancor

Passive

Core

Rage takes 50% longer to begin to decay.

Ready Guard

Passive

Survival

Gain Deflect at the start of each encounter.

Refract (Warrior - Survival)

Passive

Survival

Maximum Deflect stacks: +1.

Reinforced

Passive

Survival

Defeating an enemy with a Control Ability grants Deflect.

Reinforcement

Passive

Grey Warden

Each of your active Advantages increases damage dealt by 10%.

Ricochet Shot

Passive

Mourn Watch

Shield Toss bounces: +1

Salt in the Wound (Warrior - Ability)

Passive

Ability

Hitting enemies with a Duration Ability adds 1 stack to all active Afflictions on the target.

Seething Pitch

Passive

Mourn Watch

Shield Toss now generates 2 additional Rage on impact. Striking Weakpoints doubles the effect.

Shellbreaker (Warrior - Ability)

Passive

Ability

Damage vs. Armor: +20%

Shellbreaker (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Damage vs. Armor: +20%

Shieldbreaker

Passive

Ability

Breaking an enemy's Armor or Barrier with a Smash Ability grants Enhanced Damage.

Shot Chaser

Passive

Mourn Watch

Using a Projectile Ability deals an additional 10% damage relative to the number of possible Shield Toss bounces.

Slam

Passive

Mourn Watch

Performing a Takedown generates an additional 20% Ultimate and 50 Rage.

Sly Strike (Warrior - Grey Warden)

Passive

Grey Warden

Agile, Charged, and Final attacks deal 15% bonus damage to enemies suffering from an Affliction.

Spill Blood (Warrior - Weapon)

Passive

Weapon

Maximum Bleeding stacks: +1

Staggering Charge (Warrior - Grey Warden)

Passive

Grey Warden

Stagger from Charged attack: +20%

Staggering Charge (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Stagger from Charged attacks: +20%

Staggering Finale (Warrior - Weapon)

Passive

Weapon

Stagger from Final attacks: +20%

Staggering Toss

Passive

Mourn Watch

Shield Toss converts 25% of your current Rage into Stagger.

Staying Power

Passive

Mourn Watch

For each active Duration Ability's effect, you take 5% less damage from all sources.

Supercharged (Warrior - Survival)

Passive

Survival

Projectile Abilities deal 75% more damage vs. Barrier.

Third Degree

Passive

Survival

Maximum Burning stacks: +1.

Time Management (Warrior - Ability)

Passive

Ability

Effects of Duration Abilities are increased by 50%.

Traumatize (Warrior - Grey Warden)

Passive

Grey Warden

Takedown damage: +15%

Traumatize (Warrior - Survival)

Passive

Survival

Takedown damage: +15%

Triple Threat (Warrior - Lord of Fortune)

Passive

Lord of Fortune

Equipping an Ability of each damage type increases Ability damage by 20%.

Underestimated (Warrior - Weapon)

Passive

Weapon

Light attack damage vs. health: +10%

Unyielding Focus

Passive

Ability

Using a Duration Ability grants Immovable.

Velocity (Warrior - Weapon)

Passive

Weapon

Stagger from weapon attacks: +20%

Wear and Tear

Passive

Weapon

Damage from Area Abilities gain 30% Penetration.

Wildfire (Warrior - Grey Warden)

Passive

Grey Warden

Fire damage: +10%

Wrath (Warrior - Ability)

Passive

Ability

Critical damage: +10%

Wrath (Warrior - Weapon)

Passive

Weapon

Critical damage: +10%

Counterblow

Trait

Core

Deflect your enemy’s attack and perform a powerful counterattack.

Determined Death

Trait

Weapon

You can now hold down your Final attacks, strengthening their impacts. Releasing with perfect timing adds a powerful effect based on your weapon type.

Explosive Toss

Trait

Ability

Charging your Shield Toss at least one level and then pressing Light attack will toss an explosive version of the shield, causing it to deal damage in an area around the target. This attack has a high chance to disrupt enemies.

Master Throw

Trait

Mourn Watch

Shield Toss can now be charged up an additional level.

Return to Sender

Trait

Survival

Send incoming projectiles back at your attacker with Perfect Defense.

Rolling Thunder

Trait

Lord of Fortune

After Charged attacks, use a Light attack or Heavy attack to follow up with an additional powerful Charged attack.

Shield Volley

Trait

Core

Striking a Shield Toss with a Shield attack volleys the shield back at enemies up to 3 times, dealing damage each time.

Tumbling Blades

Trait

Core

Use your speed to unleash a powerful attack immediately after performing a Combat Roll.

Unbroken Finale

Trait

Grey Warden

Add a powerful Shield Final attack to the end of your Attack Chain.

Flashing Fists

Ultimate

Core

Batter your enemies with repeated, powerful blows. Deals damage to a large area 4 times.

Class Specialization Skills

Skill

Skill Type

Description

Blight Bane

Ability

Throw a Warden siege bomb that bursts into a cluster of explosives after a short delay. Launches multiple explosives with each capable of applying Burning to enemies in a small radius. Detonates Weakened.

Heroic Leap

Ability

Leap forward and deal heavy damage to any nearby enemies. Deals high Stagger and is likely to disrupt enemies. Detonates Weakened.

Reaper

Ability

Call forth an ethereal scythe that slashes and slices your enemies. Applies Siphon. Detonates Weakened.

Aftermath

Passive

Unbroken Finale now also deals its damage in a large cone behind the target.The radius is doubled if you have Rally Party. This damage does not count as a Final attack.

Battlecry

Passive

Health +10% Defense +10%

Blindside

Passive

After a short delay, Charged attacks deal an additional 150 Physical damage.

Bulkhead

Passive

For each equipped Control Ability, you gain 20 Defense.

Charged Smash

Passive

Smash Abilities are now Charged attacks. For Whirlwind, this applies only to the final hit.

Death's Blessing (Warrior)

Passive

Necrotic damage: +10%

Death's Touch

Passive

While any Duration Ability is active, your Charged attacks also apply Necrosis to enemies.

Decisive Finish

Passive

Agile attack damage: +10% Charged attack damage: +10% Final attack damage: +10%

Desperation (Warrior)

Passive

Gain bonus damage relative to the amount of health your target and you have lost.

Determination (Warrior)

Passive

Physical damage: +10%

Devastation

Passive

Affliction damage: +10% Affliction duration: +20%

Double-Edged

Passive

Bonus Ability damage also applies to Weapon damage at 20% of its value. Bonus Weapon damage also applies to Ability damage at 20% of its value.

Endless Fire

Passive

Area Abilities now deal Fire damage. Blight Bane deals additional blasts.

Enflamed

Passive

Burning damage increases by 20% of your current Rage.

Flare-Up

Passive

Maximum Burning stacks: +1

Furor

Passive

Charged attacks generate more Rage relative to Charge level.

Harder Hits

Passive

Weapon damage: +10% Ability damage: +10%

Invigoration

Passive

Leech effectiveness: +20%

Let it Linger

Passive

Shield Toss bounces now apply an Affliction based on your Shield’s damage type.

Living Decay

Passive

Your Necrotic damage now has 50% Penetration and restores 2% of your health.

Reckless Shot

Passive

Projectile Abilities deal 25% more damage but consume 10% health.

Ring of Fire

Passive

Burning is now also applied to enemies around the target.

Sharper Edge (Warrior)

Passive

Penetration: +15%

Shattering Throw

Passive

Shield Toss damage: +10% Shield Toss bonuses: +1

Shield Bearer

Passive

Shield damage: +10%

Spirit of Hunger

Passive

Killing an enemy spawns a Necrotic projectile that follows enemies.

Striking Precision

Passive

Hitting an enemy with a Strike Ability grants Precision. The duration of Precision resets if it is already active.

The Best Defense

Passive

Gain 50% of your Defense as bonus Shield attack damage.

Violent Catharsis

Passive

Expending Rage heals you for 100% of the Rage spent.

Wildfire

Passive

Fire damage: +10%

Arc of Destruction

Trait

After a Sprint Attack, use a Light attack or Heavy attack to follow up with an additional Final attack.

Death's Throw

Trait

Converts Shield Toss to deal Necrotic damage.

Inspiring Guard

Trait

Executing a Perfect Defense now guards against otherwise unblockable attacks. Doing so grants Rally Party.

Perfect Throw

Trait

Release Shield Toss the moment a new Charge level is attained to gain bonus damage and bounces.

Reverb

Trait

Trigger a powerful shockwave when executing a Perfect Defense. The shockwave deals 300 Fire damage and applies Burning to enemies.

Two-Handed Wind-Up

Trait

Charged attacks with your Two-Handed Weapon can be charged even further, unlocking a powerful new attack and greatly increasing its effectiveness.

For Gold and Glory

Ultimate

Glory favors the bold. Leap into the fray. Deals very high Stagger to enemies within range.

Spirit Storm

Ultimate

Call upon the Mourn Watch’s occult knowledge to unleash a Necrotic storm. A whirlwind moves toward your target, inflicting multiple hits and applying Siphon to enemies.

Warden's Fire

Ultimate

Unleash a barrage of strikes with the burning strength that resides within every Grey Warden. Applies Burning to enemies.