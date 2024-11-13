In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, your weapons are a crucial element of combat and gameplay. The weapon you select will completely depend on your preferred playstyle and character class. Of course, many of the weapons will also be attributed to specific companions you have in your party.

Equipping Weapons

Regardless of your character class, you will be able to have 3 weapons that you can switch between. Those weapons types, however, will depend on your class. For instance, a Warrior class character can switch between swords, axes, longswords, and shields. Other classes, like the Rogue, can alternate between melee and ranged weapons like Bows. Like most action-RPGs, your class and weapon selection will ultimately determine the tactics you employ throughout your adventure.

Finding Weapons

Along your journey, you'll have the frequent opportunity to obtain new weapons that come packing their own unique properties alongside damage and stagger stats. There are several different ways in which you can obtain new weapons which include the following:

Exploration

Quest Completion

Purchasing from vendors

All Weapons

Below is a comprehensive compendium of all the weapons in the game. However, this listing is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Click on a specific weapon category to immediately jump to that listing.

Arcane Orb

These weapons are magic-focused and used by mages. Arcane Orbs can be used to cast spells in combat to bring down opponents. Of course, spells each have their own stats and cooldown periods that players should be cognizant of.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Veilsong Uncommon +25% Stagger This weapon deals bonus damage equal to 20% of the enemy's Stagger Fadelight Legendary +15% damage vs. health +25% healing Gain 250 health on Perfect Defense +25% Light attack damage while you have no Potions Mage's Gambit Legendary +20% Final attack damage Hitting with a Final attack will alternate the damage type of this weapon between Electric and Fire +15% Fire and Electric damage Critical hits apply Burning or Shocked based on the current damage type of the Orb

Arcane Staff

The Arcane Staff category is also a weapon type for magic-focused users. These staves enable players to take on enemies using spells from a long distance.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Acolyte's Staff Common The Hermetic Pendulum Common Veilseeker Uncommon +20% Light attack damage Final attacks with this weapon fire an additional projectile. Death's Beacon Epic Attack My Target applies Necrosis vs. Demons and Undead (30s CD) The entire party deals +25% Damage vs. Demons and Undead Guardian of the Abyss Epic The Dying Wish Epic Attack My Target deals 100 Necrotic damage to nearby enemies (30-second cooldown) Apply Necrosis on hit if Attack My Target damaged 3 or more enemies Shadowbreath Legendary +25% Ranged attack damage +15% Weakpoint damage -20% ranged Mana cost Ranged attack damage increased by up to 100% based on missing Mana Shockbranch Legendary 20% Final Attack Damage Deal +40 Added Electricity Damage Spiritcaller Legendary +30 Defense +20% Resistances while at Low Health This weapon leeches health on hit if you are at Low Health Low Health effects trigger at 10% higher health Stormcaller Legendary +20% Charged Light damage Charged attacks apply Shocked on hit if not already applied Gain Rally Party on defeating a Shocked enemy Companion cooldowns are reduced by 15% while Rally Party is active Meredith's Legacy (Mage) Unique +10% leech effectiveness This weapon leeches health on hit You no longer gain health from Potions or companion Abilities

Axe

As expected, the axe is a potent combat weapon that often comes with ability to inflict significant damage. These weapons are one such option for players aiming for a melee combat strategy.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Golden Locus Epic Attack My Target deals +25% damage vs. health; this bonus is doubled vs. Dragons Attack My Target's damage bonus is now tripled vs. Dragons Jade Cleaver Epic The entire party gets +1 maximum Burning stacks Taash's basic attacks can interrupt Burning stacks Neckbreaker Epic Attack My Target applies Burning to Antaam enemies (30s CD) The entire party deals +25% Damage vs. Antaam enemies Tusk of Glory Epic Attack My Target applies Taunted: does not affect some of the strongest boss enemies (30-second cooldown) Taash deals +50% damage vs Taunted enemies Viridian Tusk Epic Taunted Dragons take +50% damage Applying Taunted to Dragons deals 400 damage Guard's Broadaxe Legendary +20% damage while at Low Health Final attacks are Critical if you have no Potions Gain a Potion on defeating an anime if you have none Raider's Cleaver Legendary +15% damage vs. health Final attacks apply Bleeding if not already applied +10% Critical damage added for every Bleeding enemy near you Your Critical damage bonus is also applied to all Bleeding damage Treasure Legendary Taash gains +25% Weapon damage Taash’s Weapon attacks are always Critical vs. Knocked Down enemies Twin-Edged Pick Legendary +20% Penetration Final attacks are Critical vs. enemies with High Health Critical hits reapply penetrated damage again Critical hits cascade damage to other nearby enemies Woodsong Cleaver Legendary +15% Rage generation +100% Rage generated from taking damage Barrier and Armor damage is increased by 1% for every 2 Rage Regenerate Rage over time while in combat The Hard Way Unique Permanently reduces the target's Defense by 5 on hit Enemies with 0 Defense are damaged for an additional 50% damage

Elemental Orb

Like the Arcane Orb, the Elemental Orbs cast magic. But, as their name implies, the magic is elemental by nature dealing shock, fire, or other elemental damage types.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Frozen Focus Common Firebrand Uncommon +20% damage vs. enemies with Low health Gain Precision on kill with this weapon. Chilled Grasp Legendary +30 Defense +25% Cold Resistance Perfect Dodge applies Chilled to nearby enemies Stormsphere Legendary +20% Agile attack damage Agile attacks apply Shocked on hit if not already applied Agile attacks have an increased chance to disrupt enemies Thunderclap Legendary Urthemiel's Ash Legendary Urthemiel’s Ash Legendary +25% Burning Duration Burning enemies deal -25% damage for the duration +1 Maximum Burning stacks +20% Burning damage per stack Wintersbreath Legendary +30% Charged attack damage +25% damage vs Chilled enemies Charged attacks apply Chilled Heart Of Fire Unique +30% Fire Resistance Using a Fire Ability applies Burning to you and all nearby enemies Stormcharger Unique +50% Electric Resistance Using an Electric Ability applies Shocked to you When you are hit while Shocked, remove the effect and deal 300 Electricity damage to all nearby enemies

Elemental Staff

The Elemental Staves can cast long-range spells on opponents, inflicting elemental damage such as fire. This weapon provides a tactical advantage of maintaining a distance from the enemies.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Frostbranch Common +20% Charged attack damage +50% Charged attack damage vs. armor Flamebranch Uncommon +15% Mana generation Hitting a burning enemy with this weapon generates +2 mana. Glacial Rod Legendary +20% Heavy attack damage Heavy attacks with this weapon apply an additional Chilled stack on full Staff Energy +50% Staff Energy charge rate Scorch Staff Legendary +25% Fire Resistance +15% Fire damage Heal 100 on kills with this weapon Your Fire Resistance also contributes to your Fire damage bonus The Bargain Unique +400 health -50 maximum Mana Using an Ability spends health instead of Mana at 250% of its cost

Great Axe

This weapon is a strong two-handed melee weapon that is best employed by players who are seeking to inflict significant damage over a broad range. It's the perfect weapon for a tank-like character or for whittling away at heavily armored hostiles.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Fade-Touched War Axe Uncommon +15% damage vs. health Gain Precision on kills with this weapon. Battlehorn Epic Attack My Target applies Vulnerability to Fire damage (30-second cooldown) Vulnerability to Fire damage is increased by +25% Crystalline Greataxe Legendary +15% Cold Resistance Necrotic bonus also affects this weapon's base damage Emberborn Shard Legendary +25% Affliction damage Apply Burning with your next attack after defeating an enemy with this weapon. +20% Weapon damage per Burning stack on target Gain -10% Burning damage per stack Etched Raider's Axe Legendary +30% Charged attack damage +20% Agile attack damage The second hit of Charged Light attacks now also counts as an Agile attack Charged Attacks vs. enemies with Low Health or Agile attacks vs. enemies with High Health apply Bleeding Winged Glaive Legendary +15% Light attack damage +20% Light Final attack damage Casket Sharp Unique This weapon's Light attacks are now also Heavy attacks Defeating an enemy deals Stagger to nearby enemies

Longbow

The Longbow is perfect for characters seeking a long-range strategy. These bows fire at a slower rate than shortbows. However, they inflict more damage and prove to be more accurate at range.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Bronze Branch Uncommon Attack My Target applies Shocked vs. Fade-Touched enemies (30-second cooldown). The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Fade-Touched enemies. Concentration (Mage) Storm Uncommon Attack My Target deals +50% Barrier damage. Deals a burst of 4 Electric damage to all nearby enemies if this attack breaks its target's Barrier. Veil Piercer Rare Attack My Target deals 50 Electric damage to nearby enemies (30 second cooldown) Apply Shocked to enemies hit by this burst if it hit 3 or more enemies Dauntless Greatbow Legendary Deal +40 added Electricity damage +15% Electric damage Dragon's War Bow Legendary +15% Fire Resistance Bonus Electric damage applies to weapon damage Weakpoint hits vs. Shocked enemies apply Burning Burning reduces the target’s Electric Resistance and Fire Resistance by 10% per stack Glory Hunter's Bow Legendary +20% Charged attack damage 20% damage vs. enemies 20 or more meters away Weakpoint hits at 20 or more meters away deal 50% of your Critical damage as additional Weakpoint damage Ranged companions deal +100% weapon damage Reinforced Longbow Legendary +15% Weakpoint damage +30% Charged attack damage Weakpoint hits ignore Defense Each Weakpoint you hit increases Weakpoint damage by 25% up to 200% (resets when combat ends) Trueflight Bow Legendary +25% damage vs. Armor Ranged attacks with this weapon deal bonus damage to Armor instead of Barrier Gain Enhanced Damage when breaking an enemy’s Armor This weapon completely ignores enemy Defense, and your Penetration is applied as bonus damage Andruil's Chord Unique Arrow regeneration: -90% Arrow count is reduced to 1 and cannot be increased Weakpoint damage is greatly increased Grip and Rip Unique +7 maximum Arrows -50% Ranged attack damage Fires 3 Arrows at the same time

Longsword

Longswords offer players a balanced mixture of mobility and power in combat.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Recruit's Sword Common Grey Edge Rare Attack My Target applies Burning vs. Darkspawn (30s CD) The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Darkspawn Blight Killer Epic Attack My Target applies Vulnerability to Fire Damage (30s CD) Vulnerability to Fire Damage is increased by +25% Griffon's Talon Epic Attack My Target deals +50% Armor Damage Deal 250 Fire Damage to all nearby enemies if this attack breaks its target’s Armor Rialto Sunsetter Epic +20% Agile attack damage Agile attacks have an increased chance to disrupt enemies Agile attacks are Critical vs. enemies with High Health Agile attacks gain damage each second while Sprinting, up to +50% Barbed Longsword Legendary Bloodletter's Twinblade Legendary +30% Charged attack damage Apply Bleeding on Charged attacks while at maximum Momentum +50% increased Momentum generation and Stagger vs. Bleeding enemies When Bleeding enemies attack, you do not lose Momentum or Adrenaline Dark Shard (Necrotic) Legendary +15% Necrotic Resistance +15% Necrotic damage Critical hits apply Necrosis if not already applied Whenever Necrosis is applied to a target, instead of an affliction, deal 100 Necrotic damage in an area around them. Executioner's Blade Legendary +30% Charged attack damage +25% Stagger dealt by Charged attacks Charged attacks deal Critical damage vs. Overwhelmed enemies Charged attacks deal bonus damage relative to the enemy’s Stagger Proving Steel (Rogue) Legendary +20% Charged attack damage Gain Immovable on every third Charged attack Generate +20% Momentum while you have Immovable While you have Immovable, you no longer lose Momentum when hit Proving Steel (Warrior) Legendary +20% Agile attack damage Agile attacks apply Bleeding if not already applied +25% Bleeding damage All Bleeding damage ignores Defense Spellbound Longsword Legendary Deal +40 added Fire damage Gain Flaming Weapons on kills with this weapon Half of your Fire Resistance is added as damage to your Flaming Weapons Apply Burning on Charge attacks while Flaming Weapons is active Veil's Bough Legendary +15% Electric Resistance Fire bonus also affects this weapon's base damage Charged attacks apply Shocked Final attacks against Shocked targets cause lightning to chain to nearby enemies Arainai's Talon Unique +30% Necrotic damage Permanently gain Necrotic Weapons when entering combat Meredith's Legacy (Warrior) Unique +10% leech effectiveness This weapon leeches health on hit You no longer gain health from Potions or companion Abilities Mythal's Light Mage Unique Deal +80 added Fire damage Deal +80 added Necrotic damage Deal +80 added Electricity damage Deal +80 added Cold damage

Mageknife

These weapons are unique in that they allow players to combine magic and melee attack strategies with a single weapon. Magic classes can use the weapon to cast spells while also allowing them melee striking opportunites.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Encircled Blade Common Twist of the Veil Common +25% Damage vs. Armor +20% Charged attack damage Thorn of Misfortune Uncommon +20% Critical Damage Triggering an Arcane Bomb now deals Critical damage. Slender Dagger Rare Lucanis’ Ability cooldowns are reduced by 10% Companion cooldowns are reduced by 10 seconds whenever Lucanis’ Abilities defeat an enemy Crowkeeper Epic With Lucanis in the party, your Critical Ability hits apply Bleeding If the enemy is at maximum Bleeding stacks, they are also afflicted with Necrosis. Trevisan Poignard Epic Using Lucanis' Abilities grants you +10% Ultimate Enchanted Athame Legendary +50 maximum Mana Gain +2 Mana on hit with this weapon Deal 10% more damage for every 50 Mana that you are missing Abilities now cost +50 Mana and deal +50% bonus damage Sharpened Dragonbone Legendary +20% Penetration Gain Rally Party on Perfect Defense Companions ignore enemy Defense while Rally Party is active Companion cooldowns are reduced by 15% while Rally Party is active Spellcaster's Stiletto Legendary +15% Mana generation +30 Defense Each Arcane Bomb on an enemy reduces their outgoing damage by -10% Gain +20 Defense per active Advantage Split-Hilt Dirk Legendary +20% Heavy attack damage +30% damage with Final Heavy attacks Coral Tip Unique Deal +60 added Cold damage Triggering an Arcane Bomb also applies Frozen Mythal's Light Unique Deal +80 added Fire damage Deal +80 added Necrotic damage Deal +80 added Electricity damage Deal +80 added Cold damage

Maul

This melee weapon can deliver powerful strikes. The maul, in particular, often has the increased chance of staggering enemies.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Woodworker's Mallet Common Anvil Breaker Legendary +25% Stagger +20% damage with Charged Heavy attacks Elven Rockbreaker Legendary +15% Rage generation +8 Rage on kill Gain Enhanced Damage when expending Rage 3 times in a short duration Maximum Rage increased by 50 Skullcrusher Legendary +20% Heavy attack damage +25% damage vs. Armor Vigilant Greathammer Legendary +30 Defense Weapon attacks gain +10% of your Defense as bonus damage Gain 1 Defense for each percent of missing health Gain +20 Defense per active Advantage Brute Hammer Unique +100% damage vs. Armor Charged attacks apply Sundered vs. enemies with Armor Imperial Knot Unique +6 maximum Necrosis stacks Necrosis damage: -50% This weapon applies Necrosis on hit

Rapier

This weapon type's best attribute is its lightweight nature. Speed becomes more ideal for classes angling for a more versatile strategy in combat.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Serviceable Rapier Common Balanced Epee Uncommon Attack My Target applies Bleeding vs. Mages The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Mages God's Foil Rare Attack My Target has +50% Penetration Butcher's Screw Epic Attack My Target applies Vulnerability to Necrotic damage Rialto Epic Attack My Target deals +100% Damage vs. Enemies at High Health Lucanis deals +100% damage from any source if the target has not been injured yet Antivan Rapier Legendary +15% Necrotic Resistance +15% Necrotic Damage Critical hits apply Necrosis if not already applied Whenever Necrosis is applied to a target, instead of an affliction deal 100 Necrotic damage in an area around them Dark Shard Legendary +15% Heavy attack damage (uncommon) +25% damage vs. Armor (rare) Duelist's Blade Legendary Deal +40 added Necrotic damage Apply Necrosis when you hit with the Riposte trait When Necrosis expires, deal Physical damage to the target +10% Necrotic damage per Necrosis stack'+ Focal Blade Legendary Deal +40 added Electricity damage Final attacks deal an additional 100 Electric damage Apply Shocked on Final attacks Shocked now reduces enemy Electric Resistance by 25 Storm Needle Legendary +20% Penetration (uncommon) Critical vs. enemies with High Health (rare) Meredith's Legacy (Rogue) Unique +10% leech effectiveness This weapon leeches health on hit You no longer gain health from Potions or companion Abilities

Saber

Sabers are a bladed weapon type that offer a blend of mobility and strength. These are often used by warriors and knights.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Enchanted Longblade Legendary +20% Final attack damage Gain Necrotic Weapons on kills with Final attacks While Necrotic Weapons is active, Final attacks apply Necrosis Melee attack leech life from enemies suffering from Necrosis while Necrotic Weapons is active Keen With A Twist Legendary +20% Agile attack damage Agile attacks apply Bleeding on impact if not already applied +10% Critical damage for each nearby Bleeding enemy Critical bonus is also added to all Bleeding damage Mercenary's Blade Legendary +15% damage vs. health +25% healing Gain 300 health on Perfect Defense Deal +25% damage with Sword attacks while you have no Potions Cordova's Toothpick Unique +6 maximum Bleeding stacks This weapon deals very low base damage. All hits with this weapon apply Bleeding

Scepter

This weapon is primarily used by magic users. Scepters can cast powerful spells in combat.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Snake's Eye Common Attack My Target applies Chilled vs. Venatori enemies The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Venatori enemies Scepter of Shadows Rare Attack My Target applies Chilled vs. Venatori enemies The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Venatori enemies Serpent's Tail Rare Attack My Target deals 50 Cold damage to nearby enemies Apply Chilled to enemies hit by this burst if it hit 3 or more enemies Winged Locus Rare Attack My Target makes targets Vulnerable to Cold damage Vulnerability to Cold damage is increased by 25%

Shortbow

These ranged weapons enable rapid firing for players at shorter distances. This weapon type is all about speed and mid-range.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Old Reliable Common Attack My Target deals +50% damage vs. health The entire party deals +25% ranged damage Mayhem Rare Attack My Target deals +300% Damage the first time it is used during an encounter This attack is also as likely as possible to disrupt the target. Mayhem in Gold Rare Attack My Target deals +50% Stagger Staggering an enemy with this attack grants Harding’s next Ability +25% damage My Regards Rare Attack My Target deals +300% damage vs. Staggered enemies +25% Staggered duration Azure Bow Legendary +25% Hipfire Damage +4 Max Arrows This bow does not lose accuracy +4% Bow damage per maximum Arrows capacity Battered Bow Legendary Cryptwood Bow Legendary Deal +40 added Necrotic damage +20% damage vs. enemies suffering from Necrosis Weakpoint hits apply Necrosis Necrosis stacks now increase in potency by an additional 20% per stack Skirmisher's Shortbow Legendary +25% damage vs. Barrier Enemies hit by this weapon can no longer regenerate Barrier This weapon leeches health when damaging Barrier When you break a Barrier, all nearby enemies take Electric damage Veil's Edge Legendary +50% Arrow regeneration Gain Precision on every third Weakpoint hit +10% Precision effectiveness Critical hits from Precision also Knock Back enemies on hit

Spellblade

Like the mageknife, this weapon offers mage classes a mixture of physical and magical attack strategies. Wielding this weapon, you can deliver short-range spells to damage enemies.

Weapon Rarity Effect 1 Effect 2 Effect 3 Effect 4 Timeworn Mageknife Uncommon +20% Arcane Bomb trigger damage Triggering an Arcane Bomb now also Staggers enemies around your target. Crystalline Shard Legendary +25% damage vs. Barrier Bonus damage to Armor is now applied to Barrier Gain Quickened when this weapon breaks an enemy’s Barrier All damage vs. Barriers leeches a portion of its damage as health The Point Unique Charged attacks vs. enemies suffering from Necrosis or Bleeding removes all stacks and heals you

Sword

This weapon is fairly standard in the realm of fantasy. It's a significant melee weapon type that deals heavy damage. This weapon type can be wielded by melee-focused classes like the Warrior or Knight.