In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, your weapons are a crucial element of combat and gameplay. The weapon you select will completely depend on your preferred playstyle and character class. Of course, many of the weapons will also be attributed to specific companions you have in your party.

Equipping Weapons

Regardless of your character class, you will be able to have 3 weapons that you can switch between. Those weapons types, however, will depend on your class. For instance, a Warrior class character can switch between swords, axes, longswords, and shields. Other classes, like the Rogue, can alternate between melee and ranged weapons like Bows. Like most action-RPGs, your class and weapon selection will ultimately determine the tactics you employ throughout your adventure.

Finding Weapons

Along your journey, you'll have the frequent opportunity to obtain new weapons that come packing their own unique properties alongside damage and stagger stats. There are several different ways in which you can obtain new weapons which include the following:

  • Exploration
  • Quest Completion
  • Purchasing from vendors

All Weapons

Below is a comprehensive compendium of all the weapons in the game. However, this listing is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Click on a specific weapon category to immediately jump to that listing.

Arcane Orb

Arcane Staff

Axe

Elemental Orb

Elemental Staff

Great Axe

Longbow

Longsword

Mageknife

Maul

Rapier

Saber

Scepter

Shortbow

Spellblade

Sword

Arcane Orb

These weapons are magic-focused and used by mages. Arcane Orbs can be used to cast spells in combat to bring down opponents. Of course, spells each have their own stats and cooldown periods that players should be cognizant of.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Veilsong

Uncommon

+25% Stagger

This weapon deals bonus damage equal to 20% of the enemy's Stagger

Fadelight

Legendary

+15% damage vs. health

+25% healing

Gain 250 health on Perfect Defense

+25% Light attack damage while you have no Potions

Mage's Gambit

Legendary

+20% Final attack damage

Hitting with a Final attack will alternate the damage type of this weapon between Electric and Fire

+15% Fire and Electric damage

Critical hits apply Burning or Shocked based on the current damage type of the Orb

Arcane Staff

The Arcane Staff category is also a weapon type for magic-focused users. These staves enable players to take on enemies using spells from a long distance.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Acolyte's Staff

Common

The Hermetic Pendulum

Common

Veilseeker

Uncommon

+20% Light attack damage

Final attacks with this weapon fire an additional projectile.

Death's Beacon

Epic

Attack My Target applies Necrosis vs. Demons and Undead (30s CD)

The entire party deals +25% Damage vs. Demons and Undead

Guardian of the Abyss

Epic

The Dying Wish

Epic

Attack My Target deals 100 Necrotic damage to nearby enemies (30-second cooldown)

Apply Necrosis on hit if Attack My Target damaged 3 or more enemies

Shadowbreath

Legendary

+25% Ranged attack damage

+15% Weakpoint damage

-20% ranged Mana cost

Ranged attack damage increased by up to 100% based on missing Mana

Shockbranch

Legendary

20% Final Attack Damage

Deal +40 Added Electricity Damage

Spiritcaller

Legendary

+30 Defense

+20% Resistances while at Low Health

This weapon leeches health on hit if you are at Low Health

Low Health effects trigger at 10% higher health

Stormcaller

Legendary

+20% Charged Light damage

Charged attacks apply Shocked on hit if not already applied

Gain Rally Party on defeating a Shocked enemy

Companion cooldowns are reduced by 15% while Rally Party is active

Meredith's Legacy (Mage)

Unique

+10% leech effectiveness

This weapon leeches health on hit

You no longer gain health from Potions or companion Abilities

Axe

As expected, the axe is a potent combat weapon that often comes with ability to inflict significant damage. These weapons are one such option for players aiming for a melee combat strategy.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Golden Locus

Epic

Attack My Target deals +25% damage vs. health; this bonus is doubled vs. Dragons

Attack My Target's damage bonus is now tripled vs. Dragons

Jade Cleaver

Epic

The entire party gets +1 maximum Burning stacks

Taash's basic attacks can interrupt Burning stacks

Neckbreaker

Epic

Attack My Target applies Burning to Antaam enemies (30s CD)

The entire party deals +25% Damage vs. Antaam enemies

Tusk of Glory

Epic

Attack My Target applies Taunted: does not affect some of the strongest boss enemies (30-second cooldown)

Taash deals +50% damage vs Taunted enemies

Viridian Tusk

Epic

Taunted Dragons take +50% damage

Applying Taunted to Dragons deals 400 damage

Guard's Broadaxe

Legendary

+20% damage while at Low Health

Final attacks are Critical if you have no Potions

Gain a Potion on defeating an anime if you have none

Raider's Cleaver

Legendary

+15% damage vs. health

Final attacks apply Bleeding if not already applied

+10% Critical damage added for every Bleeding enemy near you

Your Critical damage bonus is also applied to all Bleeding damage

Treasure

Legendary

Taash gains +25% Weapon damage

Taash’s Weapon attacks are always Critical vs. Knocked Down enemies

Twin-Edged Pick

Legendary

+20% Penetration

Final attacks are Critical vs. enemies with High Health

Critical hits reapply penetrated damage again

Critical hits cascade damage to other nearby enemies

Woodsong Cleaver

Legendary

+15% Rage generation

+100% Rage generated from taking damage

Barrier and Armor damage is increased by 1% for every 2 Rage

Regenerate Rage over time while in combat

The Hard Way

Unique

Permanently reduces the target's Defense by 5 on hit

Enemies with 0 Defense are damaged for an additional 50% damage

Elemental Orb

Like the Arcane Orb, the Elemental Orbs cast magic. But, as their name implies, the magic is elemental by nature dealing shock, fire, or other elemental damage types.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Frozen Focus

Common

Firebrand

Uncommon

+20% damage vs. enemies with Low health

Gain Precision on kill with this weapon.

Chilled Grasp

Legendary

+30 Defense

+25% Cold Resistance

Perfect Dodge applies Chilled to nearby enemies

Stormsphere

Legendary

+20% Agile attack damage

Agile attacks apply Shocked on hit if not already applied

Agile attacks have an increased chance to disrupt enemies

Thunderclap

Legendary

Urthemiel's Ash

Legendary

Legendary

+25% Burning Duration

Burning enemies deal -25% damage for the duration

+1 Maximum Burning stacks

+20% Burning damage per stack

Wintersbreath

Legendary

+30% Charged attack damage

+25% damage vs Chilled enemies

Charged attacks apply Chilled

Heart Of Fire

Unique

+30% Fire Resistance

Using a Fire Ability applies Burning to you and all nearby enemies

Stormcharger

Unique

+50% Electric Resistance

Using an Electric Ability applies Shocked to you

When you are hit while Shocked, remove the effect and deal 300 Electricity damage to all nearby enemies

Elemental Staff

The Elemental Staves can cast long-range spells on opponents, inflicting elemental damage such as fire. This weapon provides a tactical advantage of maintaining a distance from the enemies.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Frostbranch

Common

+20% Charged attack damage

+50% Charged attack damage vs. armor

Flamebranch

Uncommon

+15% Mana generation

Hitting a burning enemy with this weapon generates +2 mana.

Glacial Rod

Legendary

+20% Heavy attack damage

Heavy attacks with this weapon apply an additional Chilled stack on full Staff Energy

+50% Staff Energy charge rate

Scorch Staff

Legendary

+25% Fire Resistance

+15% Fire damage

Heal 100 on kills with this weapon

Your Fire Resistance also contributes to your Fire damage bonus

The Bargain

Unique

+400 health

-50 maximum Mana

Using an Ability spends health instead of Mana at 250% of its cost

Great Axe

This weapon is a strong two-handed melee weapon that is best employed by players who are seeking to inflict significant damage over a broad range. It's the perfect weapon for a tank-like character or for whittling away at heavily armored hostiles.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Fade-Touched War Axe

Uncommon

+15% damage vs. health

Gain Precision on kills with this weapon.

Battlehorn

Epic

Attack My Target applies Vulnerability to Fire damage (30-second cooldown)

Vulnerability to Fire damage is increased by +25%

Crystalline Greataxe

Legendary

+15% Cold Resistance

Necrotic bonus also affects this weapon's base damage

Emberborn Shard

Legendary

+25% Affliction damage

Apply Burning with your next attack after defeating an enemy with this weapon.

+20% Weapon damage per Burning stack on target

Gain -10% Burning damage per stack

Etched Raider's Axe

Legendary

+30% Charged attack damage

+20% Agile attack damage

The second hit of Charged Light attacks now also counts as an Agile attack

Charged Attacks vs. enemies with Low Health or Agile attacks vs. enemies with High Health apply Bleeding

Winged Glaive

Legendary

+15% Light attack damage

+20% Light Final attack damage

Casket Sharp

Unique

This weapon's Light attacks are now also Heavy attacks

Defeating an enemy deals Stagger to nearby enemies

Longbow

The Longbow is perfect for characters seeking a long-range strategy. These bows fire at a slower rate than shortbows. However, they inflict more damage and prove to be more accurate at range.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Bronze Branch

Uncommon

Attack My Target applies Shocked vs. Fade-Touched enemies (30-second cooldown).

The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Fade-Touched enemies.

Storm

Uncommon

Attack My Target deals +50% Barrier damage.

Deals a burst of 4 Electric damage to all nearby enemies if this attack breaks its target's Barrier.

Veil Piercer

Rare

Attack My Target deals 50 Electric damage to nearby enemies (30 second cooldown)

Apply Shocked to enemies hit by this burst if it hit 3 or more enemies

Dauntless Greatbow

Legendary

Deal +40 added Electricity damage

+15% Electric damage

Dragon's War Bow

Legendary

+15% Fire Resistance

Bonus Electric damage applies to weapon damage

Weakpoint hits vs. Shocked enemies apply Burning

Burning reduces the target’s Electric Resistance and Fire Resistance by 10% per stack

Glory Hunter's Bow

Legendary

+20% Charged attack damage

20% damage vs. enemies 20 or more meters away

Weakpoint hits at 20 or more meters away deal 50% of your Critical damage as additional Weakpoint damage

Ranged companions deal +100% weapon damage

Reinforced Longbow

Legendary

+15% Weakpoint damage

+30% Charged attack damage

Weakpoint hits ignore Defense

Each Weakpoint you hit increases Weakpoint damage by 25% up to 200% (resets when combat ends)

Trueflight Bow

Legendary

+25% damage vs. Armor

Ranged attacks with this weapon deal bonus damage to Armor instead of Barrier

Gain Enhanced Damage when breaking an enemy’s Armor

This weapon completely ignores enemy Defense, and your Penetration is applied as bonus damage

Andruil's Chord

Unique

Arrow regeneration: -90%

Arrow count is reduced to 1 and cannot be increased

Weakpoint damage is greatly increased

Grip and Rip

Unique

+7 maximum Arrows

-50% Ranged attack damage

Fires 3 Arrows at the same time

Longsword

Longswords offer players a balanced mixture of mobility and power in combat.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Recruit's Sword

Common

Grey Edge

Rare

Attack My Target applies Burning vs. Darkspawn (30s CD)

The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Darkspawn

Blight Killer

Epic

Attack My Target applies Vulnerability to Fire Damage (30s CD)

Vulnerability to Fire Damage is increased by +25%

Griffon's Talon

Epic

Attack My Target deals +50% Armor Damage

Deal 250 Fire Damage to all nearby enemies if this attack breaks its target’s Armor

Rialto Sunsetter

Epic

+20% Agile attack damage

Agile attacks have an increased chance to disrupt enemies

Agile attacks are Critical vs. enemies with High Health

Agile attacks gain damage each second while Sprinting, up to +50%

Barbed Longsword

Legendary

Bloodletter's Twinblade

Legendary

+30% Charged attack damage

Apply Bleeding on Charged attacks while at maximum Momentum

+50% increased Momentum generation and Stagger vs. Bleeding enemies

When Bleeding enemies attack, you do not lose Momentum or Adrenaline

Dark Shard (Necrotic)

Legendary

+15% Necrotic Resistance

+15% Necrotic damage

Critical hits apply Necrosis if not already applied

Whenever Necrosis is applied to a target, instead of an affliction, deal 100 Necrotic damage in an area around them.

Executioner's Blade

Legendary

+30% Charged attack damage

+25% Stagger dealt by Charged attacks

Charged attacks deal Critical damage vs. Overwhelmed enemies

Charged attacks deal bonus damage relative to the enemy’s Stagger

Proving Steel (Rogue)

Legendary

+20% Charged attack damage

Gain Immovable on every third Charged attack

Generate +20% Momentum while you have Immovable

While you have Immovable, you no longer lose Momentum when hit

Proving Steel (Warrior)

Legendary

+20% Agile attack damage

Agile attacks apply Bleeding if not already applied

+25% Bleeding damage

All Bleeding damage ignores Defense

Spellbound Longsword

Legendary

Deal +40 added Fire damage

Gain Flaming Weapons on kills with this weapon

Half of your Fire Resistance is added as damage to your Flaming Weapons

Apply Burning on Charge attacks while Flaming Weapons is active

Veil's Bough

Legendary

+15% Electric Resistance

Fire bonus also affects this weapon's base damage

Charged attacks apply Shocked

Final attacks against Shocked targets cause lightning to chain to nearby enemies

Arainai's Talon

Unique

+30% Necrotic damage

Permanently gain Necrotic Weapons when entering combat

Meredith's Legacy (Warrior)

Unique

+10% leech effectiveness

This weapon leeches health on hit

You no longer gain health from Potions or companion Abilities

Mythal's Light Mage

Unique

Deal +80 added Fire damage

Deal +80 added Necrotic damage

Deal +80 added Electricity damage

Deal +80 added Cold damage

Mageknife

These weapons are unique in that they allow players to combine magic and melee attack strategies with a single weapon. Magic classes can use the weapon to cast spells while also allowing them melee striking opportunites.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Encircled Blade

Common

Twist of the Veil

Common

+25% Damage vs. Armor

+20% Charged attack damage

Thorn of Misfortune

Uncommon

+20% Critical Damage

Triggering an Arcane Bomb now deals Critical damage.

Slender Dagger

Rare

Lucanis’ Ability cooldowns are reduced by 10%

Companion cooldowns are reduced by 10 seconds whenever Lucanis’ Abilities defeat an enemy

Crowkeeper

Epic

With Lucanis in the party, your Critical Ability hits apply Bleeding

If the enemy is at maximum Bleeding stacks, they are also afflicted with Necrosis.

Trevisan Poignard

Epic

Using Lucanis' Abilities grants you +10% Ultimate

Enchanted Athame

Legendary

+50 maximum Mana

Gain +2 Mana on hit with this weapon

Deal 10% more damage for every 50 Mana that you are missing

Abilities now cost +50 Mana and deal +50% bonus damage

Sharpened Dragonbone

Legendary

+20% Penetration

Gain Rally Party on Perfect Defense

Companions ignore enemy Defense while Rally Party is active

Companion cooldowns are reduced by 15% while Rally Party is active

Spellcaster's Stiletto

Legendary

+15% Mana generation

+30 Defense

Each Arcane Bomb on an enemy reduces their outgoing damage by -10%

Gain +20 Defense per active Advantage

Split-Hilt Dirk

Legendary

+20% Heavy attack damage

+30% damage with Final Heavy attacks

Coral Tip

Unique

Deal +60 added Cold damage

Triggering an Arcane Bomb also applies Frozen

Mythal's Light

Unique

Deal +80 added Fire damage

Deal +80 added Necrotic damage

Deal +80 added Electricity damage

Deal +80 added Cold damage

Maul

This melee weapon can deliver powerful strikes. The maul, in particular, often has the increased chance of staggering enemies.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Woodworker's Mallet

Common

Anvil Breaker

Legendary

+25% Stagger

+20% damage with Charged Heavy attacks

Elven Rockbreaker

Legendary

+15% Rage generation

+8 Rage on kill

Gain Enhanced Damage when expending Rage 3 times in a short duration

Maximum Rage increased by 50

Skullcrusher

Legendary

+20% Heavy attack damage

+25% damage vs. Armor

Vigilant Greathammer

Legendary

+30 Defense

Weapon attacks gain +10% of your Defense as bonus damage

Gain 1 Defense for each percent of missing health

Gain +20 Defense per active Advantage

Brute Hammer

Unique

+100% damage vs. Armor

Charged attacks apply Sundered vs. enemies with Armor

Imperial Knot

Unique

+6 maximum Necrosis stacks

Necrosis damage: -50%

This weapon applies Necrosis on hit

Rapier

This weapon type's best attribute is its lightweight nature. Speed becomes more ideal for classes angling for a more versatile strategy in combat.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Serviceable Rapier

Common

Balanced Epee

Uncommon

Attack My Target applies Bleeding vs. Mages

The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Mages

God's Foil

Rare

Attack My Target has +50% Penetration

Butcher's Screw

Epic

Attack My Target applies Vulnerability to Necrotic damage

Rialto

Epic

Attack My Target deals +100% Damage vs. Enemies at High Health

Lucanis deals +100% damage from any source if the target has not been injured yet

Antivan Rapier

Legendary

+15% Necrotic Resistance

+15% Necrotic Damage

Critical hits apply Necrosis if not already applied

Whenever Necrosis is applied to a target, instead of an affliction deal 100 Necrotic damage in an area around them

Dark Shard

Legendary

+15% Heavy attack damage (uncommon)

+25% damage vs. Armor (rare)

Duelist's Blade

Legendary

Deal +40 added Necrotic damage

Apply Necrosis when you hit with the Riposte trait

When Necrosis expires, deal Physical damage to the target

+10% Necrotic damage per Necrosis stack'+

Focal Blade

Legendary

Deal +40 added Electricity damage

Final attacks deal an additional 100 Electric damage

Apply Shocked on Final attacks

Shocked now reduces enemy Electric Resistance by 25

Storm Needle

Legendary

+20% Penetration (uncommon)

Critical vs. enemies with High Health (rare)

Meredith's Legacy (Rogue)

Unique

+10% leech effectiveness

This weapon leeches health on hit

You no longer gain health from Potions or companion Abilities

Saber

Sabers are a bladed weapon type that offer a blend of mobility and strength. These are often used by warriors and knights.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Enchanted Longblade

Legendary

+20% Final attack damage

Gain Necrotic Weapons on kills with Final attacks

While Necrotic Weapons is active, Final attacks apply Necrosis

Melee attack leech life from enemies suffering from Necrosis while Necrotic Weapons is active

Keen With A Twist

Legendary

+20% Agile attack damage

Agile attacks apply Bleeding on impact if not already applied

+10% Critical damage for each nearby Bleeding enemy

Critical bonus is also added to all Bleeding damage

Mercenary's Blade

Legendary

+15% damage vs. health

+25% healing

Gain 300 health on Perfect Defense

Deal +25% damage with Sword attacks while you have no Potions

Cordova's Toothpick

Unique

+6 maximum Bleeding stacks

This weapon deals very low base damage.

All hits with this weapon apply Bleeding

Scepter

This weapon is primarily used by magic users. Scepters can cast powerful spells in combat.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Snake's Eye

Common

Attack My Target applies Chilled vs. Venatori enemies

The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Venatori enemies

Scepter of Shadows

Rare

Attack My Target applies Chilled vs. Venatori enemies

The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Venatori enemies

Serpent's Tail

Rare

Attack My Target deals 50 Cold damage to nearby enemies

Apply Chilled to enemies hit by this burst if it hit 3 or more enemies

Winged Locus

Rare

Attack My Target makes targets Vulnerable to Cold damage

Vulnerability to Cold damage is increased by 25%

Shortbow

These ranged weapons enable rapid firing for players at shorter distances. This weapon type is all about speed and mid-range.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Old Reliable

Common

Attack My Target deals +50% damage vs. health

The entire party deals +25% ranged damage

Mayhem

Rare

Attack My Target deals +300% Damage the first time it is used during an encounter

This attack is also as likely as possible to disrupt the target.

Mayhem in Gold

Rare

Attack My Target deals +50% Stagger

Staggering an enemy with this attack grants Harding’s next Ability +25% damage

My Regards

Rare

Attack My Target deals +300% damage vs. Staggered enemies

+25% Staggered duration

Azure Bow

Legendary

+25% Hipfire Damage

+4 Max Arrows

This bow does not lose accuracy

+4% Bow damage per maximum Arrows capacity

Battered Bow

Legendary

Cryptwood Bow

Legendary

Deal +40 added Necrotic damage

+20% damage vs. enemies suffering from Necrosis

Weakpoint hits apply Necrosis

Necrosis stacks now increase in potency by an additional 20% per stack

Skirmisher's Shortbow

Legendary

+25% damage vs. Barrier

Enemies hit by this weapon can no longer regenerate Barrier

This weapon leeches health when damaging Barrier

When you break a Barrier, all nearby enemies take Electric damage

Veil's Edge

Legendary

+50% Arrow regeneration

Gain Precision on every third Weakpoint hit

+10% Precision effectiveness

Critical hits from Precision also Knock Back enemies on hit

Spellblade

Like the mageknife, this weapon offers mage classes a mixture of physical and magical attack strategies. Wielding this weapon, you can deliver short-range spells to damage enemies.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Timeworn Mageknife

Uncommon

+20% Arcane Bomb trigger damage

Triggering an Arcane Bomb now also Staggers enemies around your target.

Crystalline Shard

Legendary

+25% damage vs. Barrier

Bonus damage to Armor is now applied to Barrier

Gain Quickened when this weapon breaks an enemy’s Barrier

All damage vs. Barriers leeches a portion of its damage as health

The Point

Unique

Charged attacks vs. enemies suffering from Necrosis or Bleeding removes all stacks and heals you

Sword

This weapon is fairly standard in the realm of fantasy. It's a significant melee weapon type that deals heavy damage. This weapon type can be wielded by melee-focused classes like the Warrior or Knight.

Weapon

Rarity

Effect 1

Effect 2

Effect 3

Effect 4

Rusty Sword

Common

Cold Steel

Legendary

+15% Cold Resistance

Your bonus Necrotic damage is added to this weapon

Charged attacks apply Chilled

Necrosis also applies Frozen to Chilled enemies

Cutthroat's Sword

Legendary

+20% Critical damage

Gain Precision on Perfect Dodge

+10% Precision effectiveness

Gain 25% Penetration while Precision is active

Golden Grassblade

Legendary

+20 Defense (uncommon)

Reduce incoming damage by 5% for every missing Arrow, up to 25% (rare)

Proving Steel

Legendary

+20% Charged attack damange (uncommon)

Gain Immovable on every third Charged attack (rare)

Seafarer's Cutlass

Legendary

+25% Rally Party duration

Gain Rally Party when hitting 3 or more enemies with this weapon

Companions ignore enemy Defense while Rally Party is active

Rally Party now also affects you

Weisshaupt's Wail

Legendary

+15% Light attack damage

+20% Light Final attack damage

Gain Rally Party for every third Final attack you land

Companion cooldowns are reduced by 15% while Rally Party is active

Audacity

Unique

Each Sword attack consumes an Arrow and grants +50% bonus damage

Optimist's Span

Unique

Your weapons deal +100% damage while attacking in the air

Your weapons deal -30% damage while attacking on the ground