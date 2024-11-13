In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, your weapons are a crucial element of combat and gameplay. The weapon you select will completely depend on your preferred playstyle and character class. Of course, many of the weapons will also be attributed to specific companions you have in your party.
Equipping Weapons
Regardless of your character class, you will be able to have 3 weapons that you can switch between. Those weapons types, however, will depend on your class. For instance, a Warrior class character can switch between swords, axes, longswords, and shields. Other classes, like the Rogue, can alternate between melee and ranged weapons like Bows. Like most action-RPGs, your class and weapon selection will ultimately determine the tactics you employ throughout your adventure.
Finding Weapons
Along your journey, you'll have the frequent opportunity to obtain new weapons that come packing their own unique properties alongside damage and stagger stats. There are several different ways in which you can obtain new weapons which include the following:
- Exploration
- Quest Completion
- Purchasing from vendors
All Weapons
Below is a comprehensive compendium of all the weapons in the game. However, this listing is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.
Click on a specific weapon category to immediately jump to that listing.
Arcane Orb
These weapons are magic-focused and used by mages. Arcane Orbs can be used to cast spells in combat to bring down opponents. Of course, spells each have their own stats and cooldown periods that players should be cognizant of.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Veilsong
|
Uncommon
|
+25% Stagger
|
This weapon deals bonus damage equal to 20% of the enemy's Stagger
|
Fadelight
|
Legendary
|
+15% damage vs. health
|
+25% healing
|
Gain 250 health on Perfect Defense
|
+25% Light attack damage while you have no Potions
|
Mage's Gambit
|
Legendary
|
+20% Final attack damage
|
Hitting with a Final attack will alternate the damage type of this weapon between Electric and Fire
|
+15% Fire and Electric damage
|
Critical hits apply Burning or Shocked based on the current damage type of the Orb
Arcane Staff
The Arcane Staff category is also a weapon type for magic-focused users. These staves enable players to take on enemies using spells from a long distance.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Acolyte's Staff
|
Common
|
The Hermetic Pendulum
|
Common
|
Veilseeker
|
Uncommon
|
+20% Light attack damage
|
Final attacks with this weapon fire an additional projectile.
|
Death's Beacon
|
Epic
|
Attack My Target applies Necrosis vs. Demons and Undead (30s CD)
|
The entire party deals +25% Damage vs. Demons and Undead
|
Guardian of the Abyss
|
Epic
|
The Dying Wish
|
Epic
|
Attack My Target deals 100 Necrotic damage to nearby enemies (30-second cooldown)
|
Apply Necrosis on hit if Attack My Target damaged 3 or more enemies
|
Shadowbreath
|
Legendary
|
+25% Ranged attack damage
|
+15% Weakpoint damage
|
-20% ranged Mana cost
|
Ranged attack damage increased by up to 100% based on missing Mana
|
Shockbranch
|
Legendary
|
20% Final Attack Damage
|
Deal +40 Added Electricity Damage
|
Spiritcaller
|
Legendary
|
+30 Defense
|
+20% Resistances while at Low Health
|
This weapon leeches health on hit if you are at Low Health
|
Low Health effects trigger at 10% higher health
|
Stormcaller
|
Legendary
|
+20% Charged Light damage
|
Charged attacks apply Shocked on hit if not already applied
|
Gain Rally Party on defeating a Shocked enemy
|
Companion cooldowns are reduced by 15% while Rally Party is active
|
Meredith's Legacy (Mage)
|
Unique
|
+10% leech effectiveness
|
This weapon leeches health on hit
|
You no longer gain health from Potions or companion Abilities
Axe
As expected, the axe is a potent combat weapon that often comes with ability to inflict significant damage. These weapons are one such option for players aiming for a melee combat strategy.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Golden Locus
|
Epic
|
Attack My Target deals +25% damage vs. health; this bonus is doubled vs. Dragons
|
Attack My Target's damage bonus is now tripled vs. Dragons
|
Jade Cleaver
|
Epic
|
The entire party gets +1 maximum Burning stacks
|
Taash's basic attacks can interrupt Burning stacks
|
Neckbreaker
|
Epic
|
Attack My Target applies Burning to Antaam enemies (30s CD)
|
The entire party deals +25% Damage vs. Antaam enemies
|
Tusk of Glory
|
Epic
|
Attack My Target applies Taunted: does not affect some of the strongest boss enemies (30-second cooldown)
|
Taash deals +50% damage vs Taunted enemies
|
Viridian Tusk
|
Epic
|
Taunted Dragons take +50% damage
|
Applying Taunted to Dragons deals 400 damage
|
Guard's Broadaxe
|
Legendary
|
+20% damage while at Low Health
|
Final attacks are Critical if you have no Potions
|
Gain a Potion on defeating an anime if you have none
|
Raider's Cleaver
|
Legendary
|
+15% damage vs. health
|
Final attacks apply Bleeding if not already applied
|
+10% Critical damage added for every Bleeding enemy near you
|
Your Critical damage bonus is also applied to all Bleeding damage
|
Treasure
|
Legendary
|
Taash gains +25% Weapon damage
|
Taash’s Weapon attacks are always Critical vs. Knocked Down enemies
|
Twin-Edged Pick
|
Legendary
|
+20% Penetration
|
Final attacks are Critical vs. enemies with High Health
|
Critical hits reapply penetrated damage again
|
Critical hits cascade damage to other nearby enemies
|
Woodsong Cleaver
|
Legendary
|
+15% Rage generation
|
+100% Rage generated from taking damage
|
Barrier and Armor damage is increased by 1% for every 2 Rage
|
Regenerate Rage over time while in combat
|
The Hard Way
|
Unique
|
Permanently reduces the target's Defense by 5 on hit
|
Enemies with 0 Defense are damaged for an additional 50% damage
Elemental Orb
Like the Arcane Orb, the Elemental Orbs cast magic. But, as their name implies, the magic is elemental by nature dealing shock, fire, or other elemental damage types.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Frozen Focus
|
Common
|
Firebrand
|
Uncommon
|
+20% damage vs. enemies with Low health
|
Gain Precision on kill with this weapon.
|
Chilled Grasp
|
Legendary
|
+30 Defense
|
+25% Cold Resistance
|
Perfect Dodge applies Chilled to nearby enemies
|
Stormsphere
|
Legendary
|
+20% Agile attack damage
|
Agile attacks apply Shocked on hit if not already applied
|
Agile attacks have an increased chance to disrupt enemies
|
Thunderclap
|
Legendary
|
Urthemiel's Ash
|
Legendary
|
Urthemiel’s Ash
|
Legendary
|
+25% Burning Duration
|
Burning enemies deal -25% damage for the duration
|
+1 Maximum Burning stacks
|
+20% Burning damage per stack
|
Wintersbreath
|
Legendary
|
+30% Charged attack damage
|
+25% damage vs Chilled enemies
|
Charged attacks apply Chilled
|
Heart Of Fire
|
Unique
|
+30% Fire Resistance
|
Using a Fire Ability applies Burning to you and all nearby enemies
|
Stormcharger
|
Unique
|
+50% Electric Resistance
|
Using an Electric Ability applies Shocked to you
|
When you are hit while Shocked, remove the effect and deal 300 Electricity damage to all nearby enemies
Elemental Staff
The Elemental Staves can cast long-range spells on opponents, inflicting elemental damage such as fire. This weapon provides a tactical advantage of maintaining a distance from the enemies.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Frostbranch
|
Common
|
+20% Charged attack damage
|
+50% Charged attack damage vs. armor
|
Flamebranch
|
Uncommon
|
+15% Mana generation
|
Hitting a burning enemy with this weapon generates +2 mana.
|
Glacial Rod
|
Legendary
|
+20% Heavy attack damage
|
Heavy attacks with this weapon apply an additional Chilled stack on full Staff Energy
|
+50% Staff Energy charge rate
|
Scorch Staff
|
Legendary
|
+25% Fire Resistance
|
+15% Fire damage
|
Heal 100 on kills with this weapon
|
Your Fire Resistance also contributes to your Fire damage bonus
|
The Bargain
|
Unique
|
+400 health
|
-50 maximum Mana
|
Using an Ability spends health instead of Mana at 250% of its cost
Great Axe
This weapon is a strong two-handed melee weapon that is best employed by players who are seeking to inflict significant damage over a broad range. It's the perfect weapon for a tank-like character or for whittling away at heavily armored hostiles.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Fade-Touched War Axe
|
Uncommon
|
+15% damage vs. health
|
Gain Precision on kills with this weapon.
|
Battlehorn
|
Epic
|
Attack My Target applies Vulnerability to Fire damage (30-second cooldown)
|
Vulnerability to Fire damage is increased by +25%
|
Crystalline Greataxe
|
Legendary
|
+15% Cold Resistance
|
Necrotic bonus also affects this weapon's base damage
|
Emberborn Shard
|
Legendary
|
+25% Affliction damage
|
Apply Burning with your next attack after defeating an enemy with this weapon.
|
+20% Weapon damage per Burning stack on target
|
Gain -10% Burning damage per stack
|
Etched Raider's Axe
|
Legendary
|
+30% Charged attack damage
|
+20% Agile attack damage
|
The second hit of Charged Light attacks now also counts as an Agile attack
|
Charged Attacks vs. enemies with Low Health or Agile attacks vs. enemies with High Health apply Bleeding
|
Winged Glaive
|
Legendary
|
+15% Light attack damage
|
+20% Light Final attack damage
|
Casket Sharp
|
Unique
|
This weapon's Light attacks are now also Heavy attacks
|
Defeating an enemy deals Stagger to nearby enemies
Longbow
The Longbow is perfect for characters seeking a long-range strategy. These bows fire at a slower rate than shortbows. However, they inflict more damage and prove to be more accurate at range.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Bronze Branch
|
Uncommon
|
Attack My Target applies Shocked vs. Fade-Touched enemies (30-second cooldown).
|
The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Fade-Touched enemies.
|
Concentration (Mage)
|
Storm
|
Uncommon
|
Attack My Target deals +50% Barrier damage.
|
Deals a burst of 4 Electric damage to all nearby enemies if this attack breaks its target's Barrier.
|
Veil Piercer
|
Rare
|
Attack My Target deals 50 Electric damage to nearby enemies (30 second cooldown)
|
Apply Shocked to enemies hit by this burst if it hit 3 or more enemies
|
Dauntless Greatbow
|
Legendary
|
Deal +40 added Electricity damage
|
+15% Electric damage
|
Dragon's War Bow
|
Legendary
|
+15% Fire Resistance
|
Bonus Electric damage applies to weapon damage
|
Weakpoint hits vs. Shocked enemies apply Burning
|
Burning reduces the target’s Electric Resistance and Fire Resistance by 10% per stack
|
Glory Hunter's Bow
|
Legendary
|
+20% Charged attack damage
|
20% damage vs. enemies 20 or more meters away
|
Weakpoint hits at 20 or more meters away deal 50% of your Critical damage as additional Weakpoint damage
|
Ranged companions deal +100% weapon damage
|
Reinforced Longbow
|
Legendary
|
+15% Weakpoint damage
|
+30% Charged attack damage
|
Weakpoint hits ignore Defense
|
Each Weakpoint you hit increases Weakpoint damage by 25% up to 200% (resets when combat ends)
|
Trueflight Bow
|
Legendary
|
+25% damage vs. Armor
|
Ranged attacks with this weapon deal bonus damage to Armor instead of Barrier
|
Gain Enhanced Damage when breaking an enemy’s Armor
|
This weapon completely ignores enemy Defense, and your Penetration is applied as bonus damage
|
Andruil's Chord
|
Unique
|
Arrow regeneration: -90%
|
Arrow count is reduced to 1 and cannot be increased
|
Weakpoint damage is greatly increased
|
Grip and Rip
|
Unique
|
+7 maximum Arrows
|
-50% Ranged attack damage
|
Fires 3 Arrows at the same time
Longsword
Longswords offer players a balanced mixture of mobility and power in combat.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Recruit's Sword
|
Common
|
Grey Edge
|
Rare
|
Attack My Target applies Burning vs. Darkspawn (30s CD)
|
The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Darkspawn
|
Blight Killer
|
Epic
|
Attack My Target applies Vulnerability to Fire Damage (30s CD)
|
Vulnerability to Fire Damage is increased by +25%
|
Griffon's Talon
|
Epic
|
Attack My Target deals +50% Armor Damage
|
Deal 250 Fire Damage to all nearby enemies if this attack breaks its target’s Armor
|
Rialto Sunsetter
|
Epic
|
+20% Agile attack damage
|
Agile attacks have an increased chance to disrupt enemies
|
Agile attacks are Critical vs. enemies with High Health
|
Agile attacks gain damage each second while Sprinting, up to +50%
|
Barbed Longsword
|
Legendary
|
Bloodletter's Twinblade
|
Legendary
|
+30% Charged attack damage
|
Apply Bleeding on Charged attacks while at maximum Momentum
|
+50% increased Momentum generation and Stagger vs. Bleeding enemies
|
When Bleeding enemies attack, you do not lose Momentum or Adrenaline
|
Dark Shard (Necrotic)
|
Legendary
|
+15% Necrotic Resistance
|
+15% Necrotic damage
|
Critical hits apply Necrosis if not already applied
|
Whenever Necrosis is applied to a target, instead of an affliction, deal 100 Necrotic damage in an area around them.
|
Executioner's Blade
|
Legendary
|
+30% Charged attack damage
|
+25% Stagger dealt by Charged attacks
|
Charged attacks deal Critical damage vs. Overwhelmed enemies
|
Charged attacks deal bonus damage relative to the enemy’s Stagger
|
Proving Steel (Rogue)
|
Legendary
|
+20% Charged attack damage
|
Gain Immovable on every third Charged attack
|
Generate +20% Momentum while you have Immovable
|
While you have Immovable, you no longer lose Momentum when hit
|
Proving Steel (Warrior)
|
Legendary
|
+20% Agile attack damage
|
Agile attacks apply Bleeding if not already applied
|
+25% Bleeding damage
|
All Bleeding damage ignores Defense
|
Spellbound Longsword
|
Legendary
|
Deal +40 added Fire damage
|
Gain Flaming Weapons on kills with this weapon
|
Half of your Fire Resistance is added as damage to your Flaming Weapons
|
Apply Burning on Charge attacks while Flaming Weapons is active
|
Veil's Bough
|
Legendary
|
+15% Electric Resistance
|
Fire bonus also affects this weapon's base damage
|
Charged attacks apply Shocked
|
Final attacks against Shocked targets cause lightning to chain to nearby enemies
|
Arainai's Talon
|
Unique
|
+30% Necrotic damage
|
Permanently gain Necrotic Weapons when entering combat
|
Meredith's Legacy (Warrior)
|
Unique
|
+10% leech effectiveness
|
This weapon leeches health on hit
|
You no longer gain health from Potions or companion Abilities
|
Mythal's Light Mage
|
Unique
|
Deal +80 added Fire damage
|
Deal +80 added Necrotic damage
|
Deal +80 added Electricity damage
|
Deal +80 added Cold damage
Mageknife
These weapons are unique in that they allow players to combine magic and melee attack strategies with a single weapon. Magic classes can use the weapon to cast spells while also allowing them melee striking opportunites.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Encircled Blade
|
Common
|
Twist of the Veil
|
Common
|
+25% Damage vs. Armor
|
+20% Charged attack damage
|
Thorn of Misfortune
|
Uncommon
|
+20% Critical Damage
|
Triggering an Arcane Bomb now deals Critical damage.
|
Slender Dagger
|
Rare
|
Lucanis’ Ability cooldowns are reduced by 10%
|
Companion cooldowns are reduced by 10 seconds whenever Lucanis’ Abilities defeat an enemy
|
Crowkeeper
|
Epic
|
With Lucanis in the party, your Critical Ability hits apply Bleeding
|
If the enemy is at maximum Bleeding stacks, they are also afflicted with Necrosis.
|
Trevisan Poignard
|
Epic
|
Using Lucanis' Abilities grants you +10% Ultimate
|
Enchanted Athame
|
Legendary
|
+50 maximum Mana
|
Gain +2 Mana on hit with this weapon
|
Deal 10% more damage for every 50 Mana that you are missing
|
Abilities now cost +50 Mana and deal +50% bonus damage
|
Sharpened Dragonbone
|
Legendary
|
+20% Penetration
|
Gain Rally Party on Perfect Defense
|
Companions ignore enemy Defense while Rally Party is active
|
Companion cooldowns are reduced by 15% while Rally Party is active
|
Spellcaster's Stiletto
|
Legendary
|
+15% Mana generation
|
+30 Defense
|
Each Arcane Bomb on an enemy reduces their outgoing damage by -10%
|
Gain +20 Defense per active Advantage
|
Split-Hilt Dirk
|
Legendary
|
+20% Heavy attack damage
|
+30% damage with Final Heavy attacks
|
Coral Tip
|
Unique
|
Deal +60 added Cold damage
|
Triggering an Arcane Bomb also applies Frozen
|
Mythal's Light
|
Unique
|
Deal +80 added Fire damage
|
Deal +80 added Necrotic damage
|
Deal +80 added Electricity damage
|
Deal +80 added Cold damage
Maul
This melee weapon can deliver powerful strikes. The maul, in particular, often has the increased chance of staggering enemies.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Woodworker's Mallet
|
Common
|
Anvil Breaker
|
Legendary
|
+25% Stagger
|
+20% damage with Charged Heavy attacks
|
Elven Rockbreaker
|
Legendary
|
+15% Rage generation
|
+8 Rage on kill
|
Gain Enhanced Damage when expending Rage 3 times in a short duration
|
Maximum Rage increased by 50
|
Skullcrusher
|
Legendary
|
+20% Heavy attack damage
|
+25% damage vs. Armor
|
Vigilant Greathammer
|
Legendary
|
+30 Defense
|
Weapon attacks gain +10% of your Defense as bonus damage
|
Gain 1 Defense for each percent of missing health
|
Gain +20 Defense per active Advantage
|
Brute Hammer
|
Unique
|
+100% damage vs. Armor
|
Charged attacks apply Sundered vs. enemies with Armor
|
Imperial Knot
|
Unique
|
+6 maximum Necrosis stacks
|
Necrosis damage: -50%
|
This weapon applies Necrosis on hit
Rapier
This weapon type's best attribute is its lightweight nature. Speed becomes more ideal for classes angling for a more versatile strategy in combat.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Serviceable Rapier
|
Common
|
Balanced Epee
|
Uncommon
|
Attack My Target applies Bleeding vs. Mages
|
The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Mages
|
God's Foil
|
Rare
|
Attack My Target has +50% Penetration
|
Butcher's Screw
|
Epic
|
Attack My Target applies Vulnerability to Necrotic damage
|
Rialto
|
Epic
|
Attack My Target deals +100% Damage vs. Enemies at High Health
|
Lucanis deals +100% damage from any source if the target has not been injured yet
|
Antivan Rapier
|
Legendary
|
+15% Necrotic Resistance
|
+15% Necrotic Damage
|
Critical hits apply Necrosis if not already applied
|
Whenever Necrosis is applied to a target, instead of an affliction deal 100 Necrotic damage in an area around them
|
Dark Shard
|
Legendary
|
+15% Heavy attack damage (uncommon)
|
+25% damage vs. Armor (rare)
|
Duelist's Blade
|
Legendary
|
Deal +40 added Necrotic damage
|
Apply Necrosis when you hit with the Riposte trait
|
When Necrosis expires, deal Physical damage to the target
|
+10% Necrotic damage per Necrosis stack'+
|
Focal Blade
|
Legendary
|
Deal +40 added Electricity damage
|
Final attacks deal an additional 100 Electric damage
|
Apply Shocked on Final attacks
|
Shocked now reduces enemy Electric Resistance by 25
|
Storm Needle
|
Legendary
|
+20% Penetration (uncommon)
|
Critical vs. enemies with High Health (rare)
|
Meredith's Legacy (Rogue)
|
Unique
|
+10% leech effectiveness
|
This weapon leeches health on hit
|
You no longer gain health from Potions or companion Abilities
Saber
Sabers are a bladed weapon type that offer a blend of mobility and strength. These are often used by warriors and knights.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Enchanted Longblade
|
Legendary
|
+20% Final attack damage
|
Gain Necrotic Weapons on kills with Final attacks
|
While Necrotic Weapons is active, Final attacks apply Necrosis
|
Melee attack leech life from enemies suffering from Necrosis while Necrotic Weapons is active
|
Keen With A Twist
|
Legendary
|
+20% Agile attack damage
|
Agile attacks apply Bleeding on impact if not already applied
|
+10% Critical damage for each nearby Bleeding enemy
|
Critical bonus is also added to all Bleeding damage
|
Mercenary's Blade
|
Legendary
|
+15% damage vs. health
|
+25% healing
|
Gain 300 health on Perfect Defense
|
Deal +25% damage with Sword attacks while you have no Potions
|
Cordova's Toothpick
|
Unique
|
+6 maximum Bleeding stacks
|
This weapon deals very low base damage.
|
All hits with this weapon apply Bleeding
Scepter
This weapon is primarily used by magic users. Scepters can cast powerful spells in combat.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Snake's Eye
|
Common
|
Attack My Target applies Chilled vs. Venatori enemies
|
The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Venatori enemies
|
Scepter of Shadows
|
Rare
|
Attack My Target applies Chilled vs. Venatori enemies
|
The entire party deals +25% damage vs. Venatori enemies
|
Serpent's Tail
|
Rare
|
Attack My Target deals 50 Cold damage to nearby enemies
|
Apply Chilled to enemies hit by this burst if it hit 3 or more enemies
|
Winged Locus
|
Rare
|
Attack My Target makes targets Vulnerable to Cold damage
|
Vulnerability to Cold damage is increased by 25%
Shortbow
These ranged weapons enable rapid firing for players at shorter distances. This weapon type is all about speed and mid-range.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Old Reliable
|
Common
|
Attack My Target deals +50% damage vs. health
|
The entire party deals +25% ranged damage
|
Mayhem
|
Rare
|
Attack My Target deals +300% Damage the first time it is used during an encounter
|
This attack is also as likely as possible to disrupt the target.
|
Mayhem in Gold
|
Rare
|
Attack My Target deals +50% Stagger
|
Staggering an enemy with this attack grants Harding’s next Ability +25% damage
|
My Regards
|
Rare
|
Attack My Target deals +300% damage vs. Staggered enemies
|
+25% Staggered duration
|
Azure Bow
|
Legendary
|
+25% Hipfire Damage
|
+4 Max Arrows
|
This bow does not lose accuracy
|
+4% Bow damage per maximum Arrows capacity
|
Battered Bow
|
Legendary
|
Cryptwood Bow
|
Legendary
|
Deal +40 added Necrotic damage
|
+20% damage vs. enemies suffering from Necrosis
|
Weakpoint hits apply Necrosis
|
Necrosis stacks now increase in potency by an additional 20% per stack
|
Skirmisher's Shortbow
|
Legendary
|
+25% damage vs. Barrier
|
Enemies hit by this weapon can no longer regenerate Barrier
|
This weapon leeches health when damaging Barrier
|
When you break a Barrier, all nearby enemies take Electric damage
|
Veil's Edge
|
Legendary
|
+50% Arrow regeneration
|
Gain Precision on every third Weakpoint hit
|
+10% Precision effectiveness
|
Critical hits from Precision also Knock Back enemies on hit
Spellblade
Like the mageknife, this weapon offers mage classes a mixture of physical and magical attack strategies. Wielding this weapon, you can deliver short-range spells to damage enemies.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Timeworn Mageknife
|
Uncommon
|
+20% Arcane Bomb trigger damage
|
Triggering an Arcane Bomb now also Staggers enemies around your target.
|
Crystalline Shard
|
Legendary
|
+25% damage vs. Barrier
|
Bonus damage to Armor is now applied to Barrier
|
Gain Quickened when this weapon breaks an enemy’s Barrier
|
All damage vs. Barriers leeches a portion of its damage as health
|
The Point
|
Unique
|
Charged attacks vs. enemies suffering from Necrosis or Bleeding removes all stacks and heals you
Sword
This weapon is fairly standard in the realm of fantasy. It's a significant melee weapon type that deals heavy damage. This weapon type can be wielded by melee-focused classes like the Warrior or Knight.
|
Weapon
|
Rarity
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Effect 3
|
Effect 4
|
Rusty Sword
|
Common
|
Cold Steel
|
Legendary
|
+15% Cold Resistance
|
Your bonus Necrotic damage is added to this weapon
|
Charged attacks apply Chilled
|
Necrosis also applies Frozen to Chilled enemies
|
Cutthroat's Sword
|
Legendary
|
+20% Critical damage
|
Gain Precision on Perfect Dodge
|
+10% Precision effectiveness
|
Gain 25% Penetration while Precision is active
|
Golden Grassblade
|
Legendary
|
+20 Defense (uncommon)
|
Reduce incoming damage by 5% for every missing Arrow, up to 25% (rare)
|
Proving Steel
|
Legendary
|
+20% Charged attack damange (uncommon)
|
Gain Immovable on every third Charged attack (rare)
|
Seafarer's Cutlass
|
Legendary
|
+25% Rally Party duration
|
Gain Rally Party when hitting 3 or more enemies with this weapon
|
Companions ignore enemy Defense while Rally Party is active
|
Rally Party now also affects you
|
Weisshaupt's Wail
|
Legendary
|
+15% Light attack damage
|
+20% Light Final attack damage
|
Gain Rally Party for every third Final attack you land
|
Companion cooldowns are reduced by 15% while Rally Party is active
|
Audacity
|
Unique
|
Each Sword attack consumes an Arrow and grants +50% bonus damage
|
Optimist's Span
|
Unique
|
Your weapons deal +100% damage while attacking in the air
|
Your weapons deal -30% damage while attacking on the ground