Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Dragon Age: The Veilguard Database. Here we have gathered details on all of the game's most crucial elements, like weapons, armor, runes, skills, accessories, and more. We've also compiled various guides to aid you in your progression through this title. You can find databases with each respective item as well as links to our guides below. Click on a specific link to jump to the page you are looking for.
Review: Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age is back, but does it hold a candle to what the series has been in the past?
This database is continually being updated as more information is made available. Check back regularly for updates to our database and guides.
Database
Guides
Walkthroughs
- The Labs Below Quest Walkthrough
- A Slow Poison Quest Walkthrough
- Spirits of the Dalish Quest Walkthrough
- Sea of Blood Quest Walkthrough
- Only an Echo Quest Walkthrough
- The Smuggled Relic Case Quest Walkthrough
- An Academic Interest Quest Walkthrough
- Hauntings: Deathly Curiosity and Restless Dreams Quest Walkthrough
- Hauntings: From Beyond and Shadows of Fortune Quest Walkthrough
- Hauntings: Feeling Scared? and Deadly Playtime Walkthrough
- In Memoriam Quest Walkthrough
- Minrathous or Treviso, Which Dragon Should You Fight?
- How To Open The Grey Warden Vault