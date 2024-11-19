Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Dragon Age: The Veilguard Database. Here we have gathered details on all of the game's most crucial elements, like weapons, armor, runes, skills, accessories, and more. We've also compiled various guides to aid you in your progression through this title. You can find databases with each respective item as well as links to our guides below. Click on a specific link to jump to the page you are looking for.

Related Review: Dragon Age: The Veilguard Dragon Age is back, but does it hold a candle to what the series has been in the past?

This database is continually being updated as more information is made available. Check back regularly for updates to our database and guides.

Database

Guides

Walkthroughs

Other