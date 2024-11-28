One moment in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’re soaking in its breathtaking world, feeling like a hero. And the next you’re flat on your back. You may even start wondering how that random enemy took you out without breaking a sweat. Thankfully, there are ways to sidestep the frustration and play smarter, not harder.

From mastering your class and specializations to nailing combat strategies, we’re breaking down the essentials for you. These tips will save you time, resources, and possibly your sanity.

8 You Can Refund Skill Points

One of the coolest things about Dragon Age: The Veilguard is that you can get back your skill points anytime you wish. This allows you to experiment new strategies and adapt without penalty. Respeccing companions' skills ensures they complement your strategies, which is vital for efficient team coordination.

To respec, simply open the Skills tab from the game menu. You’ll find a Refund Points option in the lower-left corner of your screen. Clicking this button instantly resets all allocated points, allowing you to reassign them as needed. You can also refund individual abilities by hovering over a skill and selecting the refund option.

7 Don’t Take on Enemies that are Out of Your League

You might be tempted to punch above your weight, but tackling high-level enemies too early can waste valuable time and resources while risking your party’s survival. High-level enemies are marked with a skull symbol signaling they're beyond your current capacity to defeat effectively.

Instead of forcing such fights, go for enemies two or three levels below instead of above. Defeating these enemies will open you up to tougher challenges within that level range. So, rather than wasting time on a hopeless fight, play smart.

6 Classes Can’t Be Changed, But Specializations Can

If you are just starting out Dragon Age: The Veilguard, bear in mind that you cannot change your character's base class once it's chosen. But then, you can unlock and switch between different specializations within your class as you progress through the game.

Once you've selected your class, you're stuck with the same armor type and weapon choices. However, specializations provide flexibility by tailoring your class to specific combat roles.

5 Breaking Vases in Dock Town is a Quick Way to Farm Gold

You can’t do without gold in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as it’s your currency for buying things. One of the quickest ways to get gold is by breaking vases in a warehouse in Dock Town. When you break these objects, each one drops small amounts of gold or loot, which can later be sold for profit.

What makes this spot exceptional is its respawning mechanic. After smashing the vases, you can save your game, reload, and find the vases fully restored. This allows you to repeat the process endlessly with minimal effort.

But don’t forget you have to complete the Shadows of Minrathous quest before you can get to Dock Town.

4 Rank Up the Caretaker's Workshop For Higher Quality Enchantments

You can always make use of some extra damage, improved resistance and better stagger effects, and that’s where enhancements come in. The beauty of enchantments lies in their versatility; each gear type — whether weapon, armor, or accessory — offers unique enchantment options.

You’ll handle all your enchanting needs at the Caretaker’s Workshop. The workshop becomes accessible as soon as you reach the Lighthouse and meet the Caretaker. The quality of enchantments available to you depends on the rank of the Caretaker's Workshop. Upgrading the workshop is essential if you want to get the most powerful enchantments. To do this, you’ll need to collect rare items called Mementos.

3 Refill Your Health Potions from Green Pots

You have just three health potions to start with, but you can replenish your potion stash by smashing those green pots you see in the field. If your potion stash isn’t full, the newly acquired potion is automatically added to your inventory.

If your potion stash is full but your health is low, the potion will be consumed instantly to restore your health. And if your health and potion stash are both at maximum capacity, the potion will remain on the ground until you leave the area. This allows you to return and pick it up if needed later.

2 Command Companions with the Ability Wheel

You can issue commands to your companions while fighting using the ability wheel. This wheel displays the abilities of each companion alongside your own. By selecting a specific skill and target, you can direct companions to focus their efforts on where they’re most needed. It could be in delivering a powerful attack, healing, or setting up combos.

These instructions are carried out immediately, making combat more dynamic and coordinated. This feature allows you to influence how your team operates strategically without directly taking control of their characters.

1 Complete Regrets of the Dread Wolf Quest to Get the Best Ending

Successfully completing the "Regrets of the Dread Wolf" quest rewards you with the powerful artifact, Mythal’s Light. But you have to solve some puzzles and defeat enemies to find the six Wolf Statuettes before you can even think of convincing or confronting Mythal to give you the Mythal’s Light.

Finishing the “Regrets of the Dread Wolf” quest is important because it lets you understand Solas’ motivations and his ultimate plans. It also determines the support you’ll receive in the final confrontation and influences the fate of Thedas.