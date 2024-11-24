Key Takeaways Dragon Age: The Veilguard received 3 patches with 40 bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

Reviews and sales suggest an above-average game, but fell slightly short of expectations.

Bug fixes include companion glitches, quest issues, and a drowning loop that has been corrected.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has only been out for a few weeks, but it's already received three patches, and the most recent, released on November 22, includes a whooping forty bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. Every RPG the size of Bioware's latest epic is going to include some bugs, but it's to the team's credit that they're already squashing them this soon after release and making a concentrated effort to keep improving it. The best change of Patch 3, though, is the ability to compare new rings against both of the equipped rings, at the same time.

It's been ten since Dragon Age: Inquisition but Veilguard has been in development for nearly that long, managing to come out of production hell to receive solid, but not spectacular reviews. The complete sales numbers for Dragon Age: The Veilguard aren't available yet, but on Steam, the game had 85,000 concurrent players on launch day, and according to Circana, it debuted at number six in the U.K. sales chart. Both reviews and sales point towards an above average game that fell a little short of the mark, but with more patches like those released this month, it may end up meeting the lofty pre-launch expectations of fans.

Bug-Hunting In Thedas

The quality-of-life improvements now available in Dragon Age: The Veilguard include the aforementioned ability to compare rings more easily, but now also includes new weapon icons, photo mode filters and made it easier to identify enchantments on companions. Even the screenshots taken from photo mode have been adjusted, with simplified file names and an on-screen display of the file path where the image was saved. While these changes are all helpful, it's the substantial list of bug fixes that will make the game easier to play.

Among the Dragon Age: The Veilguard bug fixes are changes to Rook's meeting with Emmerich, as now, Rook's body shape will remain the same and the bizarre facial expression has been removed. Enemies and companions getting stuck on the environment should be less common, and the equally immersion-breaking musical glitches, including no music or the wrong music, has also been corrected. If you were unfortunate enough for Rook to get trapped in the drowning loop within Arlathian Forest, don't worry, as that should no longer occur.

Completing quests will be less annoying, as glitches impacting the A Murder of Crows quest and Entropy's Grasp have been fixed, along with the quest objectives not updating. The quest On Deadly Wings can now be completed even if A Slow Poision hasn't been finished, which should remove a few unwanted headaches. In total, Dragon Age: The Veilguard may not be a perfect game, but BioWare is working hard behind the scenes to get it where they want.

Below are the full patch notes.

Quality of Life Changes:

Arrow keys can now be bound to input mappings.

Filters added to Photo Mode.

Screenshot file names from Photo Mode have been simplified, showing the date the photo was taken.

The File Path where screenshots are saved is now shown in game when a screenshot is taken through Photo Mode.

It is now easier to identify where an Enchantment has been applied to a companion’s equipment.

Adjusted the Glint option description in Settings.

New rings can now be compared against both equipped ring slots.

A notification now appears when the Crossroads’ Spirit Merchant is available.

Added new icons for some weapons.

Bug Fixes: