Dragon Age: The Veilguard marks the fourth game in the famous RPG series. The outlook from fans has been ranging from somewhat positive to mixed. Whether you’re enjoying the game, or disappointed by it, it can’t be denied that Veilguard has flaws, particularly with its story.

When it comes to every long-running fantasy series, especially one that spans over four games and several DLCs now, continuity and plot threads sometimes get altered or lost. Call it being a critical fan or nitpicking, but when you have a fanbase so in love with the world, characters, and lore, they’re bound to notice issues and hiccups.

The following contains major spoilers for Veilguard and the other Dragon Age games. Also, this list is in no way meant as an attack against the developers or fans. Despite some setbacks, the author found Veilguard enjoyable. This list is intended for fun, not criticism.

10 Where’s Chantry Support?

Are You There, Maker?

One of the most critical choices of Dragon Age: Inquisition was deciding who would become the next Divine for the Chantry. Regardless of whom players put into power in the end, the Chantry owes the Inquisitor everything. So, where in the world were they during the events of Veilguard?

Granted, the bulk of the game occurs in the north, while the Divine rules in the south, but you would imagine that the leader of an entire religion would send aid if their world was threatened by literal deities. Since the story deals with rogue gods and faith, you’d think the Chantry, the dominant religious organization in the Dragon Age world, would participate as a faction. Given the power and influence they possess, they could’ve offered some support for Rook and the North. Or a few gold coins wouldn’t have hurt.

9 The Champion’s Fate

Have You Seen This Protagonist?

Dragon Age II has had a rocky history — often panned as the black sheep of the series. Despite its flaws, however, players have found plenty of enjoyment out of it, particularly because of its likable characters. Of all who have returned to Veilguard though, one important character is missing: Hawke, the protagonist of DA2 and the Champion of Kirkwall.

Depending on your choices during DA: Inquisition, it’s possible for Hawke to die fighting. Yet, Veilguard gives no mention of Hawke’s fate, living or otherwise. Given that Veilguard occurs in the north, where Kirkwall is located, you would think the Champion would get involved to protect the land they earned their title in. Or at the very least, there would be some memorial in their name. Even Hawke’s closest friends, Varric and Isabela, both of whom are featured prominently throughout the story, never speak about the Champion.

8 No Sandal?

“Enchantment!”

Although he seems slow, and talks in only a few brief words, Sandal’s been considered a fan favorite since Dragon Age: Origins. The first and second games have long been hinting there’s more to Sandal than just a dwarf who can enchant weapons and armor. Though he’s absent in DA: Inquisition, there’s a secret area in Trespasser where the player can find his camp, showing that he’s not only still around, but has found his way into the Crossroads.

Given Harding’s questline involving Dwarven history and the Titans, it feels like Sandal was supposed to play a vital role in her story. Despite what seems like an obvious setup, Sandal is nowhere in sight. Maybe he got lost on his way to join the main story, so the Caretaker had to take his job handling the enchantments. The fans miss you, Sandal. Come back.

7 Morrigan’s Son

Will The Prodigal Son Return?

Morrigan’s son, Kieran, is a boy whose existence dates back to a heavy decision in Dragon Age: Origins. Depending on the players’ choices, his father’s identity can differ, among other things. Regardless of what players chose, Morrigan becoming a parent was a major growth for her character, especially when she confronted her mother.

It showed everyone how far Morrigan had come, changing from that uncaring ice queen to a wise yet stern aide. Despite Morrigan’s vital role in Veilguard, her son is completely absent. Even when Rook questions Morrigan about her past, she goes into great detail about Flemeth yet says nothing about Kieran. So, where is Kieran? Is he off attending some mage college or something?

6 Where Are the Dalish/City Elves?

A Plot About Elven Lore, Minus the Elves

The main plot of Veilguard is about the elven gods, Elgar'nan and Ghilan'nain, returning to retake the world. So, since these gods are elven, why aren’t more elves involved? Besides Darvin, Bellara, one Dalish clan, and some Veil Jumpers, there’s a severe lack of elves in this story. Even stranger, every character of elven descent that learns their old gods have returned just outright rejects them without question.

You’d think at least ONE devoted elf would be happy to learn their gods have returned, regardless of their wicked intentions. In fact, Elgar'nan and Ghilan'nain don’t make a single attempt to recruit elves into their ranks. Sure, Dalish and City Elves have low status in the world, but wouldn’t that just motivate them into joining the gods, even if they’re evil?

5 What Happened to the Dread Wolf’s Forces?

Shouldn’t Gods Have Servants?

The Trespasser DLC ends with the foreshadowing of Solas gathering elves from all over to build his forces. It was a plot point that got players hyped for Dragon Age 4. However, when you confront the Dread Wolf, he’s completely alone. Where’s this large force that was promised? Did they just give up and go home between games?

Dragon Age: Inquisition hinted that players would be facing some sort of elven rebellion. After the oppression elves have endured throughout the games, as servants and outcasts, it would be fitting to see them fight back. What happened? Was the idea dropped during development? Or was the thought of having Rook and the Veilguard battling oppressed elves considered too dark? Though, that would have added some more depth to the story.

4 The Antaam Serve Elven Gods

What’s Wrong with This Picture?

Seeking allies to join their mad crusade, the blighted gods Elgar'nan and Ghilan'nain recruit a trio of powerful factions. They control an army of Darkspawn, have allied with the corruptible Venatori, and somehow convince the Antaam, the former army of the Qun that rejects magic and religious deities, into serving them. How?

With the Venatori, it makes some sense because they’re mages willing to do anything for power. But the Antaam are warriors who have spent their lives in an upbringing that instilled the dangers of demons and magic. Don’t forget that during the events of Trespasser, the Qun had the Ben-Hassrath attempt to kill Solas, another elven god. Even knowing all this, the Antaam just up and join another group of elven gods. That would be like if the Soviet Army decided to quit being communists to go serve Cthulhu after the KGB tried to assassinate H. P. Lovecraft.

3 Eluvians Everywhere

From Legendary Treasure to Common Item

Before Veilguard, Eluvians were coveted, rare artifacts. The chances of finding one intact were next to impossible. Morrigan only found an Eluvian after years of searching, and Merrill of DA2 had to spend less than a decade trying to repair a broken one, and it nearly destroyed her life. Suddenly, they’re popping up all over the place like it’s a giveaway in Veilguard.

Except for the one hidden in Weisshaupt, Rook and their team discover an Eluvian in every major city. But instead of being hidden in an ancient tomb, or buried in the earth, they’re conveniently positioned just a few feet away from points of interest. On top of that, no one questions how these magical mirrors got there. Did Solas plant them in these locations? Were a bunch of Eluvians collecting dust in someone’s basement until Solas came along and swiped them?

2 No One Says Veilguard

What Are We, Some Kind of Veilguard Squad?

Some may have forgotten, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard was not the original title. In the beginning, the fourth game went under the title Dragon Age: Dread Wolf, which, to be honest, was far better. Yet someone at BioWare or EA changed it to Veilguard, so the subtitle would be focused on Rook and their team of heroes. Here’s the glaring flaw with that. The word Veilguard is never said. Not once.

Yes, it’s used on the title screen and the in-game menus, but there’s not a single piece of dialogue where anyone refers to Rook and their team as the Veilguard. It only cements the heavy truth that the name change was a last-minute decision by marketing. If that’s the case, they should have gone with something like the Dread Wolf Hunters.

1 Varric’s Death

Why Does Nobody Care?

Admittedly, the reveal that Varric was dead all along was an unexpected twist, which explains his absence. After all, the real Varric would never let an injury stop him from helping. However, this isn’t about his death or Solas using magic to trick Rook. It’s the fact that throughout Rook’s entire journey, no one ever talks about Varric.

There’s maybe a hint here or there, but nobody comes out and says that Varric is dead to Rook. Shockingly, Varric’s longtime comrades don’t even speak about his demise. Not the Inquisitor, the one who stuck with Varric throughout all of DA: Inquisition, and not Isabela, the one who was buddies with him back in DA2. It’s already sad enough that a beloved character that’s been around since the second game is gone, but except for Rook and Solas, no one mourns Varric.