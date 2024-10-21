Within the Episode stories in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero there are many alternate endings that players can achieve with some of the most popular characters in the Dragon Ball cast. Goku may have the most to explore, but some of the others have some very compelling and fun new endings to arcs that have been left unexplored for quite some time.

Vegeta is one of the community's favorite characters despite his flaws, and he has a unique and new story to tell players when getting to the Buu Saga in his episode. You can shake Babidi’s influence and get a new turn of events for the saga if done right. But where do you start?

Prepare for the World Tournament

The first step in shaking the mind control is the start of the Majin Buu arc.

When starting this new arc, you’ll be met with a mission in Chapter 3 titled “Preparing for the World Tournament” where Vegeta is training with Trunks. The overall objective for this mission when you first start is going to be to reduce Trunks’ health. When revisiting the fight, you’ll see the new Alternate Objective to reduce his health without losing too much of Vegeta’s. You also have to work quickly, as if you take too much time or get hit by Trunks too much, you’ll fail the mission as well.

The fight is fairly easy and standard as you are Vegeta against Kid Trunks, so this is as one-sided as it is in the source as well. Make sure to utilize your special moves and, if you think you’ve got the time, get your Sparking! Mode to activate. Be as aggressive as you can and this fight will be a breeze.

Changing Vegeta’s Heart

The last step will be to choose the correct dialogue for the next mission.

In this next section, titled “Vegeta’s Wicked Heart”, you’ll normally be forced to fight Goku in a battle that is fated to never be finished for Vegeta. After completing the alternate objective in the previous mission, you’ll now be able to choose a new option for Vegeta in this section. When Babidi attempts to take over, you can now choose “Shake off brainwashing” and allow Vegeta to fight back, choosing pride over his obsession with surpassing Goku. With this, you will now be given 3 new bonus fights and a new ending to explore as you please.

This will mark a new ending in the Majin Buu arc of Dragon Ball Z, giving all Vegeta fans a nice new ending to an arc that had given the character a lot of inner torment. Make sure to follow the alternate objective in the first mission of the chapter, and you’ll be more than ready to take on this new ending to the Prince of all Saiyans.