Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has an utterly tremendous roster size of 182 characters, one of the largest in any fighting game ever. The game isn't anywhere near balanced either. The beauty of the Budokai Tenkaichi series has always been the diversity in character strength and either beating down weak characters as the strongest or overcoming the odds as a side character.

This raises a question, however: who are the strongest characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero? With nearly 200 characters on the roster, it can seem impossible to answer that question. However, if we judge characters based on raw strength, skills, and the game's own in-game BP cost system, which limits how many strong characters can be in a team, then it is possible to come up with a list of the strongest in the game.

10 Hit

The Universe's Best Hitman

Rounding off the list is Goku's first rival from Dragon Ball Super: Hit. Hit may appear to be an unassuming character at first, costing only 8BP. However, upon entering battle, players will soon discover his strengths. Not only is Hit a speedy character, but he can also attack opponents from any range with his supers!

Hit's Time Skip skill has an infinite range, allowing Hit players to attack other players from the opposite side of the stage. The attack isn't perfect though, as it can be blocked. Despite that downside, great speed and range make Hit one of the unexpected OP characters of the game. Hit may have complete control over time, but he ranks low on this list as there are several characters in the franchise who are stronger than time. Such as the one who defeated him in the Tournament of Power.

9 Jiren

Universe 11's Greatest Fighter

Next up on the list is the MVP of the Tournament of Power and Goku's strongest rival in Dragon Ball Super: Jiren. Jiren has a BP cost of 9 and, like many characters in that BP cost tier, hits like an absolute truck. Getting combo-ed by Jiren feels like watching your health be shaved away in an instant.

Incredibly great damage isn't the only skill he brings to the table though. Jiren also has an advantage gifted to several of the game's top-tier characters and giant characters: Super armor. This buff allows Jiren to tank hits from weaker characters completely without suffering from knockback, allowing him to attack and destroy your foes immediately.

8 Broly (Super) Super Saiyan Full Power

More than a Raging Animal

The next fighter on this list is the canon version of one of Dragon Ball's greatest villains: Broly! This version of Broly is more animalistic than his non-canon counterpart, but he hits just as hard as you would expect him to. A few well-timed supers will chop through your opponent's health bars like they're paper.

Related Review: DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO A successor to Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi spectacularly enters the ring.

Like giants and other 10BP characters like him, Legendary Super Saiyan form Broly has super armor. Other players will try their best to punch you, but in the time it takes them to even come close to knocking you back, you blast them away with a few devastating blows from Broly's fists. With these factors combined, Broly more than earns a placement on this list.

7 Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4

Canon isn't Everything

Next up on the list is a character whose popularity surpasses the actual canon of the story: Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta from Dragon Ball GT. Gogeta has always been top-tier in the Budokai Tenkaichi games. With his incredible power and breakneck speed, it's no wonder why he's one of few characters in the game that costs a whole 10BP to use.

A single hit from his ultimate move, the Big Bang Kamehameha is enough to utterly demolish several bars worth of health. Getting combo-ed by this character can end your game in the blink of an eye. Despite all of that, however, Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta must only rank in the middle of this list. After all, how could a form that loses to Base Cabba place any higher than this?

6 Beerus

The God of Destruction

How could the strongest fighter in the entire 7th universe not be placed on this list? It would be more ridiculous to not include Beerus among the top-tier characters in the game. With a BP cost of 10, there aren't many teams that can be formed around Beerus, but that shouldn't matter much if you’re fully capable of wielding this God of Destruction's power.

A perfect culmination of speed and power, Beerus’ supers will fly across the battlefield faster than you can blink or even consider dodging. Getting too close to this deadly cat is also dangerous as he may flick his finger to send both you and your health bar flying away. The God of Destruction more than earns his placement on this list.

5 Omega Shenron

The Evil Dragon

Just because he isn't canon and in universe has been out-power-scaled by many powerful fighters doesn't mean Omega Shenron won't be on this list. Omega Shenron has always been a high-tier character in the Budokai Tenkaichi games and that remains true in Sparking Zero. His devastating attacks are not to be trifled with and are more than worthy of his high BP cost.

Because Omega Shenron originates from Dragon Ball GT, he will not be encountered and unlocked in the story mode. So if you want to wreak havoc as this demon, you will first need to spend Zeni to unlock him in the shop. Not even an extra large spirit ball will phase you, which secures Omega Shenron a placement high on this list.

4 Yajirobe

Universe's Best Coward

Yajirobe is one of the weakest characters in the Dragon Ball universe, and at a glance, that appears to remain true in Sparking Zero. Putting him in your party will cost you only a measly 2BP. His attacks don't seem impressive at all, and you could easily mistake him for being a bottom-tier character. However, Yajirobe has a secret technique up his sleeve that can turn the tide of battle: Senzu beans.

Tossing out a singular senzu bean to heal some damage may not seem that special an ability, but unlike other games which may limit this skill to once per match, Sparking Zero allows Yajirobe to spam it as many times as he wants! With this ability to constantly heal back his health, the only way to truly defeat Yajirobe is to never let up your assault or give him a chance to breathe and heal. This constant healing and low BP cost make him a great fit for nearly any Ranked match team. He may not be the strongest, but being incredibly hard to defeat earns him a placement on this list.

3 Ultra Instinct Goku

Goku at his Peak

The ultimate and newest form Goku has achieved: Ultra Instinct. This form, which debuted during the Tournament of Power, has a BP cost of 9, vastly limiting the number of teams you can form around it during Ranked matches. That might not matter to the best of players though, as he has the best dodge skill in the game.

Being accurate to the anime, hitting Ultra Instinct Goku is incredibly difficult. In fact, he'll auto-dodge most attacks! This is easily one of the most broken abilities in the game, and it only has one drawback: he will spend ki every time he dodges. If you can whittle down his ki then you'll have a chance, but before that point, he is a near unstoppable force. With a cost of 9BP, he is easily one of the best characters in the game.

2 Super Saiyan 2 Kefla

Speed and Might Combined

The main factors that can determine if a character is top-tier are power and speed. However, those rarely come from the same person, as speedy characters tend to punch less hard than others. That's where Kefla comes in; this fusion from the Tournament of Power saga combines both power and speed to slice through enemies like paper.

The main strategy for playing as Kefla is to not let your opponents breathe, just keep applying pressure. Even if opponents like Yajirobe can heal, that means nothing if Kefla can knock them out before they have a chance. Her one downside is the high BP cost to use her, meaning that it's unlikely you will have that many backup characters if she's knocked out. Despite her great power and speed advantage, Kefla just barely misses the top of the list, as the one thing better than being fast to attack is being too fast to hit.

Just try not to drop out mid-match online like fusion players have a reputation for doing.

1 Whis

Absolutely Broken

Topping off this list is a character who is not only a top tier in Sparking Zero, but also canonically the current strongest being in the Dragon Ball universe: Whis, Beerus’ attendant and tutor. While Whis’ attacks aren't too flashy as he doesn't have any super-unique techniques, he easily makes up for that in one aspect: his dodge.

Remember how the only downside to Ultra Instinct Goku's dodge was that he needed to spend Ki to do it? Whis doesn't have that issue, his dodge is completely free. As long as the player doesn't make any mistakes, Whis is virtually invincible. He has one of the highest BP costs in the game (costing 10BP like most other top tiers), but one has to wonder why they didn't make this nearly broken character cost 11BP to put him in a league of his own.