One of the aspects of Dragon Ball battles that makes them so hype is watching characters break through their limits and obtain a whole new form of power. Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero does an excellent job at emulating this feeling by allowing the player to either transform mid-match or select which transform they wish to start a battle as.

Of course, this feeds into a long debate for Dragon Ball fans: which transformation is the strongest? The answer to this will generally be the one you think looks the coolest, but in terms of power scaling, it is quite simple to put together a list of the strongest transformations in Dragon Ball by looking at their strength and when they debuted in the series.

10 Super Saiyan

The One and Only Original

Starting off the list is the most iconic transformation in anime history: Super Saiyan. Everyone who is even vaguely familiar with Dragon Ball as a concept knows the weight Super Saiyan carried when it was introduced. This weight is kept in Sparking Zero, transforming into a Super Saiyan mid-battle feels incredible and the damage boost that comes with it is nothing to scoff at.

Thirteen characters in Sparking Zero's roster can go Super Saiyan, nearly the entire Saiyan side of the roster, in addition to alternate versions of Goku. Despite its iconic status and how many characters are able to use this ability, Super Saiyan must fall to the bottom of this list for one simple reason: it has been outclassed. There are many transformations that outpower Super Saiyan in terms of both raw strength and cool factor, so it must fall low here.

9 Great Ape

Bane of Newbies' Existences

Next up on the list is the first major boss that a majority of the Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero player base has gotten stuck on: Great Apes! While technically weaker than Super Saiyans, there is one factor that puts them above SSJ on this list: the coolness of being able to play as a giant gorilla and wreak havoc.

Great Apes absolutely tower over other characters, being closer to Kaiju than actual people. Smacking away at other characters like flies is satisfying no matter how many times it happens. There are only two characters in the game with a Great Ape form: Vegeta and Baby. No other Saiyan character in the game has their Great Ape form playable. Because of that disappointing fact and the weaknesses of this form when compared to others in this list, Great Apes must rank quite low.

8 Golden Frieza

Gauche but Great

After Dragon Ball left its decade of dormancy, one of the first steps the franchise took was reviving one of its most popular villains: Lord Frieza. While the movie he was revived in, Resurrection F, isn't considered the best by Dragon Ball fans, it did introduce the world to this conqueror’s first new form: Golden Frieza!

This devilish form turns Frieza into a pure golden state like Super Saiyan with a power surge to boot. With several unique specials to this form that all do massive damage, this form is not to be trifled with. Unfortunately, it must rank one on this list for one simple reason: it isn't even Frieza's current strongest form. Unfortunately, his actual strongest form will likely never be added to Sparking Zero as it is manga exclusive. Cementing Frieza's low on this list entirely.

7 Final Form Cooler

The Coolest Around

Lord Frieza may be cool, but do you know who's cooler? His brother: Cooler. This non-canon movie character comes with his own unique transformation: Final Form Cooler. This form sees Cooler become extremely muscular as well as gain a cool mask reminiscent of the Shredder.

While this form in-universe doesn't make much sense, Frieza's prior transformations were about limiting his power as opposed to gaining strength. However, Cooler's Final Form is so cool that it doesn't matter. Being able to play as and destroy enemies in this form is an absolute joy, so throw around that planet-destroying sphere as much as you wish with this form. It does, of course, need to rank low on this list due to not being too strong compared to later entries.

Cooler has always been one of my favorite movie villains. Hopefully they canonize him one day.

6 Super Saiyan 3

Destroyer of Movie Villains

Next up on the list is a form that was canonically Goku's strongest for nearly two decades: Super Saiyan 3! The coolness of this form came almost entirely from its first appearance and the several minutes of screaming it took for Goku to achieve it. It would then go on to be a movie villain destroyer, defeating them with a single punch.

That raw power and cool factor prevails in Sparking Zero. Playing as Super Saiyan 3 Goku and blasting away enemies with his massive damage makes you really feel like you're playing through a Dragon Ball OVA. Despite that though, the form must fall low on this list due to being outclassed by other forms and because the lack of eyebrows on Goku is too uncanny to stare at for long.

5 Super Saiyan 4

Red with Rage

Next up is the second non-canon form in this list: Super Saiyan 4. In the early and mid-2000s, this form ruled the internet and fan art. From there, it quickly became the one aspect of GT that would be referenced in most Dragon Ball side media to this day. The power this form holds is beyond imagination, transforming Saiyans into more animalistic forms with red fur.

Only GT Goku and Vegeta can transform into this form in Sparking Zero, but that hardly matters when it comes to SSJ4. Being able to use this power and crush foes between your hands is more than fun enough to justify playing as GT characters. While it is immensely strong, Super Saiyan 4 only falls to the middle of this list. How can a form that loses to Base Cabba rank any higher than that?

4 Super Saiyan God

Pure Enlightenment

After a decade without any Dragon Ball anime, the franchise returned with a new film known as Battle of Gods, which introduced new aspects of the universe such as the God of Destruction and, of course, a new form for Goku to transform into. The Super Saiyan God transformation is one of the most unique-looking in Dragon Ball, as rather than becoming more muscular, it slims Goku down quite a bit.

Super Saiyan God Goku is a fun transformation to play as in Sparking Zero, costing 7BP. It is put on the same tier as Super Saiyan 3, but it has slightly stronger power than the previous form. With cool specials like the God Impact and the God Burst Kamehameha, playing as this form is a sight to behold and more than earns a placement on this list.

3 Ultra Instinct

Faster Than Light

The Tournament of Power saga puts Goku through a gauntlet of fight after fight in what was, in-universe, less than an hour of time. Here he surpassed his limits repeatedly until he finally achieved his newest and currently strongest form: Ultra Instinct. In this state, Goku’s hair turns pure white and he gains the reaction speed of a god. This is reflected in Sparking Zero's gameplay via some of the coolest attacks in the game and a huge BP cost of 9.

Ultra Instinct Goku is also one of the strongest characters in the game entirely, as in this state the player can gain an auto-dodge mechanic which allows them to not take damage from attacks at the cost of some of their ki. This mechanic alone earns Ultra Instinct a placement high on this list, but there are two transformations that outpaces it in the cool factor. Which outpaces it in the cool factor.

2 Legendary Super Saiyan

Animalistic Anger

Ever since the public witnessed Broly turn into the Legendary Super Saiyan in his debut movie, this form has been a fan favorite, with each video game appearance being a highly anticipated event. With maximum power and super armor that can just eat attack without taking any knockback, it's easily one of the coolest transformations in Dragon Ball history.

Sparking Zero is also one of the few games where Broly isn't the only character with access to this transformation. The game also includes Kale from the Tournament of Power saga, who also has access to this transformation. Being able to wreak havoc as a girl in this form for once is a joy and nearly earns the Legendary Super Saiyan transformation the top spot on this list. It only loses that spot as the only thing cooler than a transformation is the ability to stack two transformations.

1 Fusion

Worth the Dance

The final entry on this list is the only one with two methods to obtain: Fusion. This ultimate technique used only by a few powerful fighters combines two characters into one fighter with vastly magnified power. The fusions available to play as in Sparking Zero are Gotenks, Vegito, Gogeta, Fused Zamasu, and Kefla. Each of them is an utter powerhouse and a contender for being a top-tier character in the game.

Once you have Unlocked a fusion character, you feel completely invincible as they will likely be the strongest character on your team. Especially if you stack transformations by having your fusions turn Super Saiyan to destroy your foes. There's a reason most players in online ranked matches are using fusions, more than earning this transformation the top slot on this list.