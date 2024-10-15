When it comes to iconic attacks and techniques, no anime quite matches Dragon Ball. Nearly everyone in the whole world has at least heard of the Kamehameha at least once. Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero respects this iconography and does its best to include nearly every attack from the franchise in the game. Every single one of the game's 182 characters possesses a different ultimate attack which they use in battle.

With nearly 200 of these ultimates in the game (and all of them looking stellar), it can be difficult to decide which is the best. However, if one were to examine them all and judge them on aspects like how much damage they do and their overall cool factor, then it becomes possible to construct a list of the best ultimate attacks in Sparking Zero.

10 Sonic Blast

He will not let you destroy his world

What's cooler than instant transmissioning once before a Kamehameha (as Goku did during the Cell Saga)? Instant transmissioning multiple times before one! For Goku (Super) Super Saiyan’s ultimate attack, Sonic Blast, he'll teleport multiple times to completely confuse them, before unleashing his iconic beam attack right at them, blasting them away.

This ultimate begins with a dash move before transitioning into the actual blast which will hit your opponent eight times for 18,000 damage in total! A devastating strike that will leave a look of pure satisfaction on any player's face. That, combined with how cool this attack looks, more than earns this recreation of a Battle of Gods attack a spot on this list.

9 Hellzone Grenade

Kame and Nail's power combined

Piccolo is a character who doesn't have the best track record when it comes to fights. Throughout the entire manga, he loses far more than he wins. This bad track record of his has always made his fight against Android 17 in the Cell Saga stand out. Especially the new technique he used in it: Hellzone Grenade.

While this attack was pretty unremarkable in previous Budokai Tenkaichi games, in Sparking Zero the attack gets to shine as Piccolo throws out bundles of explosive ki around his opponent before pulling them all in to do 30 hits for a total of 19,950 damage. Not bad for a character with this big a loss streak.

8 Ozaru Fist

Ender of Demon Kings

The next ultimate attack on this list belongs to the only OG Dragon Ball character in Sparking Zero: Kid Goku's Ozaru Fist. This devastating attack that was used to defeat the Demon King Piccolo sees Goku fly into the air as the aura of a Great Ape forms around him before he eventually slams into the enemy's stomach.

This callback and acknowledgment of Goku's more animalistic side is greatly appreciated in a series that originated with Journey to the West. The attack itself may only hit the opponent two times, but within those two hits, it will do a devastating 14,250 damage. More than enough to burst through the stomach of any opponent and, of course, enough to make it onto this list.

7 Big Bang Attack

Explosions are Cool

Just because an attack only ever worked on a weak opponent doesn't mean it wasn't cool. Cell Saga Vegeta's Big Bang Attack has always been an iconic move for the character and is a mainstay in nearly every video game he appears in. Simplicity is the Big Bang Attack's beauty, as it's nothing more than a big ball of ki launched at an enemy's face.

Don't let appearances be deceiving though. The Big Bang attack may look like a single blast, but it will hit your opponent 21 times to deal 15,750 damage. More than enough to blow up an android and get a placement on this list.

6 Dragon Fist

Destroyer of Movie Villains

Super Saiyan 4 from Dragon Ball GT may not be a canon transformation, but no one will ever deny that it's cool. Super Saiyan 4 Goku’s ultimate attack in Sparking Zero is, of course, the iconic Dragon Fist. While performing this attack the golden aura of Shenron surrounds Goku as he delivers a devastating blow similar to the Ozaru punch from OG Dragon Ball.

The attack may only hit the opponent 3 times, once for each impact of Goku's fist, but those three hits will do a combined total of 19,501 damage! The attack may not be canon, but it's more than worth purchasing SSJ4 Goku in the shop and at the very least has earned a spot on this list.

5 Super Ghost Buu Attack

Come Out, Ghosties!

The next attack on the list belongs to Super Buu, his Super Ghost Buu Attack! While the attack may appear to start incredibly simplistic, with Super Buu just performing the Ghost Kamikaze Attack, it quickly escalates as each of those ghosts performs the Masenko and Kamehameha. Seeing Super Buu actually use the techniques of those he's absorbed is a sight to behold.

Despite there being eight ghosts surrounding your target, the attack will actually hit them 21 times to do a total of 20,500 damage! With a cool-looking attack, great damage, and a good showcase of how Buu's absorption works, this attack more than earns a placement on this list.

4 Gigantic Burst

Game Over, Now You're Through

One of the coolest moments in the Tournament of Power saga of Dragon Ball Super was when Kefla tried to burn through all her energy in a single attack to take out Ultra Instinct Goku. The attack may not have worked, but the visual of combining two separate swirling attacks into a single beam is absolutely perfect for a fusion character.

The Sparking Zero version of this attack is a beam that goes by in the blink of an eye. In that short span of time, the attack will deal 25,594 damage through a total of 11 hits. This combo of attacks easily earns placement on this list with that damage alone.

Kefla is one of my personal favorite designs from Dragon Ball: Super and any video game where she makes an appearance is a good one.

3 Earth Breaker

Stronger than Time

The next attack on this list is one quite literally strong enough to destroy a planet: Golden Frieza's Earth Breaker strike! Upon activating this attack, Golden Frieza will unleash a fierce combo on your enemy, dealing 7 mighty blows of damage before knocking them to the ground and unleashing an attack right at the planet's surface for a total of 21 hits.

Frieza's Earth Breaker is one of the most devastating ultimates in the game, dealing 24,376 damage upon landing it. If you're facing a Golden Frieza player, your best hope is to dodge this attack entirely and strike him while his back is exposed.

2 Shining Sword Attack

Justice from the Future

Can't mention how cool Frieza is without also talking about the attack that killed him: Trunk's Shining Sword Attack. While most attacks in Dragon Ball involve either a flurry of punches or ki blasts, this one is quite unique in that it simply slices and dices your opponent to bits with a sword. He may not be one of the strongest characters in the game, but Trunks wins over the hearts of many with this strike.

Or at least it does for the first 10 blows in the combo. The remaining 12 hits come from Trunks finishing off your opponent by firing a singular orange ki blast to disintegrate them. Once it's all over, you'll have done a total of 21,645 damage to your opponent. An attack this unique and iconic has more than earned its way onto the list.

1 Super Spirit Bomb

Goku's Ultimate Gambit

The final attack to round off this list is the very same one that ended the final fight of Dragon Ball Z: the Super Spirit Bomb. After gaining energy willingly given by the entire universe, Goku is able to throw it all down as a single attack to destroy the evil Majin Buu. Sparking Zero's fantastic animation does the attack justice.

Upon hitting your opponent, they'll be given a brief glimpse of hope as the first five hits they take won't do much damage, but then the sixth will arrive to do a total of 19,688 damage! Enough to ruin the day of any evil conquer and to top this list.