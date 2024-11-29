There isn’t too much anime that can capture the hearts of millions the way Dragon Ball has. It wasn’t all about the fighting; the storylines kept fans returning time and time again. And Dragon Ball Sparking Zero took a chance to flip those iconic moments on their heads with their What If story mode.

What If does as the name implies. It gives us an alternate take on the most memorable events in Dragon Ball history. There are 14 main What If stories in Sparking Zero , so let’s see which ones come out on top as having the most impact.

For the sake of this list, I won’t focus on the individual alternate stages and battles as they’re far too short to give them an adequate rank. This list only contains the full storylines.

14 Proof of Justice

Character: Goku Black

Unlock Requirement: Defeat enemies in Act Three Begins before the timer runs out

Nothing gets as intense as watching our heroes do everything they can to defeat an unwavering villain. But what if the villain wins? That’s what Goku Black’s alternate story tackles. Whether he fuses with Zamasu or saves him from the evil containment wave, our heroes lose.

It’s a bleak ending, no doubt about it. The pair are pleased, cocky even, in their success. And all we can do is imagine the devastation they plan to cause.

13 Fall of the Saiyans

Character: Frieza

Unlock Requirement: Defeat Goku without transforming in Legendary Super Saiyan

There’s not too much to say about this What If. It retells Goku and Frieza’s iconic battle as our lovable Saiyan fought hard to defend the Namekians. However, this scenario highlights what would happen if he lost that battle.

Related Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero - 8 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner From perfecting Z Counters to unleashing seamless transformations, these tips will turn you into the ultimate Z Fighter in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

And the answer is Frieza gives up on his quest for immortality. The brief explanation is that he feels he’s powerful enough now. It’s a bit of an underwhelming conclusion, but a fine alternate story.

12 A Mentor’s Guidance

Character: Piccolo

Unlock Requirement: Help Goku against Android 19 in Feint Unease

The Android Saga remains one of my all-time favorite DBZ storylines. Seeing it take a different approach with Piccolo’s What If scenario in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero was refreshing. Instead of letting the battle play out with Goku and Android 19, Piccolo instead intervenes and sets off a new path.

What stands out here is the relationship between Piccolo and Gohan. Their training in the Time Chamber is a thrill as is their team-up when defeating Perfect Cell.

11 True Strength

Character: Jiren

Unlock Requirement: Wait and watch the fight during Saiyan Rampage rather than interfering with Kale

If you’re a fan of the manga, then you’d see just how well Jiren’s What If translated several elements from it. Jiren is a formidable foe, and if you travel down his alternate path, you’ll see such wonderful character development.

Jiren evolves from his previous beliefs, going on to become far more selfless than anyone believed. Not only that, but he embraces his full potential in battle, defeating Ultra Instinct Goku, Android 17, and Frieza.

10 Shining Hope

Character: Future Trunks

Unlock Requirement: Defeat Zimasu fast during Twisted World

This is a pretty straightforward What If, but it’s no less satisfying to see Future Trunks change destiny for the better. In this version, Trunks is successful in trapping Zimasu with the evil containment wave. From there, Goku Black stands no chance.

Future Trunks deals with quite a lot, whether in the game, manga, or animation. So, it’s always nice when things go off without a hitch.

9 Parental Bond

Character: Vegeta

Unlock Requirement: During Wind-Up Doll, quickly defeat Android 18 and then defeat Super Trunks

Parental Bond is among the most touching and heartwarming What If paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. Seeing Vegeta and Future Trunks realize that training together is better than going at it alone is surprisingly sweet.

Eventually, the father-son duo defeats Perfect Cell. If anything, it proved that Vegeta being more open and less proud can lead to incredible feats.

8 The Changing Future

Character: Goku

Unlock Requirement: Choose to help during the Hyperbolic Time Chamber

Goku tends to see the best in people, and The Changing Future story highlights that when he winds up sparing the lives of the Androids who tried to kill him. In this What If, Goku defeats Cell before he can ever absorb them.

It’s a lighthearted take on a dark tale. The ending perhaps sells it best as the Androids mention an eagerness to go shopping for new clothes.

7 Side By Side

Character: Goku

Unlock Requirement: After you first fight Radditz in The Earth’s Mightiest Duo, choose to go alone

Rather than go along with Piccolo, Goku decides to take on Radditz alone. It’s an interesting alternate story in Sparking Zero that winds up being centered around friends and teamwork more than anything else. Which is never a bad thing seeing as Goku has built up an impressive friend group.

The most notable feature in this new timeline is the fight between Goku and Frieza. This time around, Goku managed to defeat Frieza without ever going Super Saiyan. That alone is impressive enough.

6 Inherited Pride

Character: Future Trunks

Unlock Requirement: In To Become the Strongest, quickly defeat Gohan, Vegeta, and Piccolo and choose to go with Vegeta

Inherited Pride is a perfect way to describe Future Trunks. He may not be as grumpy as his father, but their egos sometimes clashed. In this What If side story, they both set that aside, pouring their full focus on other people instead.

With Vegeta’s suggestion, Trunks makes a wish to restore all the other universes rather than his own. It’s a welcoming change of character for both father and son.

5 Number One Spot

Character: Vegeta

Unlock Requirement: Shake off Babidi’s brainwashing in Vegeta’s Wicked Heart

Vegeta falling victim to Babidi was a gut punch, so Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero gave us a chance to flip the script. What if Vegeta wasn’t so prideful and power-hungry? Take that out of the man, and he keeps his mind, going on to defeat Babidi and Dabura before facing Goku.

Related Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO: How to Shake off Babidi's Brainwashing Overcoming Babidi has never been an easy feat, but you can help give Vegeta the push he needs.

He winds up having a less antagonistic competitive relationship with Goku. This healthier mindset is all our Saiyan Prince needed.

4 Pushing the Limit

Character: Goku

Unlock Requirement: Defeat Raditz within the time limit in Rematch and Result

When doesn’t Goku push his limits? This time around, it allows him to unlock his Super Saiyan far sooner than he does in canon. It leads to an awesome showdown and defeat of Vegeta, which soon pushes Goku to head to Namek alone.

He encounters the Prince of Saiyans again, and he’s just as charming as ever, especially as he’s also unlocked his Super Saiyan. Witnessing a new showdown between these two epic warriors never fails to drag me to the edge of my seat.

3 Embarking Toward Tomorrow

Character: Future Trunks

Unlock Requirement: Follow Gohan after reaching Father or Teamwork

Rather than following his father like in Inherited Pride, Trunks goes off with Gohan instead. He still sees a lovely amount of character development, understanding and letting go of his trauma to reach his potential.

It’s a fun route with the theme of learning to move on. Trunks grows quite powerful here, going on to defeat Jiren in the tournament.

2 Frieza Force Joins the Fray

Character: Frieza

Unlock Requirement: Defeat Goku and Vegeta within the time limit in Frieza Revived

The best thing about this What If story in Sparking Zero is the amount of variation. In this, Frieza defeats the Saiyans, but spares them. You’re soon tasked with bringing fighters for the tournament, and here’s where things get interesting.

There are several options presented from Cooler to Ginyu Force. Although there are only minor changes, it’s exciting to explore these different fights.

1 The Strongest Warrior

Character: Gohan

Unlock Requirement: In Defend Earth From Frieza Force, defeat Frieza fast and take minimal damage

The top ranking of Gohan’s What If story in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is equal parts bias and objective. Gohan’s my all-time favorite character. Even if he wasn’t, his side story is absolute peak storytelling.

This What If yanks Gohan into the spotlight. We witness him push himself in training, never holding back. He even defeats Golden Frieza. But best of all: we see Gohan Black , driving home the point of just how powerful he had gotten.