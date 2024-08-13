Key Takeaways Trailer showcases varied characters from Cell saga.

Sound quality concerns arise from one of Cell's lines, we're hoping the issues are fixed.

Game covers various story arcs, modes include Episode Battle, Custom Battle, with Deluxe Edition perks.

A new Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero trailer has debuted, focusing on the Cell saga's characters. Some notable inclusions are Teen Gohan's two Super Saiyan transformations, all of Cell's forms, Android 18, Android 19, Dr. Gero, and more. However, Hercule is an absent character from this trailer but he still shows up in the Release Date announcement trailer for a brief moment.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

All Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Cell Saga Characters So Far

The new Sparking! Zero trailer confirms the following characters for the roster of this huge game:

Trunks (Sword) Super Saiyan

Mecha Frieza

King Cold

Dr Gero

Android 19

Android 18

Android 17

Picdolo (Fused with Kami)

Cell 1st Form

Android 16

Cell 2nd Form

Cell Perfect Form

Teen Gohan

Teen Gohan (Super Saiyan)

Cell Jr.

Teen Gohan (Super Saiyan 2)

Perfect Cell

Despite the hype trailer recapping the whole saga in a cinematic fashion, some fans have said Cell's lines sound odd. The sound quality is shaky with one particular line. Hopefully, Bandai Namco will fix a few of the issues before the official release on October 11, 2024.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero seems to be covering many different story arcs within the series. It will feature the Saiyan and Namek sagas, all the way to up to the events of Dragon Ball Super with Goku's Ultra Instinct form. The powerful Hit, Broly, and Kale all appear in the Power vs Speed trailer released four months ago too. Fusions are also in the mix.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero trailer features Cell at his prime.

The Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Modes Sound Fascinating

There will be a bunch of modes as well. Episode Battle lets you play through the storylines of eight different characters and your choices can alter the narrative, allowing you to see shifting timelines from the anime.

The Custom Battle Mode gives you battles different from the norm in alternate scenarios. Some even have cutscenes attached to them. You'll need to complete custom win scenarios to finish these battles, and you can even create your own and upload them online.

If all this sounds intriguing to you, you can pick up the Deluxe Edition of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero to play the game three days early. You'll also get the Season Pass, which includes more than 20 playable fighters from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Dragon Ball Daima. This also comes with three days of early access to the DLC characters.

If you decide to preorder any version of the game, you'll get an exclusive new playable character, in addition to an early unlock for the following:

Gogeta

Gogeta, Super Saiyan

Gogeta, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

Broly

Broly, Super Saiyan

Broly, Super Saiyan (Full Power)