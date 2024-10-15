The ability to fuse characters in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is a cool mechanic, which gives you stronger moves and a new appearance that blends two heroes (or villains) together. You'll need to set up the right squad together, however, to be able to fuse, however.

How to Fuse

Before heading into battle, make sure you have the correct team composition for fusions. For example, if you want to see Goku and Vegeta's fusion transformations, you should have both Goku (Z - End) and Vegeta (Z - End) in your squad. You don't want to mix the wrong time periods; Vegeta (Z - Scouter) and Goku (Z - End) wouldn't work. An easier fusion to perform is Goten and Trunks (Kid) for Gotenks.

When you head into the arena, you'll need to first gather enough points on the Skill Count Bar. You'll increase the number by fighting, blocking attacks, and charging up your Ki. When you press Up on the D-Pad, you'll see the available transformations available to you. The number next to them tells you how much of a Skill Count you'll require to transform. You may need to switch tabs with the shoulder buttons to find the fusion you're looking for. For Gotenks, there are multiple versions, such as the regular fusion and their SS3 version. It doesn't matter what form either Trunks or Goten are when fusing with them.

Once you transform by pressing the correct button, the fusion will be permanent. You can't separate the characters once the action is done. This means you have one less member on your team. The fusion will be stronger, however, with a higher HP and slightly more strength. Hopefully, it will be worth it, losing a teammate. You can change the form of the fused character by holding Up on the D-Pad again.

How to Change Characters

Thankfully, changing characters is fairly easy if you want to set up another fusion in your squad like Gogeta. Hold left on the D-Pad of your controller and then press the button associated with the character you want to switch to.

Fusing is not all that you can do with the Skill Count Bar. You can also use a neat counterattack that will stop combo strings. Press the right analog stick to perform the counter, and then it will cost 2 on the Skill Count Bar.