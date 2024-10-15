Many people are riding the Nimbus cloud hype train as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has sold over three million copies in just 24 hours. The return to the Budokai Tenkaichi series seems to have amassed a lot of interest in the arena brawler after more than 15 years of absence.

Close

Sales Have Been Spectacular So Far

No official message has been shared by the development team Spike Chunsoft yet or the publisher Bandai Namco, but they're likely more than pleased to see Sparking! Zero already selling gangbusters. Over three million sales in 24 hours is very impressive for the new title. To put those numbers into context, Tekken 8 sold over 2 million copies after a month of release with one million selling on the first day, according to Bandai Namco. If the game continues that trajectory, it makes you wonder if Sparking! Zero can hit six million in sales within a month.

Built with Unreal Engine 5, the game's visuals look just like the anime and this latest title features 182 playable characters from launch with more on the way via DLC. It features an Episode Battle mode, which has you experiencing the decades-long saga from the Saiyan saga all the way to Dragon Ball Super. It's so extensive it even has Dragon Ball GT characters in the roster. There's also a World Tournament mode, which has players compete to be the very best online.

Related 10 Strongest Characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero includes plenty of strong characters from the franchise, but which of the bunch are actually the best fighters?

What has likely helped with these sales numbers is the critical response for the game. It currently has an 82% score on OpenCritic with 83% of critics recommending the fighting title. "There are issues with the camera and combat at times, but the game is still fun, flashy and over the top like fans deserve," said our 3.5/5 star review.

Over three million sales in 24 hours is very impressive for the new title. To put those numbers into context, Tekken 8 sold over 2 million copies after a month of release with one million selling on the first day, according to Bandai Namco

"Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero isn't a perfect sequel to Budokai Tenkaichi 3, but it has successfully recaptured its spirit," said the 8/10 review from our sister site GameRant, saying the game does Akira Toriyama and his collaborators' work justice. "Effort is visible even in the areas where Sparking Zero falls short, and concentrating on the core gameplay, presentation, and progression has paid dividends."

Dragon Ball is on a Roll Lately in the Gaming Sphere

The Dragon Ball series has recently had a run of well-received video games. Acclaimed fighting game developer Arc System Works created a thrilling 3v3 title called Dragon Ball FighterZ, which competed against the Marvel vs. Capcom series the same year it came out. Our 2018 review called it a "rare gem in a sea of licensed games." Additionally, there's the RPG take on the anime Dragon Ball: Kakarot, which has received multiple DLC follow-ups and sold over eight million copies worldwide as of July 2024.