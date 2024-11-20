The first time you playedDragon Ball: Sparking Zero, you probably saw a move that made youwonder“howdid my opponent just pull that off?!”This Dragon Ball gameis packedwith layers of strategy that can overwhelm anyone, especially beginners.From using Ki Blasts to poke and pressureopponents,to knowing the perfect moment to transform into that next-level Super Saiyan, these tips will come in handy.

Want to know how to fuse mid-battle without a hitch?Or maybe howtocounter those pesky beam spam attacks?ThisSparking Zero guide will furnish you with techniques to keep your energy reserves full, your combos seamless and your opponents struggling to keep up.

8 Enter Super Perception Mode to Deflect Beam Attacks

Deflecting Super Beam Blasts is a high-skill mechanic that can turn the tide of battle if used correctly.To deflect incoming beams, you must activate Super Perception mode, which is simple: just hit the Triangle + Circle button on your PlayStation.

On Xbox, pressing the Y + B should do the trick. The key to successfully deflecting beamslies intiming your deflection just as the beam is about to connect. Holding Super Perception mode drains your Ki continuously, so pre-activating it is risky. You shouldratherfocus on mastering the rhythm and visual cues of youropponent'sattacks.

7 The Little Roshi is Better Than the Bigger One

The wise, eccentric martial arts master Roshiis representedin two forms, but the little Roshi (base form) is more powerful.In hislean,andhumorous form, the little Roshi can pull off moves like AfterimageStrikeallowhim to evade attacks efficiently, giving you astrong defensiveedge.Hissmallerstature and swift movements make him harder to target, which isgreatif you like a hit-and-run fighting style.

Butdon’tget it twisted; the bigger Roshi is no slouch. He can deal devastating damage with the Turtle School Ultimate Fist, making him a strong choice for direct combat. The best way to use them is to start the fight with the buffed Roshi and end with the little Roshi.Thisis becausethe buffed Roshi has three health bars while the little Roshi has just two.

6 Use Vanish or Z Counter to Evade Attacks

For a fighting game,dodging attacks is just as important as landing them.That’swhy you should know how to pull off a Z Counter or disappear in the face of a blow. The Z Counter allows you to instantly teleport behind your opponent, giving you a perfect opportunity to strike.

To execute itsimplyhit the R1 button when a follow-up attack hits you.Timing iskeyhere asyou'llneed tobe quick topull it off. Oncesuccessfulit creates a dramatic moment where you disappear in a blur, reminiscent of iconic anime battles​.

5 Ki Blasts are Effective at Disrupting Opponent’s Rhythm

Ki Blasts are more than just flashy energy shots --they'restrategic tools for controlling the flow of battle. One of the key ways to use them effectively is as a"poke"to disrupt youropponent’srhythm. When you fire a Ki Blast at your opponentit’snot just about landing a hit;it’sabout breaking their guard and preventing them from launching theirownattacks.

These blasts are quick and can stagger the enemy leaving them vulnerable for a follow-up attack. Think of it as a way to test the waters.You’reforcing your opponent to react to your movement, and ifthey'renot quick enough, they get hitandyou get the upper hand​.

4 Stay Unpredictable by Sidestepping and Z-Burst Dash

Sidestepping allows you to evade linear attacks and stay unpredictable. This move shines when avoiding beam attacks or rushes andsetsup counter opportunities.Ifyou want to slip behind your opponents, you can perform the Z-Burst Dash, but you can only pull off this move during a Dragon Dash.

Not only does it reposition you effectively, but it also leaves them vulnerableforcombos. This technique isparticularly usefulagainst players who rely on block-heavy strategies sincethey’llneed to adjust quickly to counter​. Combine sidesteps with short dashes to avoid being predictable.

3 Know When to Transform

Transformations give your character massive boosts in power, speed and sometimes defense. These forms often allow for new, stronger attacks or special moves, giving you an advantage in battle. But transformations cost a lot of Ki, so youhave tochoose the right moment to unleash them.

As Goku orVegetayou can power up into forms such as Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, or even more dramatic transformations like Ultra Instinct.

2 You Need to Pick the Right Characters for Fusion to Work

Fusing is similar to transformation, but here two fighters merge into one unstoppable force. You get new abilities, and usually a flashy new fighting style. Fusion requires careful planning, however, because it drains your resources. You don't want to transform too early or waste your fusion energy in the wrong moment. It’s best to save them for when you're about to land a critical blow or when your opponent’s at their most vulnerable.

Butthe most important thing is to have therightcharacters in your team for fusion to work.If you want the Goku and Vegeta fusion, having, say,Goku (End) and Vegeta (Z -Scouter)won’twork.You needsomething like Goku (End) + Vegeta (End) to get Gogetafusion.

1 Use Training Mode to Learn How to Time Your Moves

As a beginnerpulling off some moves in Sparking Zero might be difficult.That’swhy youshouldn’tdive headfirst into the game until you havetrained properly. Trainingisn'tjust about learning flashy moves; it’sabout learninghowto time your moves, master character-specific abilitiesandsharpen your reflexes.

Practice executing Z Counters, which require precise timing to deflect an attack and make an opening forcounter attack. You can also use training mode tofigure outthe best times to transform and chain it into your combos.