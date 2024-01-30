Key Takeaways Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will include many beloved features from Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi, such as 3D movement and environmental destruction.

The game will feature an extensive range of transformations for Goku and Vegeta, with the possibility of even more forms in the future.

The roster of playable characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is expected to be massive, with more reveals anticipated in the coming months.

Back in December, fans of Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi finally got their wish with the announcement of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. It's not "Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4," but the effect is the same. Many of Budokai Tenkaichi's tentpole features are back in this upcoming title, including 3D movement, cinematic interjections and environmental destruction. Transformations are also coming back in a big way, it seems, as Bandai Namco just dropped a new trailer showcasing many of the forms players will have access to while playing as either Goku or Vegeta. In typical Dragon Ball fashion, it's pretty hype.

With the possible exceptions of Ultra-Instinct, Ultra Ego, Super Saiyan 4 and the Golden Great Ape, it looks like fans will be able to use just about every transformation the two rivals have accumulated over the past thirty years or so, which is already kind of nuts. Every time Goku or Vegeta get an edge in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the other saiyan can answer right back until both are duking it out as Super Saiyan God Super Sayains.

There's even a brief hint at even more right at the end of the trailer, with a Super Saiyan Blue Goku taking on a peculiar red aura that's usually only reserved for his Kaioken boost. So, who knows, perhaps the forms absent in this video will make an appearance in another one somewhere down the line.

Keen-eyed viewers will also notice that more character portraits have been revealed in the hexagon grid at the end of the trailer too. These include: various forms of Goku and Vegeta, Majin Buu, Hercule, Krillin, Piccolo, Cell, Frieza, Trunks, Future Trunks, Android 17, Android 18, Bardock, Broly, Jiren and Bergamo. There are quite a few empty cells yet, so it's likely that fans are going to see many more reveals in the coming months. If Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is meant to be a full and true successor to Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi, then it wouldn't be out of the question for it to feature a massive roster.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero doesn't yet have a confirmed release window, but it's expected to come to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S when it does eventually hit the market.