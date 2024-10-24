There are many alternate endings and paths for the cast within Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, many of which happen to revolve around Goku, but some of the community's favorite characters do get some time in the spotlight with their own new stories. Gohan has had many stories within the Dragon Ball source material exploring his hidden and vast potential, but it seemingly falls off once Dragon Ball Super enters the fray.

This is where Sparking! Zero gives fans something truly special and compelling for most of his fans. When entering the Resurrection of F story in Super, if you put in the work, you can unlock a whole new story arc for Gohan. Exploring what would have happened if he had taken Goku’s place in dealing some much-deserved justice to Frieza.

Defend Earth

Taking down two enemies in a short amount of time won’t be easy.

This section of Gohan’s story is titled “Defend Earth from the Frieza Force!” where Frieza and his soldiers will invade Earth. This is one of the branching paths you’ll have to finish to gain access to the Gohan Black storyline for our hero. The alternate objective for this fight is to “Defeat the Frieza Force soldier, then corner Frieza”, which is no easy feat for those seeking an easy fight. You must take down both enemies without losing too much health, and it must be done quickly. When done correctly, you can take down both within 2–3 minutes, but it is going to require you to avoid using valuable time in charging for your Sparking! Mode and go straight into unleashing as many attacks as you can in this short window.

If you are struggling with this fight in particular, you can also use the Dragon Balls to wish for aid in completing an episode.

The Strongest Warrior

After defeating Frieza, the next arc is available.

Once you’ve completed the previous fight, the next arc will become available immediately for Gohan. The next chapter named “Goku’s Son” will kick off the Gohan Black arc for your enjoyment. This section of Gohan’s Saga will give you seven total fights to explore how these events would have unfolded if Gohan had unlocked his potential even further while fighting Frieza while defending Earth. These are straightforward sets of fights and stories that will no longer have any alternate paths to explore, so you are capable of taking on each fight at your own pace without worry.

With that, you’ll have Gohan and his Gohan Black arc ready to playthrough as you please. Keep a lookout for alternate objectives for every character in their episodes. You can get many of the alternate objectives before even doing the main story chapters, but this is harder to do since these objectives won’t be displayed until you have completed the chapter previously. If you notice a branching path you’ve not gotten, go back and look for those alternate ways to finish your favorite fights.