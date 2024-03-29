Key Takeaways Get ready for a Dragon Ball theme park in Saudi Arabia with iconic attractions like the Kame House and a Shenron roller coaster.

The park will cover over 500,000 square meters and feature 30+ attractions, 5 rides, and even on-site restaurants and hotels.

While pricing details are still unknown, fans have plenty of time to save up for this exciting development in the world of Dragon Ball.

2024 has been a bittersweet year so far for Dragon Ball fans. On one hand, we got to feast our eyes on an impressive gameplay trailer for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero and got news that a new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC is just around the corner. On the other hand, many long-time fans of the franchise are still trying to come to grips with the fact that the legendary Akira Toriyama passed away earlier this year.

2024 continues to surprise us and things are now taking a turn for the… interesting as we recently got word that a Dragon Ball theme park will soon begin construction in a most unusual location. Based on the promotional materials, we can expect the theme park to feature faithful recreations of many iconic landmarks from the show along with other impressive attractions.

World’s First Dragon Ball Theme Park

According to a recent tweet from the official Dragon Ball account, the theme park will be built in Qiddiya City, a tourism megaproject that’s currently being erected in Riyadh, the capital of Saudia Arabia. Once finished, the theme park is expected to take up over 500,000 square meters (over 5 million square feet) and feature seven different areas inspired by iconic locations from the Dragon Ball series, such as the Kame House and the Capsule Corporation.

Among other things, visitors can also expect to find over 30 attractions, including 5 rides. The biggest highlight of the theme park is said to be a 70-meter (230-feet) tall Shenron dragon with a massive roller coaster hidden inside. Restaurants, hotels, and other amenities will also be available on location, meaning you can spend days or even weeks there without having to leave. Provided you can afford it, of course.

While it’s too early to talk about pricing at this stage, one can only imagine that visiting the Dragon Ball theme park won’t come cheap. This is Saudi Arabia, after all. Luckily, you have plenty of time to save up because the project is still in the planning phase and will likely take many years to finalize. Still, the mere fact that this is even a thing is reason enough to get excited.

While we wait for further news, we invite you to check out the concept art images below for a small taste of what the Dragon Ball theme park is expected to look like. There’s also an announcement trailer you can watch right here.