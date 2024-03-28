Key Takeaways Fresh trailer dropped for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Future Saga Chapter 1, exciting developments in game's storyline.

Bandai Namco Entertainment just dropped a fresh trailer for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," showcasing the upcoming DLC "Future Saga Chapter 1," slated for release on May 24.

Xenoverse 2 has been a long time smash hit for Dragon Ball fans with 36,000+ reviews and a Very Positive average rating on Steam.

Xenoverse 2 DLC Future Saga Chapter 1 Official Trailer

What Systems are Xenoverse 2 DLC dropping on?

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 are launching on May 24, 2024, with Bandai Namco teasing new DLC for this action RPG across all platforms.

The DLC promises exciting developments in the game’s storyline, centered on Fu and his experiments.

The game, already on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, will offer free upgrades for next-gen consoles through the PlayStation Free Upgrades and Xbox Smart Delivery programs.

Chapter 1 of Future Saga will feature: