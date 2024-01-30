Key Takeaways Dragon Quest Builders is making its PC debut on February 13 via Steam, with upgraded crafting features and free Terra Incognite DLC.

The PC version includes new features like a single mouse-click block placement, an Undo Button, and the "Big Bash" function for easier block destruction.

The Terra Incognita DLC offers additional content such as boss monster models, an astronomy set, a pixel ring, and a magic carpet for aerial exploration.

Dragon Quest Builders was a title that once was exclusively available to console and mobile gamers but those days are coming to an end. On February 13 Dragon Quest Builders will make its PC debut via Steam. The PC version will include upgraded crafting features and the Terra Incognite DLC at no additional cost. Dragon Quest Builders is an open world sandbox that combines the building elements of games such as Minecraft with a traditional Dragon Quest RPG story line. Builders will be tasked with rebuilding the ruined realm of Alefgard in an alternate Dragon Quest history, a re-imagining of the world if the player chose to take the Dragonlord up on his offer and bring about the bad ending in the original Dragon Quest.

Dragon Quest Builders is available for pre-order on Steam's storefront. It is available as a standalone title or as part of a bundle that includes Dragon Quest Builders and Dragon Quest Builders 2. Players who have previously purchased Dragon Quest Builders 2 may purchase Dragon Quest Builders at a discounted price. The Terra Incognita DLC that was mentioned earlier was additional content that was added to the 2022 mobile version. Below are a list of new additions that are coming the PC version taken from the press release, along with a detailed breakdown of what the Terra Incognita DLC entails. Our impressions of Dragon Quest Builders can be found in our review.

Place blocks with a single mouse-click and destroy blocks and items more easily.

A convenient Undo Button function has been added to allow Builders to restore their work.

“Big Bash”, a convenient function introduced in Dragon Quest Builders 2, allows Builders to simultaneously destroy objects within a certain range.

Collectible items, such as NPC and monster figures, are available in-game.

Pixels can be collected and exchanged for a variety of useful items.

Convert buildings into Build Cards to share with friends and scan their buildings to have them show up on player islands.

The additional content in “Terra Incognita” includes*:

Boss Monster Model Set – Builders can unpack several giant posable monster figures that can be added to their worlds.

Astronomy Set – Builders can light up the night sky with ten stars and planets to bring the beauty of the galaxy to their backyard.

Pixel Ring – More than just a pretty accessory, Builders can wear a Pixel Ring that grants higher number of “pixels” when defeating an enemy in “Terra Incognita”, which they can then use to create special items on the “Dragon Quest Game Pack” workstation.

Magic Carpet – Builders can use a magic carpet as they observe, build, and explore their structures from the sky, as well as listen to special music as they travel.