Collecting six orbs is a necessary task in completing Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. There is a guide stating where the orbs are and how to get them, but in addition to that, there is an item in the game that lets the player know when they are near an orb.

The Echo Flute will play like a regular instrument most of the time, but its tune will echo if the player is near the presence of an orb. This item might not be essential in completing Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, but it can make acquiring some necessary items easier. And even if the player never uses it, there are some other worthwhile items to pick up in the acquisition of the Echo Flute.

Fifer's Spire

The Echo Flute is located in Fifer's Spire. Fifer's Spire is a tower that can be reached by sailing east from the village of Mur until the ship reaches the opposite coastline, and then continues southeast until Fifer's Spire can be seen. Once the spire has been entered, head north until the player reaches a room with four staircases. Those who have played previous versions of Dragon Quest III think they know what staircase to take, but in this remake they would be wrong. Take the southeast/lower right staircase to get to the goal.

Continue to travel up the tower until you reach the top of the tower. The staircase the hero wants is in the northeast part of the floor, but thanks to the tower falling into disrepair, even though the hero isn't that far from the staircase, they will need to go in the opposite direction to walk the long way around to reach the staircase to the top level.

Tightrope Walking

The hero should now be in a room with a lot of tightropes. If the player has been running, it's advisable to slow to the walking pace, lest the party falls off the rope where they don't want to and have to backtrack their way back up. Similar to the Tower of Transcendence, there is a flag hanging from one of the ropes. Have the party make their way to that flag and jump down. The party will land in a proverbial goldmine. There are four treasure boxes here. The Echo Flute is in one of them. Another treasure box contains a mini-medal, and if there is a monster wrangler in the party, a friendly Cannibox is hanging out, waiting to be sent to Monty.