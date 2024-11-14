The Golden Claw is one of the more challenging items to get in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, at least it can be if certain preparations are not properly taken. It's a powerful weapon for a Martial Artist and can be sold for a pretty penny, but getting it isn't as simple as most other pieces of dungeon loot. Hidden away deep in the pyramid north of Ibis, it is easy to completely miss it. Getting the Golden Claw isn't essential to completing Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, but getting it does scratch that completionist itch.

Retrieving The Claw

For players looking for a real challenge, it is best to retrieve the Golden Claw during their initial visit to the Pyramid. Because it is optional, players who want a less daunting challenge can return to retrieve it at a later time. A recommended time for the latter approach is after visiting Alltrades Abbey, as it could be an opportunity to gain some levels for the party members who recently switched classes. The fact that gaining a level in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake now restores HP and MP also makes the latter approach easier.

To find where the Gold Claw is hidden, go to the upper left-hand side of the Pyramid's exterior. This will take the party to the Pyramid's basement, which is a lot of narrow passages and some empty rooms. This looks like a waste of space, but there are a couple of pillars in the upper left-hand room. Interact with the left pillar, which will move to reveal a secret passage. Travel down here and there will be a sarcophagus. Open it to reveal the Golden Claw, but doing so also reveals there is a curse to protect the Golden Claw from thieves like you.

The Cursed Challenges

There are a few factors that make the Golden Claw difficult to acquire. In the basement of the Pyramid, magic is sealed, so the option to cast Evac to escape is out. This also makes battles difficult, as useful spells that hit everyone like Boom are out, and so are healing spells. There are a few ways around this. Having a Monster Wrangler in the party helps because their skills, like Soothing Song and Emergency Groom, can heal party members without having to tap the healing item supply.

Boomerangs and whips can be useful for hitting multiple enemies at once, but it's always best to balance those with party members that can also deliver more powerful single attacks, as when it comes to survival it is more useful to kill one than wound many. Weapons that cast spells when used as items are not affected by the magic seal, so these can be used by characters who don't have strong regular attacks.