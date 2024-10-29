With the upcoming release of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Square Enix has been sharing videos for the game. The most recent ones give us a closer look at the title's graphical aspects and how they reimagine the original NES title.

Originally released as Dragon Warrior III in the west, the classic Japanese RPG was a seminal title of its genre, giving birth to systems like the day and night cycle. The game also featured a custom party with variable classes.

Related 10 Best RPGs You Can Play On Steam Deck From triple-A games to indies, Steam has a ton of RPGs, and this list compiles the best of the best to play on the Steam Deck.

Using Square Enix's trademark HD-2D style established by Team Asano, the remake aims at updating the experience for a modern audience. Like the Octopath Traveler games and Triangle Strategy, the remake uses 2D sprites and 3D environments with modern lighting and visual effect techniques.

HD-Tinted Nostalgia Glasses

The official Dragon Quest YouTube channel has started sharing new videos to compare the original NES game and the HD-2D edition. These YouTube shorts feature bits of gameplay in Japanese to show how things have changed in those 36 years between releases.

Noticeably, the graphics are one of the big highlights. The original was fully 2D and depended on some abstractions to create a sense of its map, like the red-stone pavement, flowers and other elements that can be seen from a top-down perspective. Meanwhile, the HD-2D one features much more realistic structures which we can see in much more detail.

A bridge that was previously surrounded by trees is now an actual stone bridge with a structure reminiscent of real-life architecture. The whole town is much more expansive and filled with structures that make it feel like a place people actually live in.