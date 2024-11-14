One of the new features of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is the expanded Monster Arena. In earlier versions of Dragon Quest III, players would go to the Monster Arena and place bets on monster battles, but there was no real involvement.

In the new remake, battles in the Monster Arena are fought by friendly monsters the player rescues. With a Monster Wrangler in the party, the hero will occasionally come across friendly monsters, and rescue them by giving them a new lease on life. By sending them to an underground arena where they battle other monsters for gambling and entertainment purposes. Maybe it's best we don't look too deep into the ethics of this.

The Four Arenas

There are eleven ranked tournaments the player needs to win in order to become grand champion. The lowest level ranks are at the Monster Arena in Romaria. As the player travels to new locations, they will find higher-ranked tournaments in Asham, Manoza, and Cantlin. But the highest tournament in Cantlink only goes up to rank nine, and by now the player has thoroughly searched the world, and is scratching their head about where this elusive fifth arena is located.

Fight For Your Right To Gamble

After the player defeats the Lord of Darkness and returns light to the Dark World, they can return to the Castle of the Dragon Queen. Now that the hero has been bestowed the title that signifies they are the true hero, they can now take the portal to Heaven. This portal leads them to a floating island, with a cave in the middle of it. This area is called ???, not to be confused with the town the player's merchant founded.

This is a grueling area, where the player will have to travel through several large maps of previously visited dungeons, but now are filled with much more powerful monsters. There are some good treasures to find on the way, including recruitable monsters and mini-medals, but this is an ordeal that needs to be overcome.

Once the player makes it through the dungeons, they will arrive at Cloudsgate Citadel. They can save their game here and do some item shopping, and now it is time to go back to scaling Citadel Tower. There are some valuable items on the way, but there are also some very challenging random monster encounters. Once they reach the top of the tower, they will encounter the dragon Xenlon. If the player can beat Xenlon in few enough terms, Xenlon will grant one of several wishes. The first battle, I believe, requires 35 turns, but if the player wants to get all the wishes, they will eventually need to beat Xenlon in under 15 turns.