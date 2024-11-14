The Mountaincleaver is an essential item to reach Baramos's Lair in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. It is a legendary sword that is said to be able to cleave mountains, but getting access to it isn't easy.

Calling this a guide to getting the Mountaincleaver is incomplete, as it really is a guide that will lead the player through the necessary steps of getting Ra's Mirror, the Mod Rod, the Boatman's Bone and the Lover's Locket before actually getting the Mountaincleaver. There are many steps necessary to get the Mountaincleaver, and this guide is going to start with Ra's Mirror.

Ra's Mirror

Southeast of Grimland sits the Teleportal Shrine in a field of snow. Traveling through the portal on the right will take the party to the Wayfarer's Chapel on an island that is inaccessible by boat due to the surrounding mountains. Head west to the kingdom of Manoza. The castle isn't accessible through the front, so the party will need to sneak up the right-hand side of the castle and get in through the servants' entrance.

The player can sneak in at night if they want to snoop around the castle, but for quest purposes they need to sneak in during the day, see the king and get thrown in jail. Luckily for the hero, these are the dumbest prison guards in the world as they let the party keep all their equipment, including the ultimate key. Previous versions of Dragon Quest III made the player sneak out by avoiding patrolling guards, but in the remake, the party can just waltz out of their cell. During the exit, they find the real king in a cell, who informs them of where they need to go to stop the impostor king. After speaking to the real king, continue the path out of prison and pop out in the graveyard.