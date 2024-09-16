Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has now gone gold and Square Enix has completed development of the game. The company celebrated on X with a picture of Yuji Horii, father of Dragon Quest, and Masaaki Hayasaka, producer of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake posing in front of the game's key art with copies of the product in their hands.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is Now Ready to Ship

"Just 2 months until the worldwide release on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 14," posted the Japanese RPG giant on Dragon Quest's official X account. "Who else is hyped?"

Going gold typically means that the core development of the game has been completed and is being shipped out on discs (or in the Switch's case, cartridges). After that, the developer or publisher usually works on a day one patch to make the game run even smoother.

Similar to Square Enix's other HD-2D games like the Live a Live remake and the Octopath Traveler series, this HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest III blends 2D sprites into 3D environments. It creates a nostalgic look while utilizing the strengths of modern graphical techniques like lighting. The result is often a stunning mix of both eras.

More than Just a Visual Improvement

This remake has more than just visual enhancements, however. It will have auto-saves and loads of new save points available if you want to manually save. Additionally, the UI has been modernized, there's a customizable battle speed, and you can even auto-battle to take away the tedium of fighting the same enemies over and over again to grind XP. Additionally, Square Enix adds new boss fights from new story episodes that tell the origins of Ortega, the protagonist's father.

This new information about Ortega may give us more insight on the Erdrick trilogy, which strangely starts with Dragon Quest III chronologically. The next two chapters are launching with Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake next year. Square Enix says that the third Dragon Quest game is the "perfect entry point for newcomers to one of the most influential franchises in gaming history. You can pre-order the game now if you'd like to.

If you play games on your PC or mobile, you can also check out Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince as it launched for those platforms earlier this month. It's a monster-collecting take on the series that draws similarities to the Pokémon series by fans. "Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince forgoes complexity in favor of creating an accessible and enjoyable gaming experience," said our review for the Switch version. "The basic story and one-dimensional NPCs could be a turn off for those looking for a story-rich RPG, as those seeking a grand story with a complex battle system won't find them here."