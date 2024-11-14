Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has many barriers to overcome in order to defeat Archfiend Baramos. The Hero needs to travel west of Romaria. Unfortunately, the passage is sealed off and requires the Magic Key in order to continue the journey. This takes the Hero to the desert, and then they need to explore a dangerous Pyramid north of Ibis. The Magic Key is tucked away in the Pyramid, but like many valuable artifacts hidden away in the Pyramids, getting the key is not a straight forward task.

The Children's Rhyme

When making preparations for exploring the Pyramid in Ibis, the player might find some children playing in Ibis Castle in the room to the right of the throne room. They sing a rhyme about some buttons, "Old King Faro had four buttons, and two of them he blessed... First the eastest of the east, and then the westest of the west... The others he considered worse, and placed upon each one a curse... So touch them not, by Faro's crown! Or we will all come tumbling down!".

It sounds like nonsense, but memorizing it is advisable. However, if you happen to forget the rhyme, some negligent parent in Ibis let their child wander into the Pyramid, who can be a useful refresher for the rhyme. Or maybe, perhaps, there is more to the child being in the Pyramid than simple parental negligence. Perhaps the player should take note of this child, and make a plan to revisit this location at a later time.

"Old King Faro had four buttons, and two of them he blessed... First the eastest of the east, and then the westest of the west... The others he considered worse, and placed upon each one a curse... So touch them not, by Faro's crown! Or we will all come tumbling down!"

The Great Pyramid

It is worth exploring the entire Pyramid as there is a lot of opportunity for treasure, although there are a lot of treasures that require additional battles to obtain. This is also where the player can encounter Canniboxes for the first, which are powerful treasure monsters that can make short work of an unprepared party.

In order to get to the Magic Key, on the first level of the Pyramid, the party needs to make their way to the upper right-hand part of the map and take the stairs. On the second level, head south until the party reaches a dead end and then travel west until they get to the stairs. Traveling north from the stairs will take the party to a barrier. Behind that barrier is the Magic Key.

The Button Puzzle

There are two treasure boxes and a demonic-looking fellow are hiding behind the barrier. Now there is the matter of getting through. There are four buttons in this room, two of them need to be pressed. Two buttons are in the southeast corner, and the other two are in the southwest. The player can randomly try to figure out the right combination through trial and error, but with all the random encounters, walking back and forth between them could be maddening. This is where children's rhyme comes in handy. Press the right button on the right/east fork and then the left button on the left/west fork. Ignore the two middle buttons. The barrier blocking the treasure will open, and now the player could waltz right in and snatch up the Magic Key.