One of the most devious and iconic monsters in the fantasy world is a mimic. If you’re at all familiar with Dungeons and Dragons, you'll no doubt know the name, and Enix has adopted this monster ever since Dragon Quest III. In the latest HD-2D Remake, they come back in full force, being something you desperately need to watch out for.
What are Mimics?
These are powerful beings that come in various shapes and sizes. The first time you may have found one of these creatures is in the Great Pyramid. These are your typical ones that do an incredible amount of damage but are susceptible to most attacks. Mimics in the Maoza Cave is a different story.
Manoza Cave hosts various treasure chests to open, at least on floor B2, but don’t be fooled by their enticing allure. These treasure chests can be mimics in disguise. Considering this is a lengthy dungeon to begin with, being able to avoid them is crucial, especially because, while they don’t have a lot of HP, most of your attacks barely do any damage and they can still hit like a truck if they want to.
Mimic Chest Map
The big question is, though, which of the treasure chests along your journey in Manoza Cave are real treasures and which are mimics? While the majority do hold treasures, there are still quite a few mimics to run into. Listed below will correspond with the map, where the red dots indicate a mimic and the greens identify treasures.
- Mimic
- Leather Hat
- Chimera Wing
- Ice Shield
- Antidotal Herb
- Mimic
- 1,084 Gold Coins
- Mini Medal
- Mimic
- Mimic
- Mimic
- Mimic
- Iron Mask
- Mimic
- 7,921 Gold Coins
- Agility Ring
- Mimic
- Zombiesbane
- Mimic
- Mimic
- Yggdrasil Leaf
