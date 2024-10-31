2024 has been an incredible year for remakes. Silent Hill 2, Persona 3 Reload and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have all given a modernized reimagining to celebrated classics. But before 2024 becomes a memory, there's still time for one more remake that people can get excited about. Dragon Quest III has already seen a couple remakes, but the previous ones simply gave it a facelift while keeping the core of it rooted in the past. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will be coming out in a couple of weeks and this appears to be the most ambitious remake of the title yet. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is a full HD-2D reimagining, bringing Dragon Quest III into the modern age in the style of games such as Octopath Traveler.

What's New Old Friend

The upgraded visual style is the most immediately noticeable change, but many other changes have been brought to Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. The biggest one is probably the addition of the new Monster Wrangler class. Based off the heroes of the Dragon Quest Monsters spin-off games, this new class has special abilities that mimic the attacks of monsters, and they can also wrangle friendly monsters to fight in underground arenas. Gambling on monster fights was always present in Dragon Quest III, but this new class helps take the minigame to more satisfying levels.

There are quality-of-life improvements as well. A run button has been added, so players who are frustrated with the slow walking pace can get around faster. Battles also have three different speed settings, which is great as the normal speed felt painfully slow. There are now three difficulty settings that can be changed on the fly to help make the challenge level most satisfactory to the player, and they have clever names like Dracky Quest, Dragon Quest and Draconian Quest. A portion of the world or dungeon map is available on screen, which makes navigation easier without spoiling the display with the entire area map. There are also numerous treasures and secrets hidden throughout the world, in the form of secret spaces and sparkly spots, which encourage more exploration and gives the player more secrets to uncover.

There are other changes that expand on the original game. Certain scenes have been given voice acting, which has never before been heard in Dragon Quest III. Some parts of the story progression have been expanded with newly-animated scenes that weren't in previous versions. This change doesn't have much of an impact as the characters aren't animated during fights, but the character sprites now show their equipped weapons when commands are being entered in battle, which while minor, is a nice addition.

The changes mentioned above do improve the experience, but most importantly they do so without taking away from the core essence of what returning fans want from Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. The secret spots offer additional opportunities at a treasure hunt while recruiting monsters expands on the monster fighting gambling arena, but the story and quests remain as they originally were. Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake sends the player on a series of quests to save the world, filled with exploring unknown areas while fighting a myriad of randomly-encountered monsters of classic turn-based combat.

Close

The Hero's Journey

Things begin on the 16th birthday of the scion of the great hero Ortega. Players will choose the body type of this character, Type A (Hero) or Type B (Heroine). After seeking an audience with the King, it’s off to Patty’s Party Planning Place to recruit other party members. The game has three party members readily available that consist of the recommended classes for the standard balanced party, but players are free to go upstairs and generate their own party members with any of the classes they want. Now that the hero has three companions, it’s time to venture out into the world.

Having only played a few hours so far, it is too early to say if those expectations will be met, but things are looking promising.

The ultimate goal of the hero is to rid the world of the archfiend Baramos, but any journey to save the world is going to start with smaller quests. The first order of business is to obtain the Thieves Key, which will grant access to a means to get off the starting island and explore the world at large. What begins with a simple quest of retrieving a key from a tower leads the party to a variety of adventures the hero couldn’t even envision before traveling far away from Aliahan. Hunting a notorious bandit, finding a cursed village and exploring a dangerous pyramid after crossing a scorching desert are just a few aspects of the journey during the first few hours of gameplay.