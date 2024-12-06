Publisher Square Enix has revealed a major achievement for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. The new edition of the classic RPG has already reached the milestone of two million sales worldwide when taking into account both physical and digital units of the game.

A Major Classic Returns in New Clothing

Originally released in 1988 for the Nintendo Entertainment System, Dragon Quest III was the final game in the Erdrick saga. It tells the story of a young hero or heroine who travels around the world to fight the archfiend Baramos and save the world once and for all after their father tragically left this mission unfulfilled. Dragon Quest III is one of the most-popular entries in the series in Japan, and its remake became a highly-anticipated RPG, especially for Japanese fans.

Related Review: Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Is HD-2D the key to revitalize Dragon Quest III or should it have stayed in the past?

In his review for the game, our writer Chris Shive regarded it as one of the best games of 2024 for managing to reimagine the classic RPG without sacrificing its charm. In fact, he even says it should be a reference as to how classic titles should be remade.

Previously, we had already known some numbers for the game when it comes to Japanese retail sales. In just one week, the game sold 826,945 copies in Japan when we take into account the Switch and PlayStation 5 copies. While Dragon Quest's big sales are hardly surprising to anyone who knows its legacy and how much the series is dear in the country, for comparison’s sake, this single launch week number means that the game outsold Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's lifetime Japanese retail sales back on November 22.

Now, the company has revealed a new milestone: Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has now reached two million sales. This number refers to worldwide units moved when it comes to retail shipments and digital copies downloaded in all regions. As thanks to the players' support, Square Enix has also released a commemorative illustration on their official social media accounts, such as the Dragon Quest Series X (formerly Twitter) page.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake came out on November 14, 2024, and it's now available on the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Steam storefront. With all that said, the game managed to hit this milestone in three weeks since its worldwide release, making it an impressive success for the publisher.

Dragon Quest III is one of the most popular entries in the series in Japan, and its remake became a highly anticipated RPG, especially for Japanese fans.

Now, Square Enix's Team Asano and developer ARTDINK are working together on the next releases. Continuing the HD-2D remake project, they're now working on reimagining the first two Dragon Quest games with the same art style. While III came out as a separate game, the first and second games in the franchise will be bundled in a single package.

The three games together form the Erdrick (or Lotto in Japan) trilogy, with the others not as tightly connected narrative-wise. It's also interesting to note that, despite the release order, Dragon Quest III is the first chronological entry in the group, which is one of the motivations behind its release coming before the other two.