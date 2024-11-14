After the party acquires the ship, the world opens up a bit more. Places that were inaccessible can now be reached, and this means it's time to explore. In order to actually reach Baramos, the hero will need to find six orbs scattered throughout the realm.

Having the Echo Flute makes the search easier, as will the Ultimate Key. Once these items are acquired, the player doesn't need to search for the orbs in any specific order. The order below is the progression we did during our time playing Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake for the review.

Green Orb

The green orb is located in Theddon. Theddon is a town that has an active nightlife but is pretty dead during the day. During the daytime, the party can sneak around town and get a sense there might be something worth checking out in the jail cell at night. The problem is, at night, the prisoner is too far away to talk to and a guard is blocking the opening in the wall. This is an easy problem to solve with the Ultimate Key. Just walk through the door at night and talk to the prisoner.

At least this was easy in the previous versions of Dragon Quest III. When the hero talks to the prisoner, they are attacked by three Dying Fires and Three Phantasms. This can be a lengthy battle because the Dying Fires love summoning additional monsters. The fight can be challenging due to the endless influx of Dying Fires, but prioritizing healing and keeping up Magic Barrier helps a lot. After the fight is over, the hero is given the green orb from the prisoner.