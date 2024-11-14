A legendary hero needs a legendary sword, and from talking to NPCs the Sword of Kings is exactly what the scion of Ortega needs in order to defeat Zoma. Finding the ultimate sword to restore light to the Dark World is slightly different in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake than in some previous versions, but the basic premise remains the same. This is one of those quests that doesn't require fighting any additional bosses or putting the hero in danger, but using Zoom can certainly speed up the process.

The Blacksmith From Jipang

Upon arriving in Kol, the hero learns of a couple that came to this village when they fled their hometown of Jipang. The wife of the blacksmith was to be sacrificed to the demon Orochi, and when they fled Jipang to Kol, the blacksmith left his tools behind, and had to take up work as a shopkeeper. He runs his business on the second floor of the item shop. If the player pays him a visit, he will lament about being able to work as a blacksmith without his hammer. The hero has the ability to freely travel between the worlds separated by the Pit of Giaga, so the hero can Zoom back to Jipang.

Hammer Time

Zoom to Jipang and go to the house in the northern part of town. By sheer coincidence, a guy is hanging out in front of the blacksmith's old house talking about how he must miss his hammer. There is a shiny item in the house, which is naturally the hammer in question. Grab the hammer and Zoom back to Kol. The blacksmith will be shocked that he has been reunited with his hammer, expresses his gratitude and knows not to ask how the hero was able to pull this off.

With the hammer back in his hands, he is able to expand his inventory of items to sell. He offhandedly mentions how he wishes he could do more to show his gratitude, and talks about how, with this hammer, he could repair a great sword. This is the subtle cue that if the hero were to acquire a broken legendary sword and some fresh orichalcum, a nice weapon could be in the hero's future.

Going Down To Damdara

If the hero continues to travel southwest of Tantegel Castle and crosses a bridge, they will eventually reach a desert which is where the town of Damdara is located. The residents of Damdara are worth talking to as they have a lot of information, including hints about where the Orichalcum might be. If the party travels to the horse stables, they will see a shiny object in the hay.

Grab that, as it is the orichalcum. The hero now has half of what they need to get the Sword of Kings. Why a lump of legendary orichalcum is resting in a pile of hay in the stables is somewhat of a mystery, but when things are good it's best not to ask questions. This seems to be especially true in this case.