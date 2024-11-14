In Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, keys are key items in opening up the world for exploration. After acquiring the ship, the Hero of Aliahan has a lot more freedom in traveling the world. Unfortunately, even with the increased freedom to explore, some of the necessary items to finish the hunt for Baramos remain out of reach. In order to acquire them, finding the Ultimate Key is a requirement.

Getting this key is a bit of a process, but thanks to the ship and improvements made to the Zoom spell, getting the Ultimate Key doesn't have to be incredibly time-consuming. However, getting to the necessary areas to advance the quest for the Ultimate Key isn't exactly straight forward, so this guide can help point players in the right direction.

Snooty Edina

The first stop on the quest for the Ultimate Key is a kingdom on an island in the northwest part of the map. When the party tries to enter Edina, the guard at the gate refuses entry, as it seems their isolated location has given them a xenophobic sense of superiority, looking down on all foreigners. This is a first, as the Hero has been able to enter any kingdom or city they've found up to this point, and overpowering the guard to forcibly break in is not an option. A nearby minstrel advises the party of a possible way to sneak in by utilizing an item called Fading Jenny, but where can one find Fading Jenny?

Sail to Lanson

Lanson is located on an island in the far south central part of the ocean, and is home to other important quests for the Hero, but those will be addressed at a later time. For now, the primary objective is to acquire some Fading Jenny, of which a friendly slime tells the hero how he oozed to sneak around with it. The Fading Jenny can be purchased at the local item shop for 300 G. Buy the item and Zoom back to Edina.

Sneaking In Edina

Now that the party is back in Edina, there is the matter of sneaking past the guard. Because the Hero needs an item from Edina to save the world from destruction at the hands of the archfiend, Baramos isn't reason enough to be let into Edina. The Hero must use the Fading Jenny to turn the party invisible. Now that the party cannot be seen, they simply walk past the guard, open the huge metal gate directly behind the guard that apparently doesn't make enough noise to distract him, and waltz into Edina. Once inside, no one questions who they are or how they got in, so the party is free to roam about. Just make sure business is finished before leaving, as another Fading Jenny is required for all subsequent reentries.

Puzzling Boulders

Edina is worth exploring, but for the sake of the Ultimate Key, the player needs to head down into the cellar on the left-hand side of the first floor. There are three boulders, and three spaces for them in the northern part of the room. Once each boulder is moved into the spot, a door opens that allows the party to steal the Bottomless Pot. Rearranging the boulders isn't too difficult, but if a mistake is made, a simple button press can reset their location. As long as none of the boulders are pushed into a corner, the puzzle will remain able to be solved.

Sailing To The Shoals

There is a quest marker in the north central part of the ocean. The way we got there was by casting Zoom to return to Lanson and then sail southeast until we looped back to the top of the map. Upon arrival at the quest marker, the party will be greeted with some shoals peeking out from the ocean. Using the Bottomless Pot, the party will be able to enter into the shoals. Here is a treasure chest, and opening it contains the Ultimate Key. Now that this item is in the Hero's possession, the quest to defeat Baramos may resume.