In Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, recruiting a Sage is a great addition to any party. The Sage class can learn every Pilgrim and Magic User spell. On top of that, the Sage has pretty decent attack stats and has access to a good variety of equipment.

The class is similar to the Hero in terms of versatility, but unlike the Hero, the Sage excels in magic and is mid-tier in physical attributes. A class this powerful isn't readily available, and there are two ways to gain access to the Sage. We will discuss the more involved manner first.

Alltrades Abbey

After the player has received permission to pass through Nordy's Grotto, if they continue to travel northeast of Baharata, they will come to Alltrades Abbey. This is where players can change the class of any party member except the Hero, provided they have reached level 20. Changing classes will send the character back to level 1, but they will maintain any abilities they have earned with their previous class and all their attributes will be cut in half, making them much more powerful than a typical level 1 character.

Changing classes can be strategically done to make incredibly powerful characters. One example of how this can be advantageous is that Warriors have low agility and Martial Artists don't get access to the most powerful gear. Start a game with a Martial Artist, raise them to the appropriate level, go to Alltrades Abbey and you can switch them to a Warrior who can wear the most powerful armor and still be light on their feet.

Tower of Transcendence

As stated, the Sage isn't readily available. In order to get the Sage, the player needs to find the Words of Wisdom item, which is located to the north in the Tower of Transcendance. There are some powerful monsters in the tower, such as Ethereal Serpents, but there are also metal slimes which are great for quickly leveling up any characters who have recently switched vocations. The layout of the Tower of Transcendence looks pretty strange, but getting to the Words of Wisdom isn't the most difficult task. When entering the tower, go all the way to the left and take the upper staircase to the next floor. There is a tightrope, walk across that and go down the stairs.

At the bottom of the stairs is a teleporter. Go through that and the party will be in a room with three staircases. Take the middle staircase, and on the next floor take the bottom staircase up to another floor. Continue going left and there is another tightrope with a red flag on it, walk toward the flag and jump off the rope near the flag (or continue crossing the rope, grab the treasure, and backtrack to the red flag and jump). The party will land in an area that looks like it has seen better days. Walk to the right and jump down from the ledge. There is a treasure box here that contains the Words of Wisdom.