Much like Dragon Quest Treasures before it, the days of Nintendo Switch exclusivity for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince are coming to an end. It was announced today that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will be coming to PC via Steam and mobile devices (both Android and iOS) on September 11, allowing a new audience to command over 500 different monsters and become the ruler of Nadiria. An overview of what to expect can be seen in the announcement trailer.

Porting is Such Sweet Psaro

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is a prequel to Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen. In this prequel, players control Dragon Quest IV's antagonist Psaro in his younger days. Psaro is the demon prince, destined to become the Master of Monsterkind. However, that title is currently held by his father Randolfo, and in a case of father-son rivalry being taken too far, Psaro is cursed, in which he becomes incapable of harming other monsters, likely a preventative measure to prevent him from committing patricide. But this is an easy limitation to work around as Psaro becomes a Monster Wrangler. This allows him to capture and command over 500 different Dragon Quest monsters in battle.

Psaro will travel through the layers of Nadiria recruiting monsters by asserting his dominance through battle, or at least his currently wrangled monsters will. Psaro will be able to synthesize his monsters into more powerful beasts that will include many favorite classic Dragon Quest monsters, powerful Dark Lords, and many new monsters never before seen in Dragon Quest games. Partigoolary slimes. There are numerous new slime variants that await discovery in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

The PC and mobile version of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will contain all the DLC that was included in the Switch Digital Deluxe Edition. This includes the Mole Hole, a dungeon where players can scout monsters they have previously befriended, providing an opportunity to catch monsters that require specific seasons or weather conditions or those that can be only otherwise be obtained through synthesis. Coach Joe's Dungeon Gym, which is where Psaro can explore randomly generated dungeons and battle powerful legions of monsters. And lastly the Treasure Trunks, a mysterious treasure chest that refills every hour with some helpful items.