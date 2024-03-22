Seeker’s Tokens are collectible items that can be found scattered all across the expansive world of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Obtaining all of them is quite an endeavor as there are no fewer than 220 of these tokens available to collect. In addition to bragging rights, acquiring as many of these tokens as possible will also net you some more tangible rewards.

As soon as you’ve found your first Seeker’s Token, you can bring it to a Guild Hall in exchange for a reward. You can repeat this process every time you find a new one or save them up in your inventory and trade them in bulk whenever you have a chance to visit a Guild Hall. Once your collection reaches certain milestones, you will receive special rewards like rings, weapons, and armor. Here is a list of all the special items you can expect: