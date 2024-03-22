Seeker’s Tokens are collectible items that can be found scattered all across the expansive world of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Obtaining all of them is quite an endeavor as there are no fewer than 220 of these tokens available to collect. In addition to bragging rights, acquiring as many of these tokens as possible will also net you some more tangible rewards.
As soon as you’ve found your first Seeker’s Token, you can bring it to a Guild Hall in exchange for a reward. You can repeat this process every time you find a new one or save them up in your inventory and trade them in bulk whenever you have a chance to visit a Guild Hall. Once your collection reaches certain milestones, you will receive special rewards like rings, weapons, and armor. Here is a list of all the special items you can expect:
|
Milestone
|
Item Name
|
Item Type
|
Description
|
1
|
Ferrystone
|
Consumable
|
A stone that can instantly spirit the user back to the location of a set Portcrystal.
|
5
|
Ring of Vehemence
|
Ring
|
A ring imbued with power. The wearer's attacks are more likely to stagger and knock down foes.
|
15
|
Ring of Triumph
|
Ring
|
A ring imbued with power. Slightly boosts maximum Health, maximum Stamina, and the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry.
|
30
|
Dousing Spikes
|
Weapon
|
Daggers with hilts meant to recall snakes on the hunt. They emit a glow whenever treasure is near.
|
50
|
Twilight Star
|
Armor
|
A simple metal circlet. Adorned with a small jewel over the brow that resembles a faintly twinkling star.
|
70
|
Ring of Profusion
|
Ring
|
A ring imbued with power. Moderately increases the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry.
|
90
|
Champion's Mantle
|
Armor
|
A mantle that exudes self-assured majesty. Makes any triumph seem a foregone conclusion.
|
120
|
Eternal Bond
|
Ring
|
A ring that brims with mystic light. Grants the wearer a more companionable air. When offered as a gilt, it deepens the bond between giver and receiver.
|
150
|
Charming Corset
|
Armor
|
A garment of thin cloth that hugs the wearer's frame, drawing tightly over the waist and hips to flattering effect.
|
180
|
Legion's Might
|
Weapon
|
A staff crowned with a small piece of an Arisen's heart. Pawns who equip it revive of their own accord when rendered immobile.
|
220
|
Ring of Endeavor
|
Ring
|
A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Slightly boosts discipline gained from defeating foes.