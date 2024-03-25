Key Takeaways
- Exciting news for Dragon's Dogma 2! New updates include fixing save data issues and adding more customization options.
- Players can now start a new quest without overwriting existing data. Plus, more "Art of Metamorphosis" items are available.
- Look out for upcoming patches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. More fixes and improvements are on the way.
The Dragon's Dogma 2 devs posted an announcement on game's official X account this morning unleashing a slew of upcoming updates for each platform. Though the exact release date for these updates is not clear, it's great to a see a roadmap that fixes key issues. Topping the list of eagerly-awaited changes is the resolution of a once contentious issue—players can now embark on a new quest without the need to overwrite existing save data, a significant nod to community feedback.
Below are the offical updates that were posted on X:
Updates for All Platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam)
- Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.
- Changing the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.
- Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.
- Miscellaneous text display fixes.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes.
Art of Metamorphosis
A special tome that allows the Arisen to edit their own appearance or the appearance of a pawn. One use only. Can be used when visiting a barberie.
Updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.
- Adding the option* to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.
- Adding the option to set Frame Rate to either Variable or Max 30fps in Options. *These options will not affect the frame rate significantly. Frame rate improvements are planned for future updates.
Updates for Steam
- Improving quality when DLSS Super Resolution is enabled.
- Fixing an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings.