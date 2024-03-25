Key Takeaways Exciting news for Dragon's Dogma 2! New updates include fixing save data issues and adding more customization options.

Players can now start a new quest without overwriting existing data. Plus, more "Art of Metamorphosis" items are available.

Look out for upcoming patches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. More fixes and improvements are on the way.

The Dragon's Dogma 2 devs posted an announcement on game's official X account this morning unleashing a slew of upcoming updates for each platform. Though the exact release date for these updates is not clear, it's great to a see a roadmap that fixes key issues. Topping the list of eagerly-awaited changes is the resolution of a once contentious issue—players can now embark on a new quest without the need to overwrite existing save data, a significant nod to community feedback.

Below are the offical updates that were posted on X:

Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changing the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Miscellaneous text display fixes.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Art of Metamorphosis A special tome that allows the Arisen to edit their own appearance or the appearance of a pawn. One use only. Can be used when visiting a barberie. 0.05 10000 Art of Metamorphosis A special tome that allows the Arisen to edit their own appearance or the appearance of a pawn. One use only. Can be used when visiting a barberie.

Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.

Adding the option* to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.

Adding the option to set Frame Rate to either Variable or Max 30fps in Options. *These options will not affect the frame rate significantly. Frame rate improvements are planned for future updates.