  • Exciting news for Dragon's Dogma 2! New updates include fixing save data issues and adding more customization options.
  • Players can now start a new quest without overwriting existing data. Plus, more "Art of Metamorphosis" items are available.
  • Look out for upcoming patches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. More fixes and improvements are on the way.

The Dragon's Dogma 2 devs posted an announcement on game's official X account this morning unleashing a slew of upcoming updates for each platform. Though the exact release date for these updates is not clear, it's great to a see a roadmap that fixes key issues. Topping the list of eagerly-awaited changes is the resolution of a once contentious issue—players can now embark on a new quest without the need to overwrite existing save data, a significant nod to community feedback.

Below are the offical updates that were posted on X:

Updates for All Platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam)

  • Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.
  • Changing the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.
  • Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.
  • Miscellaneous text display fixes.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.
Updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

  • Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.
  • Adding the option* to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.
  • Adding the option to set Frame Rate to either Variable or Max 30fps in Options. *These options will not affect the frame rate significantly. Frame rate improvements are planned for future updates.

Updates for Steam

  • Improving quality when DLSS Super Resolution is enabled.
  • Fixing an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings.