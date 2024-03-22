Key Takeaways Start "Brothers Brave and Timid" quest in Melve town.

Help Ian find Norbert, beware of goblins en route.

Escort the brothers back safely for a homespun cloak and a gold reward.

To start the quest “Brothers Brave and Timid” in Dragon's Dogma 2, you have to be in the town named Melve. There isn’t an outright quest marker marking the man on the mini map, so you have to keep an ear out for him. You’ll hear a man walking around town voicing how he’s worried about someone. Speak to him, and you’ll find out that Ian is looking for help in finding his brother who had gone to pick up some herbs but has yet to return. If you accept the quest, he’ll attempt to give you instructions on where to go before opting to show you the way. You’ll have to keep Ian safe while he looks for his brother

.

Helping Ian

Once you accept, and he starts moving, you’ll head north with Ian to look for his brother Norbert. He’s going to take you back to the entrance to where you started to enter the town. Just keep following Ian, taking care that you don’t get ambushed by goblins and the like in the area. Ian will want to stop for a moment to make camp, you don’t have to actually make a camp, and you can move on immediately if you choose to do so. Goblins do tend to travel the path you’re about to go on, so be careful, they aren’t too powerful. But sometimes the little buggers can catch you by surprise. As you keep traveling, you’ll finally encounter Norbert, who is now surrounded by wolves. Dispatch the wolves quickly as they have already surrounded Norbert and will attempt to kill him immediately.

The brothers will share a brief dialogue thanking each other, but in the end, coming to each other’s aid is what brothers do. But we aren’t quite done just yet.

Returning the Lost Boys

Now that we have successfully gathered the two brothers, we have to escort them back to town. The path back isn’t complicated, it is just a straight line after all. If you or your party end up taking damage from the wolves earlier, it might be a good idea to make camp after you cross the stone bridge on your way back. The run back to town shouldn’t be too bad either, as you will have eliminated anything that posed a threat to the party.

Rewards

Once you get the brothers back into town, you’ll get another brief dialogue between the two. Norbert goes on to deliver the herbs he was gathering and Ian is going to stay to speak with you a little more. Ian speaks about what he learned while in your company and what he’s going to be doing from here on out. You’ll receive a homespun cloak and 1500 gold for your efforts in herding. I mean, guiding the two brothers to each other and back home.