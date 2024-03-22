Dragon’s Dogma 2 has one of the best character customization systems we’ve seen in a long while. The customizer can be used to make pretty much any character you can think of, including doppelgangers of pop culture icons. On the flipside, if you’ve got gamer OCD, it can take you a couple of hours to create a character in this game due to the plethora of options available.

Knowing how time-consuming this process can be, Capcom released the character creator as a free app earlier this month to allow players to prepare their characters beforehand. Now that the game is officially out, those characters can be imported and are fully playable in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Keep reading to find out how the process works.

How To Import Your Arisen Into Dragon’s Dogma 2

It’s worth noting right off the bat that only characters that have been properly saved in the standalone customizer can be imported into the full version of the game. Don’t worry if you haven’t finished customizing your Arisen in the app because you can still make changes to them even after the data has been imported.

To get started, you’ll want to boot up the game and watch the opening cutscene, which you can skip if you want. Once that’s out of the way, you’ll find yourself in a gaol where the game asks you to pick your character. At this point, you can pick between one of the six pre-made characters to use as your Arisen or choose the hooded prisoner, which will allow you to create a custom character. When you choose the hooded prisoner, the game will ask if you want to use existing data to create the Arisen. Simply say yes to import your Arisen from the free customizer into the full game.

How To Import Your Pawn Into Dragon’s Dogma 2

In addition to allowing you to create your Arisen, the free customizer also gives players the option to customize their main Pawn. Pawns are essentially companions that will follow you wherever you go and help you in battle. Although you can have up to three Pawns in your party at any one time, only one of them will be a permanent companion. This is the Pawn you can make in the customizer, but you won’t be able to import them at the same time as the Arisen.

To import your main Pawn, you’ll first need to progress the game up to the point where you reach the first settlement. There, you will be greeted by a group of NPCs who tell you about Riftstones, magical gates that allow you to summon Pawns from other worlds. Upon interacting with the Riftstone, the game will once again ask if you would like to import existing data. Say yes to import your pre-made Pawn into the full version of Dragon’s Dogma 2.