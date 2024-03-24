As gamers dive into the immersive world of action role-playing games in 2024, one question will arise: Is Dragon's Dogma 2 available on Xbox Game Pass? Unfortunately, as of now, the answer is no. However, the Xbox Game Pass library is ever-changing, and we are committed to updating this article should the status change.

About Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a much-anticipated sequel to the 2012 hit Dragon's Dogma. Developed and published by Capcom, this sequel has made a significant impact since its release on March 22, 2024.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a traditional RPG through and through, with ten different classes that can be swapped between – four of which can be acquired throughout the adventure. Each class is distinctly different from one another, from the standard sword and shield users to the more advanced Trickster or Spearhand. Combat is exceedingly satisfying because of this, as their playstyles mesh strength, dexterity and magic together perfectly, so picking and choosing teammates is crucial. - Adam Beck, Editorial Director, Hardcore Gamer

DD2 has been tailored for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S, showcasing Capcom's commitment to leveraging the latest in gaming technology to enhance player experience. With its intricate world-building, advanced fighting mechanics, and gripping narrative, Dragon's Dogma 2 offers an expansive universe for players to explore and conquer.

Despite the excitement surrounding the game, Xbox Game Pass subscribers might feel a bit left out since Dragon's Dogma 2 is not currently available on the service. Xbox Game Pass has become a popular platform for gamers, offering a vast library of games for a monthly subscription fee. Its model of providing a diverse range of games, from indie titles to blockbuster hits, at no additional cost has revolutionized how gamers access and enjoy new titles. Therefore, the absence of Dragon's Dogma 2 from this library is notable.

We understand the importance of staying informed about the games you love and are eagerly anticipating. As such, we will keep you updated on any changes regarding the availability of Dragon's Dogma 2 on Xbox Game Pass. Should Capcom decide to include the game in the Game Pass library, we will promptly inform our readers.

In the meantime, for those eager to dive deeper into the world of Dragon's Dogma 2 and understand what makes it tick, check out our review Our Editorial Director, Adam Beck, has crafted an in-depth review of the game:

While Dragon's Dogma 2 may not be on Xbox Game Pass at the moment, its release has certainly been a significant event in the gaming world in 2024. Its development by Capcom and the attention to detail in its execution have set a high bar for action role-playing games. We invite you to stay tuned for updates on its availability on Xbox Game Pass and to check out our review for an expert take on this epic adventure.