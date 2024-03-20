Judging by the first wave of reviews, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is going to be a solid RPG that will keep players glued to their screens for weeks to come. As our Adam Beck pointed out in HardcoreGamer's Dragon's Dogma 2 review, the game does have a few issues that drag it down a couple of notches, but that will hardly prevent players from enjoying it.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is just around the corner, however, the game won't release at the same time on all platforms as Steam users will be able to boot up the game a few hours faster than their console counterparts in all regions. The game launches on March 22nd in most places, but players in certain regions will be able to jump in starting on March 21st.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Launch Times

Capcom confirmed the official launch times in all regions to help future Arisen prepare for the impending release. Here's when you can start playing in your region:

Steam

Los Angeles: 5pm PDT March 21

New York: 8pm EDT March 21

Toronto: 8pm EDT March 21

Mexico City: 6pm CST March 21

São Paulo: 9pm BRT March 21

London: 00:00 GMT March 22

Paris: 1am CET March 22

Helsinki: 2am EET March 22

Riyadh: 3am AST March 22

Seoul: 9am KST March 22

Tokyo: 9am JST March 22

Auckland: 1pm NZDT March 22

PS5 & Xbox Series X/S

Los Angeles: 9pm PDT March 21

New York: 00:00 EDT March 22

Toronto: 00:00 EDT March 22

Mexico City: 00:00 CST March 22

São Paulo: 00:00 BRT March 22

London: 00:00 GMT March 22

Paris: 00:00 CET March 22

Helsinki: 00:00 EET March 22

Riyadh: 00:00 AST March 22

Seoul: 00:00 KST March 22

Tokyo: 00:00 JST March 22

Auckland: 00:00 NZDT March 22

Does Dragon's Dogma 2 Have Pre-Loading?

Dragon's Dogma 2 has been available to pre-load on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for quite some time, but this option isn't available for the Steam version of the game. Word on the street is that Steam pre-loading is still coming, but that may end up being just a rumor. As of this writing, we are around 24 hours away from launch and the option is still nowhere to be seen. Presumably, the main reason why Steam users get access a few hours earlier is precisely because of the lack of pre-loading.

If you haven't already, make sure to download the free Dragon's Dogma 2 character creator while you wait for launch. Characters made using the customizer can be imported into the full game once it goes live, so don't hesitate to take advantage of it. Dragon's Dogma 2 has a very in-depth character creator that's worth checking out even if you don't plan on playing the game.