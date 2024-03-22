Key Takeaways Find Lennart in Melve to start "Nesting Troubles" quest.

Toss explosives at saurian nest, then poison.

Reward: stoutness extract and 250 gold.

In order to start the quest “Nesting Troubles” in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to find a man by the name of Lennart in the town of Melve. He will be in the eastern part of town near a barricaded well surrounded by rubble, and you'll have to go out of your way to find him. He won't be walking around as far as I know, he's just near the barricaded well waiting for someone to help him out. Lennart will inform you that there is a saurian nest close to the town, and it’s just a bit too uncomfortable to have them nesting so close by.

The Task

Once you accept the quest, it is now your task to find the explosive casks Lennart had prepared and throw them into the saurian nest. You’ll find the explosives just outside the town near one of the outer walls. All you need to do now is grab a cask, stand at the end of the ledge overlooking the nest, and toss a couple of those explosives into the nest. Or in my case, throw all of them because you missed the first time and woke up one of the two saurians.

Once you eliminate the saurian nest, go ahead and run back to Lennart by the well he was at when you encountered him the first time. He will ask you to then drop some poison into the nest as well, just for good measure. Run back to the town entrance, and you’ll see a jar of poison primed for tossing. Take care not to throw it into the river that the townsfolk drink from too. We don’t want any unhappy accidents happening in town anymore.

The Rewards

Once you throw the poison into the saurian nest, Lennart will meet you at the town entrance. He'll share his thoughts and is impressed at how well you can throw explosives towards sleeping monsters. He will also hint at learning a new vocation from him later on before he rewards you with a stoutness extract and 250 gold.