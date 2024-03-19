Key Takeaways Dragon's Dogma 2 offers an unparalleled level of character customization to make your perfect avatar in the game.

Players can recreate famous figures or create original characters using the standalone character creator app.

The free character creator app acts as clever promotion for the game and allows players to import characters seamlessly.

Character customization in RPGs has come a long way over the past couple of decades. Over the years, we went from being forced to pick from a small handful of boring presets to being able to customize ridiculously tiny details like forehead depth, neck thickness, or nostril size. If you’re one of those players who love spending hours customizing their character, you’ll be very interested in what Dragon’s Dogma 2 has to offer in that department.

We think it’s fair to say that Baldur’s Gate 3 raised the bar when it comes to character customization, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 might end up giving it a run for its money. While the game won’t be out for a few more days, Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creator came out as a standalone app earlier this month and instantly made waves thanks to its ability to allow users to recreate pretty much anybody. And we do mean anybody.

A New Standard For Character Customization?

Ever since the standalone character creator launched, the gaming community has been hard at work using it to recreate iconic characters from other video games, movies, anime, and TV shows. Players even made a few celebrities and political figures just for the lolz. Juts to give you a few examples of what the customizer is capable of, we decided to gather the best recreations we could find and put together a little list for your viewing pleasure. Browse the gallery below to enjoy the art; and the madness.

Close

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s customizer is truly something to behold, regardless of whether you’re trying to recreate real-life celebrities or fictional characters. As is always the case with these things, the gaming community also went out of its way to make some truly cursed doppelgangers that should have never seen the light of day. This nightmarish version of Pikachu, for instance, is particularly unsettling. And don’t even get me started on Borat or Nicholas Cage.

Perhaps even more impressive than the recreations is the plethora of original characters that have been made using the customizer. There are way too many good ones to highlight here, so we wholeheartedly encourage you to visit the Steam community hub if you want to check them out.

It’s worth noting that you can already find Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods even though the game isn’t even out yet. While many of the characters were made using just the options offered by the customizer by default, some of them did require a couple of mods. Most of the mods available right now only add tattoos or various small details, so don’t worry because you can still make incredible characters without using any mods.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2's Long Journey to Release Should be Well Worth the Wait After a twelve year wait, Dragon's Dogma 2 will employ a seamless open world and new hybrid classes to spruce up the upcoming fantasy sequel

Clever Marketing Or Show Of Good Faith?

Releasing the character creator as a free standalone app was a stroke of genius by Capcom since this is essentially free marketing and promotion for the game. Ever since the customizer was released, news about its capabilities has spread everywhere on the internet like wildfire, almost entirely through word of mouth. On the other hand, it’s also a show of good faith as the customizer allows players to create characters beforehand and then simply import the data once the full game launches. In other words, you can jump straight into the action without having to spend two hours messing around with sliders as soon as Dragon’s Dogma 2 comes out.

Dragon's Dogma 2 officially launches on March 22nd in most regions, though players in a few places will be able to jump in on the 21st. The game will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. Dragon's Dogma 2 will set you back $65 or your regional equivalent and there's also a Deluxe Edition up for grabs for $75. Pre-ordering either version will get you a couple of free in-game goodies like the Superior Weapons Quarter and the Ring of Assurance.