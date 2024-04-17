Key Takeaways False Sovran quest in Nameless Village is beneficial for Thief players, offering rich rewards.

Initiate quest at Stardrop Inn in Vernworth, travel eastward to find the village, and meet Srail.

Key items include Folded Letter from Darragh's Home, meeting Flaude at Old Noble Manor, and Peltflayers gear.

The Nameless Village quest of Dragon's Dogma 2, you will go to an elusive location with rich rewards and critical quest links, especially beneficial for Thief players. This walkthrough guides you through finding the village, navigating its depths, and completing the quest objectives.

Step 1: Initiating the Quest

Location: The Stardrop Inn, Vernworth.

The Stardrop Inn, Vernworth. Starting the Quest: Speak to Captain Brant after completing the "Disa's Plot" quest. Brant will direct you to investigate the origins of the false Sovran by heading to the Nameless Village located on the eastern edge of Vermund.

Step 2: Traveling to Nameless Village

Route: Start in Vernworth and follow the main road eastward, crossing a bridge over the waterway that heads south into a new region of Vermund.

Start in Vernworth and follow the main road eastward, crossing a bridge over the waterway that heads south into a new region of Vermund. Challenges on the Way: A blocked chasm will require some climbing over a boulder, and be prepared to confront an ogre along the path.

Step 3: Arriving at Nameless Village

First Encounter: Upon arrival, you will meet Srail, a seemingly wandering merchant who advises you to turn back. Ignore his warning and proceed into the village. Don't worry, nothing will happen to you.

Upon arrival, you will meet Srail, a seemingly wandering merchant who advises you to turn back. Ignore his warning and proceed into the village. Don't worry, nothing will happen to you. Interactions in the Village: Engage with the local merchant to sell any acquired items and consider purchasing new gear. Explore every building for loot, including chests, food, and gold.

Step 4: Important Items in the Village

Folded Letter: Locate Darragh’s home in the village and find the Folded Letter

Locate Darragh’s home in the village and find the Meeting Flaude: Continue to the Old Noble Manor, located up the path and to the north of Darragh’s Home. Here, meet Flaude by the fireplace who will teach you some thief skills but remains tight-lipped about the false Sovran.

Flaude will tell you he's a Maister. He's not. The real Thief Maister is in the tunnels below the village.

Step 5: Exploring Nameless Village Depths

Accessing the Depths: Outside the Old Noble Manor, find a ladder leading down into a hole on the northwest side. This is the entrance to the Nameless Village Depths.

Navigating the Depths Alone: Descend into the depths where you will face a series of obstacle courses without the aid of your pawns. Challenges include:

Platform Balancing: Navigate across scales-like platforms where standing in the center keeps them balanced.

Navigate across scales-like platforms where standing in the center keeps them balanced. Jumping Obstacles: Time your jumps carefully, especially when dealing with swinging rocks. Stand in the center of the platform to prepare for jumps, watching the rocks' movements to time your crossing perfectly.

Related Dragon's Dogma 2: All Maister Locations and Ultimate Skills Mastering these vocations is done through the unlocking of special ultimate abilities taught by elusive and skilled Maisters.

Step 6: Completing the Quest

Encounter with Srail: At the end of the obstacle course, find Srail, who reveals himself as the leader of a band of thieves. Engage in dialogue to learn all necessary information.

At the end of the obstacle course, find Srail, who reveals himself as the leader of a band of thieves. Engage in dialogue to learn all necessary information. Return to Captain Brant: With new insights gained, return to Captain Brant at The Stardrop Inn in Vernworth to report your findings and complete the quest.

Additional Tips

Loot Thoroughly: The Nameless Village and its depths are rich in items, especially for Thief players. Ensure you are well-stocked with health potions or spells, as the obstacle course can be perilous.

Loot Details

Location Item Description Darragh’s Home Folded Letter Crucial for advancing the quest. Old Noble Manor Thief Skills (this one is a meme) Acquire new skills from Flaude. Nameless Village Depths Peltflayers Special gear for Thief players. Nameless Village Depths Thief's Gaiters Essential Thief gear. Various Locations Aged Shorefish Sells well in Sacred Arbor. Various Locations Tiger Eye High-value item, good for selling.