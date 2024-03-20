Key Takeaways Choose Fighter for traditional melee combat with good defense and offense. Great for beginners.

Archer excels in ranged attacks and planning, but may struggle when enemies close in quickly.

Mage, an essential support casting protective spells & healing. Vulnerable when casting, need teamwork.

Welcome, Arisen!

Embarking on your journey through the fantastical realms of Vermund and Battahl in Dragon's Dogma 2 begins with a pivotal decision: selecting your vocation. With 10 diverse classes announced, each offering unique playstyles and capabilities, this guide aims to help you determine which vocation aligns best with your gaming preferences. Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned adventurer, here's what you need to know to make an informed choice.

For the Melee Enthusiast: Fighter

Ideal for : New players and those who enjoy traditional melee combat.

: New players and those who enjoy traditional melee combat. Playstyle : Up-close and personal, balancing offense with defense using a sword and shield.

: Up-close and personal, balancing offense with defense using a sword and shield. Pros : Easy to learn, versatile in battle, great for leading charges and defending against enemy onslaughts.

: Easy to learn, versatile in battle, great for leading charges and defending against enemy onslaughts. Cons: Less depth in abilities compared to more specialized classes.

Fighters excel at deflecting and blocking attacks, while simultaneously launching powerful counterattacks. Both the Arisen and their Pawns may use this vocation!

For the Distant Tactician: Archer

Ideal for : Players who prefer to keep their distance while strategically picking off enemies.

: Players who prefer to keep their distance while strategically picking off enemies. Playstyle : Ranged attacks with a variety of arrows, targeting enemy weaknesses and supporting allies from afar.

: Ranged attacks with a variety of arrows, targeting enemy weaknesses and supporting allies from afar. Pros : Precise targeting, good for players who like to plan their attacks and support the team indirectly.

: Precise targeting, good for players who like to plan their attacks and support the team indirectly. Cons: Can be challenging if enemies close the distance quickly.

Sitting back gives Archers the edge in battle, allowing them to maneuver the battlefield quickly. Both the Arisen and their Pawns may use this vocation!

For the Supportive Spellcaster: Mage

Ideal for : Gamers who enjoy a supportive role, bolstering allies while wielding destructive spells.

: Gamers who enjoy a supportive role, bolstering allies while wielding destructive spells. Playstyle : Casting enchantments, healing the team, and dealing area-of-effect damage with powerful incantations.

: Casting enchantments, healing the team, and dealing area-of-effect damage with powerful incantations. Pros : Versatile in support and offense, essential for a well-rounded party.

: Versatile in support and offense, essential for a well-rounded party. Cons: Potentially vulnerable when casting spells, requiring protection from allies.

Mages are adept both in healing and elemental magics, and are extremely important additions to your team! Both the Arisen and their Pawns may use this vocation!

For the Agile Opportunist: Thief

Ideal for : Those who love fast-paced, hit-and-run tactics and exploiting enemy weaknesses.

: Those who love fast-paced, hit-and-run tactics and exploiting enemy weaknesses. Playstyle : Quick, consecutive attacks with daggers, high mobility, and the ability to steal items.

: Quick, consecutive attacks with daggers, high mobility, and the ability to steal items. Pros : Excellent at finding and exploiting openings, great for players who enjoy a high-risk, high-reward approach.

: Excellent at finding and exploiting openings, great for players who enjoy a high-risk, high-reward approach. Cons: Requires precision and timing, with potentially lower defense.

The Thief can jump onto the backs of enemies to do immense, rapid damage. Both the Arisen and their Pawns may use this vocation!

For the Elemental Powerhouse: Sorcerer

Ideal for : Players fascinated by wielding immense elemental powers and landscape-altering spells.

: Players fascinated by wielding immense elemental powers and landscape-altering spells. Playstyle : Long-range magick attacks with devastating effects, particularly against large groups and bosses.

: Long-range magick attacks with devastating effects, particularly against large groups and bosses. Pros : High damage output with a variety of elemental spells, capable of turning the tide in battle.

: High damage output with a variety of elemental spells, capable of turning the tide in battle. Cons: Requires time to prepare spells, making positioning and protection from the team crucial.

The Sorcerer is set apart from the Mage by its focus on dealing heavy damage. When you think of a powerful mage, with massive fireballs and crystals of ice, Sorcerer is the vocation to match that mental image. Both the Arisen and their Pawns may use this vocation!

For the Mighty Bruiser: Warrior

Ideal for : Gamers who want to deal significant damage with powerful two-handed weapons.

: Gamers who want to deal significant damage with powerful two-handed weapons. Playstyle : Landing heavy hits, stunning enemies, and breaking through defenses with sheer force.

: Landing heavy hits, stunning enemies, and breaking through defenses with sheer force. Pros : Can endure and power through enemy attacks, making them formidable in the front lines.

: Can endure and power through enemy attacks, making them formidable in the front lines. Cons: Less agile, potentially leaving them vulnerable to faster enemies.

The Warrior is a tanky class, wielding massive weaponry to launch devastating combo attacks. It can even stun large enemies! Both the Arisen and their Pawns may use this vocation!

For the Master Manipulator: Trickster

Ideal for : Those who delight in deception and controlling the battlefield with cunning tactics.

: Those who delight in deception and controlling the battlefield with cunning tactics. Playstyle : Utilizing illusions to turn enemies against each other and boosting allies' damage from a safe distance.

: Utilizing illusions to turn enemies against each other and boosting allies' damage from a safe distance. Pros : Unique playstyle offering indirect control over the battlefield, ideal for strategic players.

: Unique playstyle offering indirect control over the battlefield, ideal for strategic players. Cons: Relies on trickery and manipulation, possibly less effective in straightforward combat scenarios.

The Trickster is best known by its ability to cast illusions, deceiving your enemies. This class can only be played by the Arisen themselves - no Pawns can have this vocation.

For the Versatile Adventurer: Warfarer

Ideal for : Players who enjoy flexibility and adapting to various combat situations with different tools and skills.

: Players who enjoy flexibility and adapting to various combat situations with different tools and skills. Playstyle : Mastering multiple weapons and skills from other vocations, ready for any challenge.

: Mastering multiple weapons and skills from other vocations, ready for any challenge. Pros : Unparalleled adaptability, allowing for creative and dynamic combat solutions.

: Unparalleled adaptability, allowing for creative and dynamic combat solutions. Cons: Jack of all trades, master of none; may lack the depth of more specialized classes.

A brand-new class set apart from the others by its ability to quickly swap weapons. This class can only be played by the Arisen themselves - no Pawns can have this vocation.

For the Magick-Infused Melee: Mystic Spearhand

Ideal for : Those intrigued by a blend of physical prowess and magick abilities, seeking a balanced character.

: Those intrigued by a blend of physical prowess and magick abilities, seeking a balanced character. Playstyle : Combining magick with melee attacks using a unique dual-spear, focusing on combos and versatile damage.

: Combining magick with melee attacks using a unique dual-spear, focusing on combos and versatile damage. Pros : A fresh, hybrid approach to combat, offering a balance of offense and magic.

: A fresh, hybrid approach to combat, offering a balance of offense and magic. Cons: Complexity may be challenging for beginners; limited information available pre-launch.

A unique blend of magick and melee. This class can only be played by the Arisen themselves - no Pawns can have this vocation.

For the Enchanted Marksman: Magick Archer

Ideal for : Archers looking to enhance their repertoire with spells, providing both offensive and supportive capabilities.

: Archers looking to enhance their repertoire with spells, providing both offensive and supportive capabilities. Playstyle : Ranged attacks infused with magick, capable of targeting groups or bolstering allies.

: Ranged attacks infused with magick, capable of targeting groups or bolstering allies. Pros : Combines the precision of archery with the versatility of magic, offering a range of tactical options.

: Combines the precision of archery with the versatility of magic, offering a range of tactical options. Cons: May require juggling between roles, balancing offense with support.

A marriage of Archer and Mage, this vocation can revive and support your allies. This class can only be played by the Arisen themselves - no Pawns can have this vocation.

Each vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 brings its unique flavor to the adventure, ensuring there's a fit for every type of player. Whether you're drawn to the thrill of melee combat, the strategy of ranged attacks, or the complexity of magic, your choice will shape your journey and your stories in the vast, mysterious world of Vermund and Battahl. Choose wisely, dabble often, and may your path lead to glory!