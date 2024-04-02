Key Takeaways Help uncover a plot to assassinate Empress Nadinia by speaking with Manella and questioning Herman for 5,000 gold.

Lead the Coral Snakes to a false location for the empress, then inform them of her capture to uncover the mastermind.

After the plan is executed, receive 25,000 gold and a Ring of Amplification as quest rewards for saving the empress.

The side quest “A Candle in the Storm” in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available after you save Empress Nadinia while she is doing her daily prayer for the city. When you arrive at the Volcanic Island Camp you can run into the character named Manella from Bakbattahl. This is when the side quest A Candle in the Storm is ready for you to start. It is recommended to bring 2 Portcrystal if you have them available. The first of the portcrytstals is going to be placed near Bakbattahl for easy access.

Speak with the Prisoner

Manella will be recovering from her injury that was received while defending the empress. She will be happy to see you and ask that you help her investigate another matter that has popped up. Manella wishes to learn who was behind the plot for the empress’s assassination attempt. Before you return to Bakbattahl you might want to leave a portcrystal outside the Volcanic Island Camp.

The man that was captured prior will not reveal any of the information regarding the plot to the empress and Manella thinks we might have better luck at getting what is needed. The next step that is needed from you is to head back to the Bakbattahl Gaol to question the would-be assassin who failed. The assassin’s name is Herman, and he’s not willing to talk for free, pay him 5,000 gold, and he will tell you that he was given the job by the Coral Snakes.

Report Your Findings to Manella

Once you get the information that you need, you’ll have to make your way back to the Volcanic Island Camp. Manella will reveal another plot in the empress’s life and that the empress is now in a secure location only known to Manella. Your mission is to now inform the Coral Snakes of a false location for the empress and that you now have her in your custody. Lure the snakes to a new location south of the Pilgrims’ Path. To make travel easier, she will also give you a Ferrystone .

Leak the Information

Now you must travel to the Coral Snake located in Bakbattahl Gaol. If you have a Portcrytstal near Bakbattahl, go ahead and use that Ferrystone that was given to you to save some time. Once you arrive in Bakbattahl, go to the Bakbattahl Gaol to speak with another one of the Coral Snakes who is located in the cells, and he’ll pass the information along to his associates. Once you’ve leaked the information, you have to make your way back to Manella yet again. Thankfully, she’s back in Bakbattahl, and we don’t have to travel all the way back to Volcanic Island Camp.

Speak with Manella just outside the west exit for Bakbattahl. She will meet you as you exit the city and discuss the next portion of the plan. Now we must meet the Coral Snakes at the empty house along the Pilgrims’ Path.

Snuff Out the Mastermind

Find the house just west of Bakbattahl. It’s not too far from the city, so this is finally an easy walk to the objective. Go ahead and speak with Manella to move forward with the next phase of the plan. You’re asked to feign being a bandit for the sake of the plan’s success. You will be asked to support the empress in her joining this plan herself or opposing it and allowing a body double to take her place. The choice doesn’t matter other than you having to protect her when she is with you.

When you are ready to speak with Manella, the villain will make their approach. Manella will hide and wait for her chance to reveal herself. The person who shows up will ask to see the empress and confirm her identity, light your lantern, and she will enter the house to do just that. Next, you’ll be asked to kill her. All you have to do next is to draw your weapon and wait a few seconds. This mysterious entity will then stop you and give you some brief dialogue before she is caught, bringing an end to A Candle in the Storm.

Quest Rewards

You will receive 25,000 gold and a Ring of Amplification for helping stop the assassination of empress Nadinia.