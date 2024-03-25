Key Takeaways Trigger the quest by visiting Klark in Vernworth near the noble's quarter.

Meet with sculptor Fulvio in Battahl to help find inspiration for his art.

Choose to defeat the Griffin with Medusa's head or engage in a prolonged battle.

The “A Case of Sculptor’s Block” side quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 will be triggered while walking around near the noble’s quarter in Vernworth. A man named Klark will approach you in regard to missing one more masterpiece sculpture for his collection. He’ll ask you to go and visit the sculptor himself for some further help.

Visit the Sculptor

So, for this portion we need to go and visit Battahl and the easiest way to do this is to progress the main quest until we are given the document to pass through the border. Once that is in order, we can go ahead and visit Fulvio in Battahl.

Once you make it into Battahl, Fulvio will be in one of the first-floor dwellings where the quest marker takes you. He’ll express his dismay at being unable to come up with any more ideas for sculptures, as he needs to see his subjects instead of imagining them.

Fulvio is now going to ask you to take him to a Griffin and draw out the battle long enough for him to sketch the subject in the detail he needs. He does hint that you may be able to petrify the Griffin so that he may be able to sketch for as long as he needs.

Rumors of Medusa’s Severed Head

Fulvio will describe an old tale of using Medusa’s head to capture subjects for art. The choice is going to ultimately be up to you on how you’d like to handle this quest; prolonged battle with the Griffin, or finding Medusa's head to petrify it. I opted for finding the Medusa head. I thought that this option sounded a lot more compelling to attempt. Getting Medusa's head is going to be a little bit out of the way and draw out how long you’ll be working on this quest, but that’s okay because getting a severed head sounds kind of amazing, right? To start, we will need a class equipped that is ideal for the good ol’ chopping method of attack. So, make sure you equip the class you are most comfortable with that utilizes blades and cutting off parts of enemies.

Finding Medusa

We are going to make our way towards the Nera’ Battahl Windrift flag in south-west Battahl. Both are relatively close to one another.

The fight was relatively easy at level 36 with the Battahl gear you can purchase. I used the Thief subclass to climb up to Medusa’s neck and used the Twin Fangs attack until her head was sufficiently separated from her shoulders. If you fail to remove her head, there are no worries there, you can always reset her spawn by waiting at a bench.

Once you get the Medusa head, you’re good to go ahead and make your way over to our sculptor in need. The item does say that its power will be lost soon, so I didn’t risk it and opted to run straight to the sculptor and explore the cave behind the Medusa lair later.

Defeating the Griffin

All you’ll need to do for this part, if you have the Medusa head, is to follow Fulvio to the Griffin and equip the Medusa head in your inventory menu. Open the menu one more time and select “Brandish” and then point it at the Griffin for just a few seconds. It’ll turn to stone and Fulvio will be ready to get to work on his art.

Return to Fulvio in a few days’ time in order to progress further, and then we will be asked to come back to Vernworth for the unveiling of the new statue at Klark’s estate. Take some Oxcarts on back to Vernworth and make your way over to Klark’s estate for the unveiling. They will be upstairs, and we’ll get a brief dialogue of the whole event as well.

Quest Rewards

You will be given 18,500 gold for your efforts in aiding Fulvio in creating his newest masterpiece.