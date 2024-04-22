A New Godsway is a critical quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 that follows your adventure through the Seafloor Shrine and the acquisition of the Dulled Godsbane Blade . This quest primarily revolves around crafting a powerful new weapon, the Godsway, with the assistance of Ambrosius in Bakbattahl. Here’s how to navigate through the initial phases of this quest.

Heading to Ambrosius in Bakbattahl

After securing the Dulled Godsbane Blade, your next destination is Bakbattahl, specifically the Forbidden Magick Research Lab. Ambrosius, who can forge the new Godsway, is located here.

Accessing the Forbidden Magick Research Lab:

The lab is situated within Battahl’s capital, Bakbattahl, and the most straightforward entry is via the back doors by the farming land outside of Flamebearer Palace.

Navigate to the rear of Flamebearer Palace and enter through these less conspicuous doors for easier access.

Meeting Ambrosius

Once inside the lab, proceed directly to Ambrosius' room:

Deliver the Blade: Hand over the Dulled Godsbane Blade to Ambrosius, who will inform you of the need for Wyrmslife Crystals to craft the superior Godsway.

Acquiring Wyrmslife Crystals

To forge the new Godsway, Ambrosius requires 15 Wyrmslife Crystal . These crystals are rare and powerful, essential for the enhancement of the blade.

Locations to Find Wyrmslife Crystals

Dragonsbreath Tower : This location is known for the presence of a dragon, which is easier to defeat with the help of Sigurd. Defeating the dragon at this tower can yield a substantial number of crystals, often around a dozen.

: This location is known for the presence of a dragon, which is easier to defeat with the help of Sigurd. Defeating the dragon at this tower can yield a substantial number of crystals, often around a dozen. Baywayside Shrine: Situated just north of the Seafloor Shrine in Bakbattahl, this location also holds a Wyrmslife Crystal.

Additional Sources of Wyrmslife Crystals:

After collecting the bulk of crystals from Dragonsbreath Tower and Baywayside Shrine, additional crystals can be obtained by defeating or damaging dragons across the game world. Targeting their weak spots, particularly around the heart, increases the likelihood of dropping more crystals.

Utilize the game’s interactive world map to pinpoint exact dragon locations for efficient crystal farming.

Preparing for Crafting

Once you have gathered the required number of Wyrmslife Crystals:

Return to the Lab : With all crystals in hand, head back to the Forbidden Magick Research Lab to present them to Ambrosius.

: With all crystals in hand, head back to the Forbidden Magick Research Lab to present them to Ambrosius. Inn Save: Before handing over the crystals, saving your progress at an inn is crucial. This moment marks a point of no return in the storyline, leading either to the regular ending or transitioning into The Unmoored World.

Completing the Quest

Handover and Wait: After giving the Wyrmslife Crystals to Ambrosius, spend a day outside in Bakbattahl. This waiting period is necessary for Ambrosius to complete the crafting of the Godsway.