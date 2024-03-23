Key Takeaways Accept Mildred's offer to stay at her house for a week in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Use the house during this time to avoid inn or camp costs, and complete side quests for extra gold.

After a week, you can purchase the house for 20,000 gold to have a permanent residence in Vernworth.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, when you travel to Vernworth you’ll run into many NPCs offering a variety of side quests. One such quest will be outside the Stardrop Inn within Vernworth. You’ll meet someone by the name of Mildred, and she will ask you to meet at her house. This is when the quest “A Place to Call Home” will become available.

A Cozy Home

When you meet Mildred at the designated location she will ask if you’d like to live in the house in her absence. If you accept, she’ll give her thanks and note that she’ll stop by in a week. During this time, you are allowed to use this house as you please and rest without the use of an inn or camp. It also has a chest in it so that you may access your storage.

Occupy the House

For this portion of the quest, you just use the house for a week in-game. You are waiting for Mildred to return home during this time. You can easily use the bed within the house seven times until she shows back to speak with you. You can also do some other side quests to get some gold for the final portion of this quest. When you do speak with Mildred again, she’ll give you the option to buy her house as she no longer wishes to live in the town.

The house will cost a hefty 20,000 gold, but it is nice to never have to worry about Inn payments while in Vernworth again. Besides, it’s relatively easy to make gold in Dragon’s Dogma 2. So, you might as well spend it on something fancy, like a house!