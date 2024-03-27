Key Takeaways Start "A Poisonous Proposal" after "Nation of the Lambent Flame" in Bakbattahl.

Poison yourself willingly by getting attacked by Asps and Venin Harpies.

Help Jarle poison himself with Chimera venom for a Ring of Purification & 19,000 gold.

The side quest “A Poisonous Proposal” in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is started in Bakbattahl after finishing the main quest “Nation of the Lambent Flame”. When in Bakbattahl, you can head north from the Mercantile Ward to Jarle’s home.

The Painful Proposal

When you enter Jarle’s home he will approach you in hopes of you willingly getting poisoned by an Asp. While you are poisoned, you need to make your way back to Jarle and speak with him. Asps are located in various places, but thankfully Jarle seems to have three in particular that you can visit right off the bat. The easiest location is actually just north of Bakbattahl and right next to Stragglers’ Cave. Make your way there and go anger these poisonous rock lizards.

Poison Yourself Willingly

Do your best not to kill them right away. You want them to hit you with their poison before they perish. Once you are poisoned, you can dispatch the Asps and make your way back to Bakbattahl to speak with Jarle in his home. Your quest objective will change to reflect where you’ll need to go to at this point as well. Make sure to heal accordingly, but don’t use anything that will get rid of your poison.

Yet Another Poisonous Proposal

Next, you have to seek out a Venin Harpy and get poisoned again, but he’s at least marked their locations on the map again. This time making your way south-west to get to these harpies. They are going to be a little harder to get poisoned by, so you might want to go ahead and make your pawns wait a little way away so that you can bait the poison. One important thing to note is that these harpies also resemble vultures more so than other counterparts. Once poisoned, you can go ahead and summon your pawns to help you out with killing the harpies before moving back to Jarle’s home.

The Final Poisonous Ordeal

Once you make your way back while inflicted with the Venin Harpy poison, Jarle will express his gratitude in your willingness to poison yourself. But he does have one last offer that most would absolutely refuse. This last task will be you taking Jarle to help with poisoning himself with Chimera venom. For some reason, this madman feels the need to experience this first hand, and you might as well help him after all the poison he’s put you through until now.

Jarle will mark the spot for you to join him on your map, and you can make your way there when ready. Now you will want to go to the Dye Stores in Bakbattahl and follow the path north from there to reach the next quest destination. Once you meet Jarle at the Chimera's den, you will follow him to locate the creature. It won’t be a long journey as it will be waiting for you fairly early into escorting him into the cave. Jarle will position himself near the Chimera’s tail to get poisoned, so just keep its attention on you until he is poisoned and then dispatch the beat if you wish.

Quest Rewards

Once he is poisoned, Jarle will make his way back home, meet him there to finish up the quest. You will receive 19,000 gold and a Ring of Purification for helping Jarle with learning about these poisons.

Ring of Purification 0.01 A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's blighted value from accumulating. 20000 Ring of Purification A ring that dispels malign powers. Completely prevents the wearer's blighted value from accumulating.